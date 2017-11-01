Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) (20783 Views)

Source; His Royal Majesty, King Goddy Idaminabo , the Amanyanabo of Kala-Ogoloma in Rivers state - spent his Sunday morning and afternoon in a rescue mission as many cult factions surrendered their lives totally to Jesus Christ. Many submitted their weapons such as gun, machetes, daggers, talisman, charms etc. It was a beautiful time at the Royal Chapel of Mercy at the Amanyanabo's Palace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/weapons-charms-recovered-king-embarks-rescue-mission-cultists-rivers-photos.html 2 Likes

Thank God



I hope it's not for showoff?

Cos the weapons I see up there are toys compared to what real cultists use.



Anyways,

Let them go and sin no more 17 Likes

I love this, I wish the Ritualist that hide under yahoo, can surrender their money too 4 Likes

Hope their repentance is genuine

Boys that have correct guns will just roll out rusty machetes and kitchen knives and say they have repented... mchteww



Eco Aro mate now and see them get back to action. 12 Likes

Redomi:

I love this, I wish the Ritualist that hide under yahoo, can surrender their money too

To who now? To who now?

Where are the Ak47, pump actions, rocket launchers?

Kindergarten cultists with cutlasses and sticks. They have hidden the real weapons. 3 Likes

Ghen

From the havoc we see on front page of nairaland, wrecked by those strong men When them dey play match you go no say them get better weapons...



These ones be like farmer tools to cut grass/ toothpick to remove meat from teeth... 1 Like

Buhari would soon grant amnesty

Who is fooling who___2Life Crew 1994.

nice

Like king like boys

Na farmers I day see for here hoo, na the king be cultist wetin him day do with red cloth 2 Likes 1 Share

NextGovernor:





To who now?

To US Surulere Association of Nigeria To US Surulere Association of Nigeria 1 Like

that's a good one, let them completely give their lives to Christ.





Away from that, those having a big or fat tummy problem here is the solution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHeTQGh4vxM that's a good one, let them completely give their lives to Christ.Away from that, those having a big or fat tummy problem here is the solution 1 Like 1 Share

This is one of the things that fugitive hunchback was supposed to be doing.



But now, him gra gra don kill am.

Yes





The guy above that said ritualists should submit their money is a first Afonja..



He has interest in Ritual but hasn't gotten the connection.



If you need ritual money, kindly visit any Alfa in Ogbomosho n come and thank me later.. The guy above that said ritualists should submit their money is a first Afonja..He has interest in Ritual but hasn't gotten the connection.If you need ritual money, kindly visit any Alfa in Ogbomosho n come and thank me later.. 1 Like

Naff24:





To US Surulere Association of Nigeria



Lol.

Funny you Lol.Funny you

Hmmmm 1 Like

We pray they do not go back to their vomits!

UPTO SOMETHING SEASON 2 1 Like

.

Naso e dey easy to give ur life to christ 2 Likes

Q

Agbaletu:

Where are the Ak47, pump actions, rocket launchers?



Those are the Nigeria security quotations when to lie to the public. Those are the Nigeria security quotations when to lie to the public. 1 Like