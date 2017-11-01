₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,937 members, 3,935,179 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 07:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus (5373 Views)
Stella Dimoko-Korkus React To MAYOWA Scam Allegation / Stella Dimoko-korkus (sdk)blog Crashes!!!... / D'banj Secretly Weds Half Caste Lady In Lagos Court - Stella Dimoko reports (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Towncrier247: 2:44pm
Top blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus who is known for many of her credible breaking news in the Nigerian entertainment industry published the post below....
This is not Breaking news please!...
Insiders say Actress Funke Akindele Bello has been quiet because she is grieving the loss of the pregnancy we all thanked God for sometime back...........This is so sad!!!
This post is to let all her loved ones know that the actress probably needs some quiet time right now and would definitely appreciate that people stop making comments all over the Internet asking why her stomach is flat..I don't understand how people reason..If someone was showing a bump and then it suddenly disappears and they go quiet,why would you be asking what happened to it?....Use your Brain!
This is definitely a hard time for Funke losing the twins she carried and she needs the love and prayers of her fans,friends and family right now.....She doesn't need all the questionnaire being dropped all over the Internet....Please pray for her and lets keep it moving....
May baby dust fall on your again and again Funke...May your tears be replaced with tears of Joy.
Love is your portion!..Amen!!!
http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/11/actress-funke-akindele-bello-lost.html#more
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Towncrier247: 2:45pm
So sad
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:47pm
So sorry, but she should try and live her life off social media
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by razbec: 2:47pm
hw come i didnt hear this
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by emeijeh(m): 2:53pm
Funkè!!!!!!!!!
Apostle will hear of this
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by RSVP(m): 2:54pm
Eehyaa
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by princechurchill(m): 3:08pm
Am just crying over this,she deserves all the happiness in the world,...take heart dear its well
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by kennygee(f): 3:14pm
Olofofo number 2, reporting from where ever she is.
Olofofo number 1 is in jail.
Y'all won't just leave pple alone.
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by MhizzAJ(f): 4:15pm
Eeyah
I wish her well
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Keneking: 4:16pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by teresafaith(f): 4:28pm
Una sure say those prophet prophesy no be wetin dey worry funke so
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by divicode: 5:55pm
Does anybody trust this blackmailing blogger,
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Threebear(m): 6:01pm
Stella's news are always credible.
I think her husband should go and arrest that pastor of doom that said she'll never have a child.
These demonic modern pastors will put something in your body to get you to part with your hard earned money.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by wolextayo(m): 6:33pm
Una go put family matter for head like agege bread. She born o she no born o, na you wan take care of the child? Kwantinu
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Candypot(f): 6:53pm
Ehya... This is sad... May God comfort her
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by miqos03: 7:07pm
wow
too much social media
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Ericaikince(m): 7:08pm
Being a celebrity is hard.... All this blogers monitor them up and down smh
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by soberdrunk(m): 7:08pm
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by DIKEnaWAR: 7:08pm
Sorry dear.
My God console you.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by sam4(m): 7:09pm
Sorry
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by eliwa47: 7:09pm
Oh my God! not again
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by miqos03: 7:09pm
BeeBeeOoh:yes on point
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Houseofglam7(f): 7:09pm
Ha!
Jenifa lemme be your surrogate
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Spanner4(m): 7:10pm
So sad
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by paradigmshift(m): 7:10pm
Threebear:
lead the arrest now , DSP nairalander
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Bigajeff(m): 7:10pm
Do not loose hope, Ma soreti nu
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by Simplep(f): 7:10pm
God go punish dat prophet,na in wrk...sorry my love
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by youngbelieve(f): 7:11pm
Eyah!!!! She should take heart
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by designVATExcel: 7:11pm
Damn, this is sad. Mehm I so love Funke.
Though this blogger sef, painting "good & caring" still posted this for traffic.
Rubbish, must you post? Damn I want cry sef
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by asawanathegreat(m): 7:11pm
So sorry for her.
