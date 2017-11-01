



The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has at weekend said plans are underway to reopen the Maiduguri orientation camp for corp members deployed to the state.

Brig-Gen. Kazaure disclosed the plan while speaking with newsmen during his inspection tour to the camps of the 2017 Batch 'B' Stream I corp members deployed to Katsina state and Borno State currently camping in Katsina as a result activities of Boko Haram.

He said relative peace has returned to the area and it is working to reopen the camp as soon as possible saying it is only in Borno state that the corps members are yet to have their orientation camp in place.

Brig-Gen. Kazaure tasked the corp members on peace and unity of the nation while also charging them on opening their minds to opportunities to be self employed and self reliance and not job seekers, carrying files and roaming the streets in search of white collar jobs.

According to him, "we believe in the unity of Nigeria, so we have joined together and together we shall move Nigeria forward. You are futures of Nigeria and I am sure you will take us to the promise land.

"Shun every form of sharp practices. Wherever you find yourself, work diligently and try and promote the development and peace of the nation.

"I want you to pay attention to skill acquisition. I dont want you to be roaming about the street looking for white collar job. When you finish with your service, set up your own small business. But I don't want you to stay idle," Brig-Gen. Kazaure said.

The director general urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme by getting involved in the fight against economic crimes, women and child trafficking, drug abuse and unguided utterances that can lead to breakdown of peace and unity in the country.

Earlier, the Katsina State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda, said 2300 corps members were registered for the 21 days orientation camping just as she commended the state government for the welfare and security put in place for the corp members deployed to the state.

Similarly, the Borno State NYSC Coordinator, Alh. Rabi'u Aminu called on the corp members to disabuse their minds of prejudice, misgivings, fears and other erroneous impressions which may have coloured your opinion about Borneo state.