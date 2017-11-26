Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) (3889 Views)

But banky try for this boy sha. 14 Likes 1 Share

Lol..bloggers,una can dig sha..y must u people bring dis out now?...na una dey make trouble btwn all dis musicians,useless people





I'm not saying wizzy should be ungrateful, no, but, how long will you carry a favor you did for someone?



wasn't it even a business? or did banky allow wizzy to keep 100% of all the money made between them? okay if banky w made wizkid, why can't he make another wizkid thenI'm not saying wizzy should be ungrateful, no, but, how long will you carry a favor you did for someone?wasn't it even a business? or did banky allow wizzy to keep 100% of all the money made between them? 20 Likes 1 Share

I am more concerned about wizkid's health....He should treat the herpes he got from licking all the ass in the US 4 Likes





Nigerians no just get work olorun I thought #baad17 don trend finish....na people wey no attend the wedding remain to trend abiNigerians no just get work olorun 1 Like

This quote says it all. 8 Likes

That first picture ehn? See wizkid lace agbada 1 Like

sexybbstar:

so you get yash

Pls what's all the fuss about whether whizkid attended or not? Sebi wedding don happen with or without whizkid.



The only people that we should be worried about if they do not show up is either of or both the couple. 1 Like

some detective went ahead to carry out a research cause wizkid failed to attend banky w's wedding. you guys should not create unnecessary drama this week abeg.

Who ever gave you a helping hands on your way to your destiny.... deserve a lifetime 'thank you dividend '... whatever happens they overstand each other better ... we as fans would say 'best of lucks'.... mwuauah 4 Likes

God used banky w to favour him,I pray our helper locates us too



Wizzy did the worst thing by not coming to the wedding banky made him what he is today or does he think it all the rubbish he's singing.

He picked him from the slum and so?

People always love to judge and tell other people's stories.

You don't know what happened between them?

I've seen people take people to help them and exploit them sexually, psychologically and mentally, every body around will be thinking this person is doing you a favour while you are dying in silence!

If Banky was a good boss, why didn't skales attend ,where is niyola?

Aren't these people ,people he brought into limelight? SMH 3 Likes

Right attitude is every thing.

Abeg make una cut wizzy some slack joor, weda na by force to attend person wedding

Nigerians are too dramatic.



I watched banky wedding video. Wizkid songs were playing.



There is no bad blood. He could not attend for a number of reasons.

