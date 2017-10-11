₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by fergieboy(m): 4:25pm
As fans comes hard on wizkid earlier today... The super star who miss out on both the traditional and white wedding has since took to his Instagram handle to apologies to banky w for the second time
God bless my big bro @bankywellington and our new wife @adesuaetomi ❤️ God will bless you with happiness and abundance of Joy as u start your new life together! Missing this day is something that will forever make me sad, But this is not about me, its abt you! Enjoy ! Happiness and love forever ! ❤️❤️ #Stillwaitingonmypassport ☹️
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb9nqsRA-Kc/
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by olihilistic(m): 4:27pm
I am wizkid's music fan,not his personality lover.
Many people have complained about this guy's character.
Enjoy your marriage Banky
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by MhizzAJ(f): 4:32pm
But why does he keep on apologising
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Daminaj1(f): 4:32pm
i believe him on the passport.
Remember he attended Tunde Demuren's wedding to Toolz. Well that was before Drake, Future and all the American collabos
See photo bekow.
http://www.daminaj.com/2016/01/strike-pose-wizkid-pictured-with-skales.html
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Ionkidiz(m): 4:33pm
this time banky won't accept his apology
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by swazpedro(m): 4:35pm
what if he wanted to go but couldn't make it due to unforseen circumstances
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by vicky6: 4:41pm
he should just shut d fucck up
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Blackhawk01: 4:42pm
Ayo should shut up already!
See him using the lamest but famous line "this is about me, not you"... Yenyenyenyen
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by folakemigeh(f): 5:05pm
His Visa application to SA was late, as a result, his passport is still not with him
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by sisisioge: 5:05pm
He said he is waiting for his passport! Forgive him already biko.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Threebear(m): 5:16pm
Is that wedding the key to heaven?
Will it stop recession?
Is Jesus the man doing the wedding?
Why must he attend?
Didn't banky have classmates and friends prior to getting famous, did he attend all their weddings?
Mtchew
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Skyfornia(m): 5:23pm
Must he be there in person!? I don't need much people during my marriage sef, just package better gift or money and send to me. Dazzol!
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Ivimilly: 5:57pm
I think he doesn't really like the bride or he's probably too busy smoking weed and making babies
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by emeijeh(m): 5:58pm
Wizzy go and sleep.
You are talking gibberish
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by zeekeyboy: 6:36pm
Apology acceptance pending
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by donstan18(m): 6:42pm
As usual, Nothing new!!!
Both you and Banky should allow us enjoy a better news this week!
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Exjoker(m): 6:58pm
I saw this coming when I read somewhere online that he missed wedding. Anyway how is that my business
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Exjoker(m): 7:02pm
donstan18:Hahaha. Bro, I will rather endure news like this than a political or corruption scandal in this country.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Simplep(f): 7:04pm
U see?..people will jst b insulting people they dont know anyhow,i said it earlier dat it might b intentional
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by donstan18(m): 7:08pm
Exjoker:
You enjoy the news, or you enjoy the media fight by fans the news normally result to?
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by marchbwoy01(m): 7:15pm
I don't think this is his fault in any way...I don't know how true his claim is but if you see the hashtag at the end of his post. It clearly states that he doesn't have his passport with him which he would have used for his travel to South Africa
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Exjoker(m): 7:17pm
donstan18:The media fight by the fans of course. It's entertaining.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by donstan18(m): 7:20pm
Exjoker:
Yea, It's entertaining.. Not Until they unleash on you!
Loll!!!
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by earthsync(f): 7:20pm
where are those people that were hating on him blindly?
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Exjoker(m): 7:21pm
donstan18:I wouldn't let that happen...
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by derespect(m): 8:44pm
But it would have been better if had sent any of his own people (or any of his baby mamas) to the wedding and the couple will know the person truly represented him and he really had an issue concerning his passport.
THE EXCUSE IS A FILMSY ONE. I'm not hating on him but just being objective and realistic
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Flashh: 9:49pm
You didn't want to be present there. Even the traditional wedding which was held in Nigeria, you weren't present.
This kid has no excuse, but a lame one.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by chukslawrence(m): 9:50pm
Leave trash for lawma... #TeamDaddyYo tho!
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by miqos03: 9:50pm
true
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Gluhbirne(f): 9:50pm
He didn't go b/c he didn't care enough to.
After missing the traditional wedding, he said he would attend the white wedding, but missed that too. No excuses; he simply didn't care enough to attend.
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by marttol: 9:50pm
.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding by Michaelpresh(m): 9:50pm
Never outshine your master.
