|When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Booty4me: 1:20pm
When the going was good . back in the days
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Booty4me: 1:21pm
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Booty4me: 1:22pm
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 1:22pm
Everything has a beginning.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Booty4me: 1:22pm
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 1:25pm
But banky try for this boy sha.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Simplep(f): 1:28pm
Lol..bloggers,una can dig sha..y must u people bring dis out now?...na una dey make trouble btwn all dis musicians,useless people
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by NoMoreTrolling: 1:34pm
okay if banky w made wizkid, why can't he make another wizkid then
I'm not saying wizzy should be ungrateful, no, but, how long will you carry a favor you did for someone?
wasn't it even a business? or did banky allow wizzy to keep 100% of all the money made between them?
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 1:34pm
I am more concerned about wizkid's health....He should treat the herpes he got from licking all the ass in the US
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Khd95(m): 1:36pm
I thought #baad17 don trend finish....na people wey no attend the wedding remain to trend abi
Nigerians no just get work olorun
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 1:44pm
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Rokia2(f): 1:50pm
This quote says it all.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Onyeka64(m): 1:56pm
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 2:24pm
That first picture ehn? See wizkid lace agbada
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by idyicy45: 2:31pm
sexybbstar:so you get yash
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 3:05pm
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Benbisco(f): 3:11pm
Pls what's all the fuss about whether whizkid attended or not? Sebi wedding don happen with or without whizkid.
The only people that we should be worried about if they do not show up is either of or both the couple.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Treasure17(m): 3:41pm
some detective went ahead to carry out a research cause wizkid failed to attend banky w's wedding. you guys should not create unnecessary drama this week abeg.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by gilgal7(f): 3:43pm
Who ever gave you a helping hands on your way to your destiny.... deserve a lifetime 'thank you dividend '... whatever happens they overstand each other better ... we as fans would say 'best of lucks'.... mwuauah
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by SolexxBarry(m): 3:45pm
God used banky w to favour him,I pray our helper locates us too
Expect my new single,Solex Barry x oil dey your head
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by teekay213(m): 4:09pm
Wizzy did the worst thing by not coming to the wedding banky made him what he is today or does he think it all the rubbish he's singing.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Threebear(m): 4:17pm
He picked him from the slum and so?
People always love to judge and tell other people's stories.
You don't know what happened between them?
I've seen people take people to help them and exploit them sexually, psychologically and mentally, every body around will be thinking this person is doing you a favour while you are dying in silence!
If Banky was a good boss, why didn't skales attend ,where is niyola?
Aren't these people ,people he brought into limelight? SMH
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Ugohnland: 4:19pm
Right attitude is every thing.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by teresafaith(f): 4:26pm
Abeg make una cut wizzy some slack joor, weda na by force to attend person wedding
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by olihilistic(m): 4:40pm
And he rest is history.
Wizzy baba NLA
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by se0un(m): 4:46pm
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by YelloweWest: 4:46pm
Nigerians are too dramatic.
I watched banky wedding video. Wizkid songs were playing.
There is no bad blood. He could not attend for a number of reasons.
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 4:46pm
Pride indeed goes b4 a fall... watch it peeps...
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by AlexCk: 4:46pm
Nawa o.
Fans and reacting
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by DevDenky: 4:46pm
Wizkid fvck up sha
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by emeijeh(m): 4:47pm
Una no dey taya?!
|Re: When Banky W Picked Wizkid Up From The Slum, Ojuelegba (Throwback Photos) by lonelydora(m): 4:47pm
Nigerians get time shaa.
Every parent's prayer is for his children achieve more than him. Yes, wizkid shouldn't have missed the wedding, but he owes Banky W no apology. He might have been busying with some stuffs.
They are both in different levels now.