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by morereb10: 7:11pm
story
come e bi like say that girl na witch true true
i feel for jjc
|Re: Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus by 88natzy(m): 7:12pm
*video* | Angel Lola Luv & Coco "video Photoshoots" [2 Of The Baddest Chicks]! / Obj And His Stepson, Tunde Baiyewu(lighthouse Family) / Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje Was On Monique Yesterday
Viewing this topic: origima, zhanny16, oyinda1599(f), cgniyi, Dharniel(m), zeyheed(m), enuelsmith, GeeOh(f), assemble, dagreat4(f), cuttestprince(m), yussuff(m), yeeshanana(f), 9jatatafo(m), hydrazone, dyydxx, frenzyduchess(f), Jolonjolo, teeblinkz001(m), adunks, gretblue, Seismic007(m), diasporaman(m), lauwhyte, Odbright(m), Akinsbobo2(m), ETHIX(m), chocolatedorry, OldBeer, babayeju03, haytunz123, drsteroid(m), Prettytimah(f), TeejayNAFRC, ablezhizhi, Oasoremi, abhosts(m), Yinkagbo(m), anochuko01(m), UKmigrant, lokobyforch(m), zionwinn, Saheed69(m), LordKO(m), mysteryman2014, charlesazeh(m), Cachez(m), Nucy(f), Cooladex(m), ObaIgwe1, OlufemiMoyo, samstels, SheIsElle(f), Ella001(f), asids55, simeonokah(m), Jubilancy(f), eeddiiee(f), ifeyemi200(f), 88natzy(m), goke234, ogundokun, tolexy123, cescky(m), webincomeplus(m), Abfinest007(m), Ajibola26(m), eyitayo007(m), Dobsever, gomman, MhizKristy(f), yusuf01(m), Kapasky80, Firefire(m), Nimzy1111, seunfash16, Rajy00(m), MaryBenn(f), fetakings, kcjazz(m), ONUTOPSY(m), nowpresence(f), mamud3, onosprince(m), morereb10, conquerorb, kofo01, orjino(m), Ecorleon(m), freshvine(f), Glo247, lalasticlala(m), mrdickhead, cutefergiee(m), unilagfreshest(m), teresafaith(f), god2good(m), zara24(f), iamclime(m), Chubhie, NORSIYK(m), Daniello25, nwakaibeya1, Egbi2020(f), Chuksdede(m), chibecanglobal(m), ekesol, donnaD(f), ilemobayo40, collabo4me(m), Ebios(m), Flamme, ijebuloaded(m), chiksy20, Adebaba1(m), freda506(f), MATBILL10, pepemendy(m), jhydebaba(m), biobab23(m), mizmia, Boyeseth(m), Mohjyh(f), sainaF, yakamata(m), superman1073, Atinuke123(f), igeluma, JDDreamer(m), lexyman(m), andre99(m), Moji12(f), kkko(m), charliestone, Iamzik, dynicks(m), skiillzautos(m), chanky, QueenSekxy(f), timbs001(m), gbemmie09(f), Osinitu(m), Mrteju(m), frannyema(f), adefemi56(m), israelmao(m), DamsGold(m), Titto93(m), kerr9(f), luqmandwise(m), tkpoint2(m), somanywishes, olatade(m), dbaeous, solasoulmusic(f), OMANBALA1, OmoAtlanta, Abbies, Flashh, Buharimustgo, almeida3, yasolan(m), mizclassy(f), Alabi324(m), btcbunker, chronique(m), brownlord, teeorume(m), fasty, blingxx(m), Moheat(m), nutigal, nwamehn, Adaumunocha(f), phetty(m), id2019(m), Ekitibiased(m), doctore89, AdeOracle(m), lawalwas, ikevin(m), sukerefakere(m), ola30(m), Dalyricz(m), MasterKim, infohenry(m), vibrant, kollistic(m), amarige, Exjoker(m), oluloveme, Wandeayo, blessedchuks86, bencarson007(m), GreatHorizon, ammyluv2002(f), HolyTitus(m), sparqo01, Saao(m), Towncrier247, adaifx, squash47(m), DeCamer(m), shogz89, SweetJoystick(m), ebujany(m), zinnyzee(f), Tolarneey, shegedu, Rollnd(m), femmyadje(m), ohireku(m), Layowale, lazygal, Justmey, helpee(m), salvo583, Goandie, muri4mig, promise4040, damein007(m), timay(m), kayburner, Sunbassen, damosade(m), omoluabiguy, sunylop, Chuksteric(m), jordyspices, Tomeelawlar01(f), Kachi188(m), Lesky3(m), skentelelady(f), realborn(m), gudxson, nelsonebby(m), Babalawoniger, CME01, Truemann(m), Rebelutionary, zitapearl, queenfav(f), topaz321, olasclef(m), sincerlyyo(m), odi1278(m), adekab01, SmallmebigGod, Kenad, aleezbet(f), khaz(m), sasha2234, msbbash(m), donsteve02, lavita2(f), dammy222(f), Edgewise, ayoboy77, justi4jesu(f), Follylincon, akon5002(m), Cinkq, mirexxx(f), newsheriffintown, SupremeBeast, patomaniac, odivic(m), skillz111(m), Dannys85(m), drogba(m), sammie771, adgab(m), baritereign24(m), Rhectz(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), Omotaday(m), policy12 and 409 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4