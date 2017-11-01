₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by erinolu(m): 6:29pm
The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has at weekend said plans are underway to reopen the Maiduguri orientation camp for corp members deployed to the state.
Brig-Gen. Kazaure disclosed the plan while speaking with newsmen during his inspection tour to the camps of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corp members deployed to Katsina state and Borno State currently camping in Katsina as a result activities of Boko Haram.
The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)
He said relative peace has returned to the area and it is working to reopen the camp as soon as possible saying it is only in Borno state that the corps members are yet to have their orientation camp in place.
Brig-Gen. Kazaure tasked the corp members on peace and unity of the nation while also charging them on opening their minds to opportunities to be self employed and self reliance and not job seekers, carrying files and roaming the streets in search of white collar jobs.
According to him, “we believe in the unity of Nigeria, so we have joined together and together we shall move Nigeria forward. You are futures of Nigeria and I am sure you will take us to the promise land.
“Shun every form of sharp practices. Wherever you find yourself, work diligently and try and promote the development and peace of the nation.
“I want you to pay attention to skill acquisition. I dont want you to be roaming about the street looking for white collar job. When you finish with your service, set up your own small business. But I don’t want you to stay idle,” Brig-Gen. Kazaure said.
The director general urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme by getting involved in the fight against economic crimes, women and child trafficking, drug abuse and unguided utterances that can lead to breakdown of peace and unity in the country.
Earlier, the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, said 2300 corps members were registered for the 21 days orientation camping just as she commended the state government for the welfare and security put in place for the corp members deployed to the state.
Similarly, the Borno State NYSC Coordinator, Alh. Rabi’u Aminu called on the corp members to disabuse their minds of prejudice, misgivings, fears and other erroneous impressions which may have coloured your opinion about Borneo state.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/nysc-maduguri-camp-re-open-soon-dg/
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by erinolu(m): 6:33pm
Where are the NNPC/UNIMAID oil explorers?
CNN has mentioned that Boko Haram have today retaken Magumeri.
Buhari......the blood of the dogs and the baboons never do you yet?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by coolcharm(m): 6:35pm
The thunder that will knack that DG is still doing press up
The Army can't even guarantee the safety of their own men deployed to Maiduguri, yet you want to come and waste the blood and destinies of young men and women in the name of NYSC?
Make them hold their certificate biko
8 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by wiloy2k8(m): 6:40pm
hehhheee
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by BruncleZuma: 6:40pm
This is most disturbing...
3 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by TIDDOLL(m): 6:40pm
Rily....
For who
Defence Academy Graduates
IRANU...!!!
5 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by yeyerolling: 6:40pm
Send only politician kids der. Useless pple
8 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by ehissi(m): 6:41pm
Yj
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by SpaceAngel: 6:41pm
I just pity the corners that would be sent there.
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by Ucheosefoh(m): 6:42pm
Borno ke? noooo
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by sam4(m): 6:42pm
What a wicked world.
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by sonnie10: 6:42pm
First send Buhari and Osibanjo's children there for a test run
12 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by money121(m): 6:42pm
DG you dey mad abi?
3 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by NigerDeltan(m): 6:42pm
Ndi ara!
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by Grafixnuel(m): 6:42pm
I think this is the dumbest Govt I av Eva seen
Meanwhile follow @grafixnuel on Instagram for hilarious memes
1 Like
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by deco22(m): 6:42pm
Who will agree to go for camp there...so that they will give parents high BP shey,and boko Haram still active in that area.
2 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by Azam101: 6:42pm
Am an advocate of Education and unity of Nigeria, but it would be a suicide mission to open orientation camp in Maiduguri soonest!
1 Like
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by dust144(m): 6:43pm
You will do well to send your staff to stay there.
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by Grafixnuel(m): 6:43pm
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by mangala14(m): 6:43pm
To kill more Corp members shey. This guy is dumb cos he won't post any of his relatives there.
2 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by xreal: 6:43pm
They should lead by example, by sending their children there first.
If I hear!
The bomb and bullets wey boko boys go pump inside that camp still dey do pressup for Syria.
1 Like
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by Mologi(m): 6:44pm
Death traps are always open!!!
1 Like
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by greatiyk4u(m): 6:45pm
na only hausas go go there abi
1 Like
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by SalamRushdie: 6:45pm
I beg Nigerian graduates not to fall for this trick abeg o..the last people that believed this lying govt and travelled on the damboa Maidugri road are all dead or in Boko haram captivity and these where 97 armed police officers , we cant also forget 77 University of Maidugri staff still in Boko haram captivity after being sent on exploration duties there by this same lying govt.
4 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by humilitypays(m): 6:45pm
Buhari and co really need more southern youths blood o
Parents warn your children, if posted to Adamawa, Yobe is risky talk more of Maiduguri, hmmm
2 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by MhizzAJ(f): 6:45pm
They should stop posting corpers to the north abeg especially places like Maiduguri and Sokoto
Sokoto is quite peaceful but just too far
2 Likes
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by nowpresence(f): 6:45pm
when are we passing out, stream two. I Don tire
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by salbis(m): 6:45pm
kk
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by realtemi(m): 6:46pm
k
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by massinola(m): 6:46pm
And whose kids are they going to experiment with? I hope they are all gonna come from the north
1 Like
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by lordkush: 6:46pm
fools
|Re: NYSC Maduguri Camp To Re-open Soon – DG by careytommy7(m): 6:49pm
Thank God I don't have any close or distant relative or friend that will be going for service anytime soon
