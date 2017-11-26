₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Femmy02(m): 12:33pm
Dear Nairalanders, i came across this crocodile at badagry, while on a weekend visit!
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Munae(f): 12:36pm
mealy.
LA LA LA LA LA
1 Like
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by mejai(m): 12:38pm
Alligator pepper jare
5 Likes
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by NwaChibuzor: 12:48pm
Of all meat i've tasted in this life, monkey is the sweetest then goat then parrot then grass cutter then antelope then python then guinea fowl then bat then squirrel then gorrilla
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 4:05pm
NwaChibuzor:CHIBUZOR ONLY YOU??
lalasticlala must hear this
57 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Immanueladebol(m): 9:39pm
NwaChibuzor:
you don chop pass lalasticlala ooo
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by itsIYKE(m): 9:46pm
That's a carmine
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by hemartins(m): 9:46pm
And he spake these words to him : Verily Verily I say unto you, of every creeping beast on the surface of the earth , whither it be the two headed snake from the tribe of lala or the double tongue lizard, it Shall surely make it to front page.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by handsomeclouds(m): 9:46pm
NwaChibuzor:You go soon turn canni
3 Likes
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by propanet(m): 9:46pm
This is dragon Snake. Not crocodile
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:47pm
yawns
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by sKeetz(m): 9:47pm
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Flashh: 9:47pm
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by yeyerolling: 9:47pm
West african croc
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by matuskyoo7(m): 9:47pm
Make I run book space
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by nonye6194(m): 9:47pm
If e no be monitor lizard, na python. Today is crocodile. Wonder what tomorrow holds
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by miqos03: 9:47pm
meat
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Agbaletu: 9:48pm
NwaChibuzor:You couldn't spare that small parrot?
You dey chop anything o.
2 Likes
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Marcofranz(m): 9:48pm
NwaChibuzor:What about lizard .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Femmy02(m): 9:48pm
Where is Lala?
Food is ready oooooooo!
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by pmc01(m): 9:48pm
Not bad; over to you Lala
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Coded7: 9:48pm
Ok seen, why is naija crocs always looking malnourish? Well I no pity this croc, pepper soup is set. Instead of tourist attraction it will serve as stomach attraction.
2 Likes
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by deedy111: 9:48pm
Croc
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by highrise07: 9:49pm
The life of every living thing in Nigeria is endangered....when there are no more animals to kill and eat, some will start eating trees while others will eat themselves.
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by nonye6194(m): 9:49pm
NwaChibuzor:
404 nko?
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by ofuonyebi: 9:49pm
one day, we will kill all these endangered species finish for 9ja...
Oyinbo man go put this one for zoo to make a lot of dollars to improve their economy
but here na chopam finish!
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Sunofgod(m): 9:49pm
Looks like a serpent
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by OhiOfIhima: 9:50pm
Lalasticlalala now go be like dis one can replicate to snake naw after all, naw dem dem reptile family.
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by boiz2men(m): 9:51pm
NwaChibuzor:
NwaAmaikpe wannabe
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by Coyotejack(m): 9:51pm
itsIYKE:
Caiman u mean?
1 Like
|Re: See The Animal Caught By A Farmer In Badagry! by sharpwriter: 9:52pm
PerfectlyPerfect:
The only meats I haven't tasted in that list of his are gorilla, parrot and Python, but I've tasted some other snakes sha
