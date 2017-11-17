Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) (36762 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcGACKSz55s





Source: 17-year-old Nigerian boy,Divine Ikubor, who lives in Lagos has shocked everybody by buying a car for his mum.The photos have gone since he shared them online.See photos below and how people reactedSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/17-year-old-nigerian-boy-buys-car-for.html?m=1 1 Like

G Boy 35 Likes 1 Share

HOW she take be 17 now? 3 Likes 1 Share

ok na g boy 2 Likes 1 Share

Yahoo tinz 19 Likes 1 Share

Maga don pay









And parents no longer question the source of their children's wealth/ money.







Go to campuses and you will shake your head. Almost all the students are now into internet fraud.

The girls have even joined them.



You see them brandishing the latest iPhone and gold chains.





This woman is even smiling, and is not asking the son questions.





Where did we get it wrong?

Things are really upside down in this country 248 Likes 15 Shares

Hope it's genuine. Not buying her a car today and 3 months later you hear a sad story about her.



Some women are shameless. She is the type that can send their daughter's to Italy just because they want to belong. 64 Likes 2 Shares

the question is how did he get that car? 42 Likes

G boy or whistle blower?? 14 Likes

Eh en...EFCC must hear this 1 Like

Nowadays nobody care how you take make the money



Even ur parent nor send. Why ritualist nor go plenty for town





But that ain't my business, na My Own i know 45 Likes 3 Shares

The mother might not even know or care how he got the money. After all, she wants to have a car. 1 Like

earthsync:

the question is how did he get that car?

One or more slay queens likely gone for this.. Yahoo plus tinz One or more slay queens likely gone for this.. Yahoo plus tinz 12 Likes

Look at these mofos up there wey dey shout G boy upandan.



Make una no go find una destiny.



Yeye dey smell. 36 Likes 2 Shares

It is well 1 Like

bless your hustle bro 5 Likes

emeijeh:

Maga don pay Shout Hallelujah... Shout Hallelujah...

Shey someone cannot b saving money from birth again ni 52 Likes

nerilove:

G Boy

Wetin concern you



You sef try to G now and see how e take easy..

To collect 1dollar from Maga..



Not all young guy u see online are G boy

Some make cool money in legit Way..



So try to double ur hustle and tell baba God to pick ur call..



No dey reason like Nigeria SARS Wetin concern youYou sef try to G now and see how e take easy..To collect 1dollar from Maga..Not all young guy u see online are G boySome make cool money in legit Way..So try to double ur hustle and tell baba God to pick ur call..No dey reason like Nigeria SARS 16 Likes 2 Shares

How people celebrate yahoo these days baffles me 3 Likes

Weldone boy 11 Likes

Later



He go use him mama for ritual. 1 Like

tomode bati lowo in #vectors voice 5 Likes

Yahoo boy!