₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,872 members, 3,934,967 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 04:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos (2967 Views)
Usman Danbabo Dies After Robbers Attacked Him (Photos) / Refugee Woman Gives Birth To Twins During Senate's Visit To Yobe IDP Camp. PICS / Rachael Dickson Gives Birth To Quadruplet In The US (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by CastedDude: 11:55am
This is quite disheartening. A man has been left in sorrow and lament following the unfortunate situation he found himself in. The man identified as Mr Ini Emmason John from Ikot Ebok in Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom state - was recently blessed with a set of twins (a boy and a girl). Unfortunately, his wife died a week after giving birth.
The man who now carries his babies around - is now soliciting for help from spirited individuals to help him afford proper medical care for the newly born babies because they have not received any health treatment since birth.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-carries-twin-babies-begging-help-wife-died-giving-birth-photos.html
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by CastedDude: 11:55am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Munae(f): 11:58am
God is in control.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by FortifiedCity: 12:00pm
If it's true, then displaying his account details will be in order.
Those twins just have to be catered for
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by dingbang(m): 12:01pm
Our tithes should be used to help these people ... Don't you think so Pastors
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by littlewonders: 12:03pm
I feel for the man if the story is legit. Government should start implementing policy to control birth rate. This will aid the country growing problems.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by littlewonders: 12:04pm
dingbang:
Bros.... This tithe thing really pain you o..
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by opeyehmmy(m): 12:06pm
Oooh! Pathetic. May God help them.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by sarrki(m): 12:07pm
dingbang:
God bless you
I concur
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by dingbang(m): 12:07pm
littlewonders:lol.. Our pastors are rich na...
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by sarrki(m): 12:07pm
littlewonders:
Are you benefiting from it ?
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by sarrki(m): 12:08pm
littlewonders:
Politically ,Tribalism, Religious beliefs won't allow it to see the end of the day
Africa will always be backward
1 Like
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by littlewonders: 12:19pm
sarrki:
The problem isn't about politics, tribes or religious sentiment, the problem is YOU and I. Yes! I and You have refused to let good policy take place. If we can stand as one with one voice to things that are truly right then all these politics, religion and tribe wouldn't be a factor.
Loving is the greatest weapon on earth until we use this tool we might forever be a slave to politics and its ilk.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by clevvermind(m): 12:20pm
littlewonders:the guy is saying the truth.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by littlewonders: 12:21pm
sarrki:
I'm not even a pastor first of all.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by sarrki(m): 12:23pm
littlewonders:
I totally concur
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by countryfive: 12:46pm
dingbang:
wetin u carry for mind daddy freeze pikin?
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by dingbang(m): 12:51pm
countryfive:see you.. Na person like you go come my church if I open my church..
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by jamielavorda: 4:35pm
Control the joystick
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Cyrealmusic(m): 4:37pm
God help you.
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by YelloweWest: 4:37pm
littlewonders:E dey pain me too!
There is so much poverty in Nigeria.yet our pastors live in extreme luxury without batting an eye, ON TITHE AND OFFERINGS!!
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by OGHENAOGIE(m): 4:37pm
littlewonders:u Don talk am finish..but sm no go hear
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Seunfunmi18(m): 4:37pm
I wish i could help him.
But his account details ain't inclusive..
God strengthen you Baba ibeji.
I love twins
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Hades2016(m): 4:37pm
God pls help him
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by delishpot: 4:37pm
The good Samaritan doing publicity should investigate that case properly. Nigerians can rent babies for alms begging it has been a known fact women renting babies and faking they need help to care for their kids-
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by hAlexandro(m): 4:38pm
Take them to welfare home where they would recieve proper attention and after a year or more go back and take your kids
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Dizu(m): 4:38pm
Why impregnate a lady if u can't train the babies, nonsense
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Blackfyre: 4:38pm
Handsome looking man.....guess the babies took after their father...
Freeze should toss this for those rich pastors....
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by emeijeh(m): 4:38pm
The man really looks impoverished
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Seunfunmi18(m): 4:39pm
littlewonders:
I respect your view on this..
Infact i doff you
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by Blackfyre: 4:39pm
littlewonders:
@emboldened.....Bullshit... It has never worked anywhere in the world not even in the garden of Eden.
I will tell you what has worked....continues to work....and will work......."when common interest,identities and ideas aligns".....anything shorvy of that .....is failure....
|Re: Woman Who Gave Birth To Twins Dies After, As Husband Solicits For Help. Photos by kidman96(m): 4:40pm
I am sure he attends a church and probably pays offerings or even tithes.
Affordable Daycare /creche Close To You / Success At Last! / Equal Love For Adopted And Biological Children?
Viewing this topic: novodecipher, addey44, ikukuhero, kenn4rill(m), lammie21(m), legalvoice(m), lilioj, erosimo(m), bigtt76(f), OCEAN2000(m), phranq30(m), t1976(f), columnar, EmmySupol, maziuwa(m), obanla01, hanassholesolo, marshalldgreat, TechAddiction, bugidon(m), africanusvu, Zita55(f), gamechanger1, DavoPicasso, naijawealth(m), Blaizeless, oluangelkay(f), sisisioge, Ewoma45(f), romelady(f), digoster(m), ken4jj(m), Dahmum(f), ustanuge, TheAngry1, Freiburger(m), AlexReports(m), AngelicBeing, sulakishop(m), buchilino(m), demmyzenny(m), khar, balo30, chythe(m), iambiola(m), Hydriss(m), loneatar, sampsun(m), awesomely, Jboy5050(m), Waley23, mamachizzy(f) and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13