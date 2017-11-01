Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funke Akindele Loses Her Twins Pregnancy - Stella Dimoko Korkus (5373 Views)

This is not Breaking news please!...



Insiders say Actress Funke Akindele Bello has been quiet because she is grieving the loss of the pregnancy we all thanked God for sometime back...........This is so sad!!!



This post is to let all her loved ones know that the actress probably needs some quiet time right now and would definitely appreciate that people stop making comments all over the Internet asking why her stomach is flat..I don't understand how people reason..If someone was showing a bump and then it suddenly disappears and they go quiet,why would you be asking what happened to it?....Use your Brain!



This is definitely a hard time for Funke losing the twins she carried and she needs the love and prayers of her fans,friends and family right now.....She doesn't need all the questionnaire being dropped all over the Internet....Please pray for her and lets keep it moving....



May baby dust fall on your again and again Funke...May your tears be replaced with tears of Joy.



Love is your portion!..Amen!!!



http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/11/actress-funke-akindele-bello-lost.html#more Top blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus who is known for many of her credible breaking news in the Nigerian entertainment industry published the post below....

So sorry, but she should try and live her life off social media 21 Likes 3 Shares

Am just crying over this,she deserves all the happiness in the world,...take heart dear its well 8 Likes 1 Share

Una sure say those prophet prophesy no be wetin dey worry funke so

Does anybody trust this blackmailing blogger,

Stella's news are always credible.

I think her husband should go and arrest that pastor of doom that said she'll never have a child.

These demonic modern pastors will put something in your body to get you to part with your hard earned money. 1 Like

Una go put family matter for head like agege bread. She born o she no born o, na you wan take care of the child? Kwantinu

Ehya... This is sad... May God comfort her 2 Likes

Being a celebrity is hard.... All this blogers monitor them up and down smh

My God console you. 1 Like

Oh my God! not again

BeeBeeOoh:

So sorry, but she should try and live her life off social media yes on point yes on point



Jenifa lemme be your surrogate Ha!Jenifa lemme be your surrogate 1 Like

Threebear:

Do not loose hope, Ma soreti nu

God go punish dat prophet,na in wrk...sorry my love

Eyah!!!! She should take heart

Damn, this is sad. Mehm I so love Funke.

Though this blogger sef, painting "good & caring" still posted this for traffic.



Rubbish, must you post? Damn I want cry sef

So sorry for her.