Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths (11002 Views)

What Buhari Must Do To Be Voted In 2019 – Arewa Youth Forum / I'll Not Contest For Presidency Until 10 Million Nigerians Endorse Me – Okorocha / Osinbajo Must Never Contest In 2019 If Buhari Dies – Doyin Okupe (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to him, "the truth is that our expectations of this government have not been met. Everything they promised during the campaign and in their manifesto.



He said Buhari shouldn't seek re-election in 2019 because:



1. His anti-corruption war is selective.



"The reason why everybody sought for change was that we thought this government will fight corruption tooth and nail without considering whosoever is involved.



2. He hasn't been able to defeat Boko Haram.



“We cannot or the government cannot justify the fact that we told Nigerians that the fight against insurgency is over. Almost every day we have had casualties.



3. Poor power supply



"The third one on the campaign was the issue of power. This is nothing to write home about even though the Minister of Power told us that a responsible government should be able to fix power within six months.





http://newshelmng.com/3-major-reasons-buhari-not-contest-2019-arewa-youths/ The President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to abandon his right to contest the 2019 presidential election.According to him, "the truth is that our expectations of this government have not been met. Everything they promised during the campaign and in their manifesto.He said Buhari shouldn't seek re-election in 2019 because:1. His anti-corruption war is selective."The reason why everybody sought for change was that we thought this government will fight corruption tooth and nail without considering whosoever is involved.2. He hasn't been able to defeat Boko Haram.“We cannot or the government cannot justify the fact that we told Nigerians that the fight against insurgency is over. Almost every day we have had casualties.3. Poor power supply"The third one on the campaign was the issue of power. This is nothing to write home about even though the Minister of Power told us that a responsible government should be able to fix power within six months. 20 Likes

No stress there is only one reason abeg



*he won't win.* 41 Likes 4 Shares

Let him go and rest



He needs to take care of his ill health...This government has failed Nigerians...Everything has increased...May God help this country He shouldn'tLet him go and restHe needs to take care of his ill health...This government has failed Nigerians...Everything has increased...May God help this country 38 Likes 1 Share

Who even said buhari is planning to contest in 2019.







Do u pple wanna finally kill him come 2019 7 Likes





AYCF just turned coat and have stopped preaching the "progressive agenda"...







IDONBILIVIT, this is fake news... AYCF just turned coat and have stopped preaching the "progressive agenda"...IDONBILIVIT, this is fake news... 38 Likes 2 Shares





Above all corruption under his watch is mindboggling Above all corruption under his watch is mindboggling 14 Likes 1 Share





Aguru guo onye monwu ya asuo Igbo.



Igbo si anya bewe imi esoro ya.





The hunger and hardship in the land have reset everyone's brain back to default version 1.0



Leave me to gloat! It is my right as a 5%er. Don't tell me how I wish the country bad because we saw it beforehand. We warned everyone but few listened.



An Igbo man will not take the worst hit in a bad economy. Kpatakpata anyi ekpuru nkata baa ahia.



Na those people who depend on FG handouts; those 80% civil service states will take the worst hit.



I just closed from hawking gala. Let me go and buy my lazy neighbour Olumide beer and hear him curse Buhari whom he vigorously campaigned for 2 years ago. HahahahahahahahaAguru guo onye monwu ya asuo Igbo.Igbo si anya bewe imi esoro ya.The hunger and hardship in the land have reset everyone's brain back to default version 1.0Leave me to gloat! It is my right as a 5%er. Don't tell me how I wish the country bad because we saw it beforehand. We warned everyone but few listened.An Igbo man will not take the worst hit in a bad economy. Kpatakpata anyi ekpuru nkata baa ahia.Na those people who depend on FG handouts; those 80% civil service states will take the worst hit.I just closed from hawking gala. Let me go and buy my lazy neighbour Olumide beer and hear him curse Buhari whom he vigorously campaigned for 2 years ago. 63 Likes 9 Shares

He can't win again

He shall never win again

He will never win again

He should never win again

He would never win again



Simply because he is 85 years old 16 Likes 1 Share

Very good, even his people knows that baba is incompetent, and his anti-corruption war is selective.



Baba should just finish his present tenure and and go and enjoy his loot and pension with his cows. 6 Likes

What the Man Adeboye secretly supported ?

Redeemed Sheeple no happy oh!







SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYGy5pQjnqE



SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S PRIVATE JET



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk



SO ADEBOYE'S SHEEPLE NO GO HAPPY TO SEE BUHARI LOOSE 1 Like

See youth for North. Another Atiku youth spotted 5 Likes

All is well

The truth of the matter is that he will be disgraced out of power if he eventually succumb to all those vultures around him asking him to contest.



We have all seen enough of him and he have nothing else to offer to this country.

We were deceived to believe that he is the Messiah where as he is nothing but a dunce and super clueless.

A man who have never written a book neither has he delivered any intellectual lecture other than religious bigotry.



Buhari should anoint a young and vibrant man to succeed him and honourably retire or else he will be remembered as a man who came,saw but never conquered. 8 Likes

All the reasons are valid but I think the list should be alot longer than that 9 Likes 1 Share

Imagine when Nigerians will be united, irrespective of ethnic or religious difference. Lets give ATIKU chance, he have the experience, capacity and charisma to lead. God bless Nigeria. 3 Likes

Lol

He must contest and win oh



Una never see anything..

By the time the dullard finish with this country ehh, una go know the difference between six and half a dozen. 2 Likes

Ooxoxoxoxoxooxoxooxo

una no well meanwhile where is Sarrki who usually cry than the bereaved

sarrki, what do you have to say ooo The chief... 12 Likes 1 Share

Lol. Waiting for afonja Muslims to come and blame Igbos for this. Afonjas in five, four, three, 2, 1 ...... 7 Likes

We got at a brink where this nation nearly sank because our president was away for over 3months and nobody could tell if he was dead or alive.



Even those singing he should continue now held their breath.



Today sychophants and religious bigots are saying a 74 year old whose health is questionable should continue because in their nut heads. He is the Messiah.



I am against Buhari and his renegade forces in 2019 if he dares contest. If I don't have money I have at least 30,000 people in all my social media handles to influence.



He should respect his life and retire 4 Likes

1) He is a hypocrite



2) Old mentality syndrome is fast catching up on him.



3) He is unfit and unhealthy 4 Likes

What do this group actually want?

nice. Buhari is just like a used Pad. Nothing to offer again 3 Likes





BMC and Sarrki will not like this. 15 Likes 1 Share

exactly 1 Like

But where's Sarrki?? 2 Likes

I will google all over Aisha Facebook



It seems I will just stay at home on election day Fayose,Buhari and Atiku wants to contest in 2019It seems I will just stay at home on election day





They seem to have completely forgotten about Late Osu King, OhamaDICKe Nnamdidiot Cownu.



The same Arewa Youths that should roasted their asses in the Kaduna declaration have now become the owners of their favorite erect penisis to suck. Has anyone noticed Ipob Osus seem most interested in zoo issues than anyone else these days?They seem to have completely forgotten about Late Osu King, OhamaDICKe Nnamdidiot Cownu.The same Arewa Youths that should roasted their asses in the Kaduna declaration have now become the owners of their favorite erect penisis to suck. 1 Like





These so called Arewa Youths, what's their age range? These so called Arewa Youths, what's their age range? 1 Like

Sometimes this guys choose to act normal, like they just did in this thread , this government has not just failed Nigerians, they took away hope from us, we don tire.... Lord just come, e don do us. 1 Like