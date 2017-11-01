Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos (2967 Views)

The man who now carries his babies around - is now soliciting for help from spirited individuals to help him afford proper medical care for the newly born babies because they have not received any health treatment since birth.



A man has been left in sorrow and lament following the unfortunate situation he found himself in. The man identified as Mr Ini Emmason John from Ikot Ebok in Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom state - was recently blessed with a set of twins (a boy and a girl). Unfortunately, his wife died a week after giving birth.The man who now carries his babies around - is now soliciting for help from spirited individuals to help him afford proper medical care for the newly born babies because they have not received any health treatment since birth.

God is in control.

If it's true, then displaying his account details will be in order.

Those twins just have to be catered for 3 Likes

Our tithes should be used to help these people ... Don't you think so Pastors 4 Likes

I feel for the man if the story is legit. Government should start implementing policy to control birth rate. This will aid the country growing problems. 2 Likes

Our tithes should be used to help these people ... Don't you think so Pastors

Bros.... This tithe thing really pain you o.. Bros.... This tithe thing really pain you o.. 1 Like

Oooh! Pathetic. May God help them.

Our tithes should be used to help these people ... Don't you think so Pastors

God bless you



I concur God bless youI concur 2 Likes 1 Share

Bros.... This tithe thing really pain you o.. lol.. Our pastors are rich na... lol.. Our pastors are rich na...

Bros.... This tithe thing really pain you o..

Are you benefiting from it ? Are you benefiting from it ? 3 Likes

I feel for the man if the story is legit. Government should start implementing policy to control birth rate. This will aid the country growing problems.

Politically ,Tribalism, Religious beliefs won't allow it to see the end of the day



Africa will always be backward Politically ,Tribalism, Religious beliefs won't allow it to see the end of the dayAfrica will always be backward 1 Like

Politically ,Tribalism, Religious beliefs won't allow it to see the end of the day



Africa will always be backward

The problem isn't about politics, tribes or religious sentiment, the problem is YOU and I. Yes! I and You have refused to let good policy take place. If we can stand as one with one voice to things that are truly right then all these politics, religion and tribe wouldn't be a factor.



Loving is the greatest weapon on earth until we use this tool we might forever be a slave to politics and its ilk. The problem isn't about politics, tribes or religious sentiment, the problem is YOU and I. Yes! I and You have refused to let good policy take place. If we can stand as one with one voice to things that are truly right then all these politics, religion and tribe wouldn't be a factor.Loving is the greatest weapon on earth until we use this tool we might forever be a slave to politics and its ilk. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Bros.... This tithe thing really pain you o.. the guy is saying the truth. the guy is saying the truth.

Are you benefiting from it ?





I'm not even a pastor first of all. I'm not even a pastor first of all.

The problem isn't about politics, tribes or religious sentiment, the problem is YOU and I. Yes! I and You have refused to let good policy take place. If we can stand as one with one voice to things that are truly right then all these politics, religion and tribe wouldn't be a factor.



Loving is the greatest weapon on earth until we use this tool we might forever be a slave to politics and its ilk.



I totally concur I totally concur

Our tithes should be used to help these people ... Don't you think so Pastors



wetin u carry for mind daddy freeze pikin? wetin u carry for mind daddy freeze pikin?

wetin u carry for mind daddy freeze pikin? see you.. Na person like you go come my church if I open my church.. see you.. Na person like you go come my church if I open my church..

Control the joystick

God help you.

Bros.... This tithe thing really pain you o.. E dey pain me too!



There is so much poverty in Nigeria.yet our pastors live in extreme luxury without batting an eye, ON TITHE AND OFFERINGS!! E dey pain me too!There is so much poverty in Nigeria.yet our pastors live in extreme luxury without batting an eye, ON TITHE AND OFFERINGS!!

I feel for the man if the story is legit. Government should start implementing policy to control birth rate. This will aid the country growing problems. u Don talk am finish..but sm no go hear u Don talk am finish..but sm no go hear

I wish i could help him.

But his account details ain't inclusive..



God strengthen you Baba ibeji.

I love twins 2 Likes

God pls help him

The good Samaritan doing publicity should investigate that case properly. Nigerians can rent babies for alms begging it has been a known fact women renting babies and faking they need help to care for their kids-

Take them to welfare home where they would recieve proper attention and after a year or more go back and take your kids

Why impregnate a lady if u can't train the babies, nonsense

Handsome looking man.....guess the babies took after their father...



Freeze should toss this for those rich pastors....

The man really looks impoverished

The problem isn't about politics, tribes or religious sentiment, the problem is YOU and I. Yes! I and You have refused to let good policy take place. If we can stand as one with one voice to things that are truly right then all these politics, religion and tribe wouldn't be a factor.



Loving is the greatest weapon on earth until we use this tool we might forever be a slave to politics and its ilk.

I respect your view on this..

Infact i doff you I respect your view on this..Infact i doff you

The problem isn't about politics, tribes or religious sentiment, the problem is YOU and I. Yes! I and You have refused to let good policy take place. If we can stand as one with one voice to things that are truly right then all these politics, religion and tribe wouldn't be a factor.



Loving is the greatest weapon on earth until we use this tool we might forever be a slave to politics and its ilk.

@emboldened.....Bullshit... It has never worked anywhere in the world not even in the garden of Eden.



I will tell you what has worked....continues to work....and will work......."when common interest,identities and ideas aligns".....anything shorvy of that .....is failure.... @emboldened.....Bullshit... It has never worked anywhere in the world not even in the garden of Eden.I will tell you what has worked....continues to work....and will work......."when common interest,identities and ideas aligns".....anything shorvy of that .....is failure....