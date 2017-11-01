₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,172 members, 3,935,982 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 09:08 AM

Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) - Nairaland / General - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) (9966 Views)

Big Python Trying To Swallow A Dog Killed (Photos) / Big Python Almost Killed A Lady Cooking In Her Kitchen In Edo (Photos) / Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by akelicious(m): 8:48pm On Nov 26
As shared on facebook
This is a brave boy that killed a python with a cutlass,. It happened in MGBAKWU, Awka North

More photos at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/photossmall-boy-killed-python-with.html?m=1

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by akelicious(m): 8:49pm On Nov 26
akelicious:
As shared on facebook
This is a brave boy that killed a python with a cutlass,. It happened in MGBAKWU, Awka North

More photos at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/photossmall-boy-killed-python-with.html?m=1

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:53pm On Nov 26
Bravery.....
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by DuchessLily(f): 8:54pm On Nov 26
Hmmmm... Brave indeed
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 8:54pm On Nov 26
See boy,even python wan carry him lipsrsealed

He could be IPOB village boy grin

8 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:55pm On Nov 26
shocked


That is not bravery, it is wickedness!

If he could kill a python with such excitement, then killing a human being when he is much older will be easy task without remorse.

I hate to say this, the young man is already a potential serial killer.

His village people should do the needful. A spell of madness won't be a bad idea.


Meanwhile, lala's prayer has just been answered and will soon squeeze this to fp like this......

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by meccuno: 8:55pm On Nov 26
and he had to strangle the poor animal.... grin

2 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:59pm On Nov 26
Hian... Brave ke. Theirs a very thin line between bravery and stupidity...

2 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:01pm On Nov 26
RIP Burantai!!

No orchids for a murderer!!

1 Like

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 9:01pm On Nov 26
Chai.

See butchery....
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:08pm On Nov 26
Lala, by tomorrow morning will be


24 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 9:09pm On Nov 26
lala food is ready
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by liberalsinnerx: 9:31pm On Nov 26
you do
UbanmeUdie:
shocked


That is not bravery, it is wickedness!

If he could kill a python with such excitement, then killing a human being when he is much older will be easy task without remorse.

I hate to say this, the young man is already a potential serial killer.

His village people should do the needful. A spell of madness won't be a bad idea.


Meanwhile, lala's prayer has just been answered and will soon squeeze this to fp like this......


Afonjas and obsession with women's private parts. Instead of fighting for freedom like IPOB to safeguard and protect the lives of their women and children.What a people....Shameless things

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by amunkita(m): 9:34pm On Nov 26
Young brave dude..

He did what I can't do..

1 Like

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Corrinthians(m): 9:41pm On Nov 26
Brave young Anambra Igbo, unlike the cowardly Nnamdiot Cownu from Abia who saw a Python and took to his hooves. embarassed embarassed

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Guestlander: 10:23pm On Nov 26
That is not Anambra, there are no houses like that in Iboland.
Not only is the roof brown, it is also falling apart.

1 Like

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Hozier: 10:27pm On Nov 26
Ain't pythons sacred again in Anambra? I thought it is a taboo killing them. sad

1 Like

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by SirKriz(m): 10:27pm On Nov 26
Snake: check
Picture: check


Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts. Uncle Lalasticlala is moving this thread to the front page at the speed of light. grin

5 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Hozier: 10:30pm On Nov 26
liberalsinnerx:
you do

Afonjas and obsession with women's private parts. Instead of fighting for freedom like IPOB to safeguard and protect the lives of their women and children.What a people....Shameless things
Rubbish, only two people in the picture have yoruba tribal marks. Of course you have poop for brain so you won't notice this.

8 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by yarimo(m): 1:38am
grin grin grin grin
UbanmeUdie:
shocked


That is not bravery, it is wickedness!

If he could kill a python with such excitement, then killing a human being when he is much older will be easy task without remorse.

I hate to say this, the young man is already a potential serial killer.

His village people should do the needful. A spell of madness won't be a bad idea.


Meanwhile, lala's prayer has just been answered and will soon squeeze this to fp like this......

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by deomelo: 1:56am
Cruelty to animals is not bravery, it's cowardice.

These village ipobs sef.

2 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by orisa37: 2:30am
The Boy should replace Buraitai as COAS and dance better

1 Like

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 2:37am
Wao, I so love gallantry and guts. Big ups, kid. cool
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by naijaking1: 3:27am
The boy struck the snake on a very vital point- the neck. Good job.
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by supereagle(m): 5:14am
naijaking1:
The boy struck the snake on a very vital point- the neck. Good job.
He must have been killing snakes before or informed about the techniques of killing snakes. He is brave boy.Ogbueke 1 of Awka.

2 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 6:15am
Lala right now

2 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Biggty(m): 6:51am
Food don ready
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Keneking: 6:53am
Day don break oh lalasticlala undecided
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Aquariann: 7:06am
Are pythons no longer sacred in Anambra?

2 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by columbus007(m): 7:33am
Such a bravery shocked
Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Tlion19: 7:40am
liberalsinnerx:
you do

Afonjas and obsession with women's private parts. Instead of fighting for freedom like IPOB to safeguard and protect the lives of their women and children.What a people....Shameless things
Ur foolishness can not b fathomed

3 Likes

Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Tlion19: 7:41am
I can't bliv dis dat Lalasticlala is yet to send dis to my dream land

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Explaining What Is FUEL SUBSIDY To The Lay Man.. / What Are Your Insecurities? / Who Is The Meanest, Most Insensitive Person Ever On Nairaland

Viewing this topic: Hozier, larrymic4u, edwardaigbokhan, freezy(m), rhamses, chimimi(f), Pato23(m), Interesting15, abefeb1(m), profolaolu, Iamabimbola, Benyong, Hardehtahyor(m), gunther6(m), amadex(m), Adex7004(m), kaball32, gonkin(m), rusher14, BiniShrine(m), Stonerobaba(m), Chuksaluta(m), Warripikin08(m), Basfaq(m), Ladipo10(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), Kolabalogun(m), joshnnanna, Feezdculestboy(m), raziboi(m), Lexusgs430, Godstile, iheanyi4u(m), ONE2ONE1, daviejay, starmic, medlat(m), asuustrike2009, medic555(m), TechAddiction, wizzyrich(m), xmanco42(m), Prognose, amalab30(m), mayorall(m), vidadida, tmx21(m), worldmoney(m), YINKS89(m), Topshow2010(m), Foxflames, 1oba, shoyemiayodeji(m), Akingd3rd(m), zeezu22(m), LordSkyy(m), fumiswtpusytwo(f), asawanathegreat(m), Bantino, Pennykeyz(m), irepmyuniben, ikept(m), Okewa, CLASSMAN, ronpeters(m), LadyJasper, biafran1stson(m), pheranme9(m), obums0209(m), agbangam, Sirheny007(m), B3sty, jojomario(m), shittu05, Kingmanny88(m), Royals1st, jojo1415, oluogbon0000(m), wholexy009(m), uddeze(m), benebaby77, Emmenyk(m), danieldanizy, Kemimarch16(f), jimmbones, myrrtle(m) and 135 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.