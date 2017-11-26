₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by EdificationBoss: 5:10pm
The President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to abandon his right to contest the 2019 presidential election.
According to him, "the truth is that our expectations of this government have not been met. Everything they promised during the campaign and in their manifesto.
He said Buhari shouldn't seek re-election in 2019 because:
1. His anti-corruption war is selective.
"The reason why everybody sought for change was that we thought this government will fight corruption tooth and nail without considering whosoever is involved.
2. He hasn't been able to defeat Boko Haram.
“We cannot or the government cannot justify the fact that we told Nigerians that the fight against insurgency is over. Almost every day we have had casualties.
3. Poor power supply
"The third one on the campaign was the issue of power. This is nothing to write home about even though the Minister of Power told us that a responsible government should be able to fix power within six months.
http://newshelmng.com/3-major-reasons-buhari-not-contest-2019-arewa-youths/
20 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by whitebeard(m): 5:14pm
No stress there is only one reason abeg
*he won't win.*
41 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by MhizzAJ(f): 5:22pm
He shouldn't Let him go and rest
He needs to take care of his ill health...This government has failed Nigerians...Everything has increased...May God help this country
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by optional1(f): 5:32pm
Who even said buhari is planning to contest in 2019.
Do u pple wanna finally kill him come 2019
7 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by BruncleZuma: 6:04pm
AYCF just turned coat and have stopped preaching the "progressive agenda"...
IDONBILIVIT, this is fake news...
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by NigerDeltan(m): 6:05pm
Above all corruption under his watch is mindboggling
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by donigspain(m): 6:05pm
Hahahahahahahaha
Aguru guo onye monwu ya asuo Igbo.
Igbo si anya bewe imi esoro ya.
The hunger and hardship in the land have reset everyone's brain back to default version 1.0
Leave me to gloat! It is my right as a 5%er. Don't tell me how I wish the country bad because we saw it beforehand. We warned everyone but few listened.
An Igbo man will not take the worst hit in a bad economy. Kpatakpata anyi ekpuru nkata baa ahia.
Na those people who depend on FG handouts; those 80% civil service states will take the worst hit.
I just closed from hawking gala. Let me go and buy my lazy neighbour Olumide beer and hear him curse Buhari whom he vigorously campaigned for 2 years ago.
63 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by ibkgab001: 6:05pm
He can't win again
He shall never win again
He will never win again
He should never win again
He would never win again
Simply because he is 85 years old
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by wunmi590(m): 6:06pm
Very good, even his people knows that baba is incompetent, and his anti-corruption war is selective.
Baba should just finish his present tenure and and go and enjoy his loot and pension with his cows.
6 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by chuose2: 6:06pm
What the Man Adeboye secretly supported ?
Redeemed Sheeple no happy oh!
SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S ROLLS ROYCE PHANTOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYGy5pQjnqE
SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S PRIVATE JET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk
SO ADEBOYE'S SHEEPLE NO GO HAPPY TO SEE BUHARI LOOSE
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by chimchim1(m): 6:06pm
See youth for North. Another Atiku youth spotted
5 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Donald3d(m): 6:06pm
All is well
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by hatchy: 6:06pm
The truth of the matter is that he will be disgraced out of power if he eventually succumb to all those vultures around him asking him to contest.
We have all seen enough of him and he have nothing else to offer to this country.
We were deceived to believe that he is the Messiah where as he is nothing but a dunce and super clueless.
A man who have never written a book neither has he delivered any intellectual lecture other than religious bigotry.
Buhari should anoint a young and vibrant man to succeed him and honourably retire or else he will be remembered as a man who came,saw but never conquered.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by semaj23: 6:07pm
All the reasons are valid but I think the list should be alot longer than that
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by 8744Kin(m): 6:07pm
Imagine when Nigerians will be united, irrespective of ethnic or religious difference. Lets give ATIKU chance, he have the experience, capacity and charisma to lead. God bless Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Alexgeneration(m): 6:07pm
Lol
He must contest and win oh
Una never see anything..
By the time the dullard finish with this country ehh, una go know the difference between six and half a dozen.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by ibkgab001: 6:07pm
Ooxoxoxoxoxooxoxooxo
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:07pm
una no well meanwhile where is Sarrki who usually cry than the bereaved
sarrki, what do you have to say oooThe chief...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by voiceofthetruth: 6:07pm
Lol. Waiting for afonja Muslims to come and blame Igbos for this. Afonjas in five, four, three, 2, 1 ......
7 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Built2last: 6:07pm
We got at a brink where this nation nearly sank because our president was away for over 3months and nobody could tell if he was dead or alive.
Even those singing he should continue now held their breath.
Today sychophants and religious bigots are saying a 74 year old whose health is questionable should continue because in their nut heads. He is the Messiah.
I am against Buhari and his renegade forces in 2019 if he dares contest. If I don't have money I have at least 30,000 people in all my social media handles to influence.
He should respect his life and retire
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by wwwtortoise(m): 6:08pm
1) He is a hypocrite
2) Old mentality syndrome is fast catching up on him.
3) He is unfit and unhealthy
4 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Greenvilla(m): 6:08pm
What do this group actually want?
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by tessygirl(f): 6:08pm
nice. Buhari is just like a used Pad. Nothing to offer again
3 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by emeijeh(m): 6:08pm
BMC and Sarrki will not like this.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by donconior: 6:08pm
exactly
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 6:09pm
But where's Sarrki??
2 Likes
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Russianruble: 6:09pm
I will google all over Aisha Facebook
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Holyvurgin17(m): 6:09pm
Fayose,Buhari and Atiku wants to contest in 2019
It seems I will just stay at home on election day
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by Corrinthians(m): 6:09pm
Has anyone noticed Ipob Osus seem most interested in zoo issues than anyone else these days?
They seem to have completely forgotten about Late Osu King, OhamaDICKe Nnamdidiot Cownu.
The same Arewa Youths that should roasted their asses in the Kaduna declaration have now become the owners of their favorite erect penisis to suck.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by jashar(f): 6:09pm
These so called Arewa Youths, what's their age range?
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by guchi120(m): 6:09pm
Sometimes this guys choose to act normal, like they just did in this thread , this government has not just failed Nigerians, they took away hope from us, we don tire.... Lord just come, e don do us.
1 Like
|Re: Why Buhari Should Not Contest In 2019 - Arewa Youths by pat077: 6:09pm
But Atiku is not a better option
3 Likes
