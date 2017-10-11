Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Apologizes For Missing Banky W's White Wedding (20397 Views)

God bless my big bro @bankywellington and our new wife @adesuaetomi ❤️ God will bless you with happiness and abundance of Joy as u start your new life together! Missing this day is something that will forever make me sad, But this is not about me, its abt you! Enjoy ! Happiness and love forever ! ❤️❤️ #Stillwaitingonmypassport ☹️



I am wizkid's music fan,not his personality lover.

Many people have complained about this guy's character.

Enjoy your marriage Banky

But why does he keep on apologising

i believe him on the passport.



Remember he attended Tunde Demuren's wedding to Toolz. Well that was before Drake, Future and all the American collabos



See photo bekow.

Remember he attended Tunde Demuren's wedding to Toolz. Well that was before Drake, Future and all the American collabos

this time banky won't accept his apology

what if he wanted to go but couldn't make it due to unforseen circumstances

he should just shut d fucck up





See him using the lamest but famous line "this is about me, not you"... Yenyenyenyen Ayo should shut up already!

His Visa application to SA was late, as a result, his passport is still not with him

He said he is waiting for his passport! Forgive him already biko.

Is that wedding the key to heaven?

Will it stop recession?

Is Jesus the man doing the wedding?

Why must he attend?

Didn't banky have classmates and friends prior to getting famous, did he attend all their weddings?

Mtchew

Must he be there in person!? I don't need much people during my marriage sef, just package better gift or money and send to me. Dazzol!

I think he doesn't really like the bride or he's probably too busy smoking weed and making babies

Wizzy go and sleep.





You are talking gibberish

Apology acceptance pending

As usual, Nothing new!!!





Both you and Banky should allow us enjoy a better news this week!

I saw this coming when I read somewhere online that he missed wedding. Anyway how is that my business

donstan18:

As usual, Nothing new!!!





donstan18:
Both you and Banky should allow us enjoy a better news this week!
Hahaha. Bro, I will rather endure news like this than a political or corruption scandal in this country.

U see?..people will jst b insulting people they dont know anyhow,i said it earlier dat it might b intentional

Exjoker:

Hahaha. Bro, I will rather endure news like this than a political or corruption scandal in this country.





donstan18:
You enjoy the news, or you enjoy the media fight by fans the news normally result to?

I don't think this is his fault in any way...I don't know how true his claim is but if you see the hashtag at the end of his post. It clearly states that he doesn't have his passport with him which he would have used for his travel to South Africa

donstan18:









You enjoy the news, or you enjoy the media fight by fans the news normally result to?



The media fight by the fans of course. It's entertaining.

Exjoker:

The media fight by the fans of course. It's entertaining.

Yea, It's entertaining.. Not Until they unleash on you!







donstan18:
Yea, It's entertaining.. Not Until they unleash on you!
Loll!!!

where are those people that were hating on him blindly?

donstan18:



Yea, It's entertaining.. Not Until they unleash on you!





I wouldn't let that happen...

But it would have been better if had sent any of his own people (or any of his baby mamas) to the wedding and the couple will know the person truly represented him and he really had an issue concerning his passport.





THE EXCUSE IS A FILMSY ONE. I'm not hating on him but just being objective and realistic 4 Likes 1 Share

You didn't want to be present there. Even the traditional wedding which was held in Nigeria, you weren't present.



This kid has no excuse, but a lame one. 8 Likes 1 Share

Leave trash for lawma... #TeamDaddyYo tho!

true

He didn't go b/c he didn't care enough to.



He didn't go b/c he didn't care enough to.

After missing the traditional wedding, he said he would attend the white wedding, but missed that too. No excuses; he simply didn't care enough to attend.

.