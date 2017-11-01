₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:26pm
His Royal Majesty, King Goddy Idaminabo , the Amanyanabo of Kala-Ogoloma in Rivers state - spent his Sunday morning and afternoon in a rescue mission as many cult factions surrendered their lives totally to Jesus Christ. Many submitted their weapons such as gun, machetes, daggers, talisman, charms etc. It was a beautiful time at the Royal Chapel of Mercy at the Amanyanabo's Palace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/weapons-charms-recovered-king-embarks-rescue-mission-cultists-rivers-photos.html
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:27pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/weapons-charms-recovered-king-embarks-rescue-mission-cultists-rivers-photos.html
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:30pm
Thank God
I hope it's not for showoff?
Cos the weapons I see up there are toys compared to what real cultists use.
Anyways,
Let them go and sin no more
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Redomi(m): 7:31pm
I love this, I wish the Ritualist that hide under yahoo, can surrender their money too
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:39pm
Hope their repentance is genuine
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by ayzTIGER: 7:43pm
Boys that have correct guns will just roll out rusty machetes and kitchen knives and say they have repented... mchteww
Eco Aro mate now and see them get back to action.
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 7:46pm
Redomi:
To who now?
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Agbaletu: 7:46pm
Where are the Ak47, pump actions, rocket launchers?
Kindergarten cultists with cutlasses and sticks. They have hidden the real weapons.
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Mediapace: 7:48pm
Ghen
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by potbelly(m): 7:53pm
From the havoc we see on front page of nairaland, wrecked by those strong men When them dey play match you go no say them get better weapons...
These ones be like farmer tools to cut grass/ toothpick to remove meat from teeth...
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 7:59pm
Buhari would soon grant amnesty
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by morbeta(m): 8:16pm
Who is fooling who___2Life Crew 1994.
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by miqos03: 8:33pm
nice
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 8:34pm
Like king like boys
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Olachase(m): 8:34pm
Na farmers I day see for here hoo, na the king be cultist wetin him day do with red cloth
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Naff24(f): 8:35pm
NextGovernor:
To US Surulere Association of Nigeria
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Desirewealth: 8:35pm
that's a good one, let them completely give their lives to Christ.
Away from that, those having a big or fat tummy problem here is the solution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHeTQGh4vxM
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Bolustical: 8:35pm
This is one of the things that fugitive hunchback was supposed to be doing.
But now, him gra gra don kill am.
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Bolustical: 8:35pm
Yes
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Joephat(m): 8:35pm
The guy above that said ritualists should submit their money is a first Afonja..
He has interest in Ritual but hasn't gotten the connection.
If you need ritual money, kindly visit any Alfa in Ogbomosho n come and thank me later..
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Atiku2019: 8:35pm
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:36pm
Naff24:
Lol.
Funny you
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by morereb10: 8:37pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:37pm
We pray they do not go back to their vomits!
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 8:38pm
UPTO SOMETHING SEASON 2
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:38pm
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 8:39pm
.
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Titto93(m): 8:40pm
Naso e dey easy to give ur life to christ
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 8:40pm
Q
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Jolar101(m): 8:41pm
Agbaletu:
Those are the Nigeria security quotations when to lie to the public.
|Re: Cultists Surrender At King Goddy Idaminabo's Palace In Rivers State (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 8:44pm
Is that all they've got
This one's no be cultists na vigilante dem be
