17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video)

17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by zoba88: 6:08pm
17-year-old Nigerian boy,Divine Ikubor, who lives in Lagos has shocked everybody by buying a car for his mum.The photos have gone since he shared them online.See photos below and how people reacted


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcGACKSz55s


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/17-year-old-nigerian-boy-buys-car-for.html?m=1

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by zoba88: 6:10pm
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by nerilove(m): 6:11pm
G Boy

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Partnerbiz: 6:12pm
HOW she take be 17 now?

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Partnerbiz: 6:13pm
ok na g boy

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by uzoormah(m): 6:23pm
Yahoo tinz

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by emeijeh(m): 6:23pm
Maga don pay




And parents no longer question the source of their children's wealth/ money.



Go to campuses and you will shake your head. Almost all the students are now into internet fraud.
The girls have even joined them.

You see them brandishing the latest iPhone and gold chains.


This woman is even smiling, and is not asking the son questions.


Where did we get it wrong?
Things are really upside down in this country cry

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by sam4(m): 6:25pm
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Marcofranz(m): 6:50pm
Hope it's genuine. Not buying her a car today and 3 months later you hear a sad story about her.

Some women are shameless. She is the type that can send their daughter's to Italy just because they want to belong.

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by earthsync(f): 7:37pm
the question is how did he get that car?

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by miqos03: 7:49pm
G boy or whistle blower??

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Ayo4251(m): 7:49pm
Eh en...EFCC must hear this

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by maxiuc(m): 7:49pm
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by rawpadgin(m): 7:49pm
Nowadays nobody care how you take make the money

Even ur parent nor send. Why ritualist nor go plenty for town


But that ain't my business, na My Own i know

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by NairalandSARS: 7:50pm

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Flashh: 7:50pm
The mother might not even know or care how he got the money. After all, she wants to have a car.

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Alariiwo: 7:50pm
earthsync:
the question is how did he get that car?

One or more slay queens likely gone for this.. Yahoo plus tinz

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by money121(m): 7:50pm
Omo better
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by sKeetz(m): 7:50pm
Look at these mofos up there wey dey shout G boy upandan.

Make una no go find una destiny.

Yeye dey smell.

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Spactacle(f): 7:50pm
It is well

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Lordspicy(m): 7:51pm
bless your hustle bro

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by berrystunn(m): 7:51pm
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by Wisebisho: 7:51pm
emeijeh:
Maga don pay
Shout Hallelujah...
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by chillychill(f): 7:51pm
Shey someone cannot b saving money from birth again ni grin

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by money121(m): 7:51pm
nerilove:
G Boy

Wetin concern you tongue tongue

You sef try to G now and see how e take easy..
To collect 1dollar from Maga..

Not all young guy u see online are G boy
Some make cool money in legit Way..

So try to double ur hustle and tell baba God to pick ur call..

No dey reason like Nigeria SARS tongue tongue

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by solochris(m): 7:51pm
How people celebrate yahoo these days baffles me

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by roqrules04(m): 7:51pm
Weldone boy

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by yinkson(m): 7:52pm
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by 40kobo77: 7:52pm
Later

He go use him mama for ritual.

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by specimenG(m): 7:52pm
tomode bati lowo in #vectors voice

Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by saasala(m): 7:52pm
Yahoo boy!
Re: 17-Year-Old Boy Buys A Car For His Mother In Lagos. See Reactions (Photo, Video) by bobot(m): 7:53pm
EDO STATE AM NT SURPRISE

