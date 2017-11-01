₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,172 members, 3,935,982 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 09:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) (9966 Views)
Big Python Trying To Swallow A Dog Killed (Photos) / Big Python Almost Killed A Lady Cooking In Her Kitchen In Edo (Photos) / Snake, Grass Cutter And Antelope Killed By A Small Boy & His Brother (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by akelicious(m): 8:48pm On Nov 26
As shared on facebook
This is a brave boy that killed a python with a cutlass,. It happened in MGBAKWU, Awka North
More photos at http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/photossmall-boy-killed-python-with.html?m=1
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by akelicious(m): 8:49pm On Nov 26
akelicious:
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 8:53pm On Nov 26
Bravery.....
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by DuchessLily(f): 8:54pm On Nov 26
Hmmmm... Brave indeed
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 8:54pm On Nov 26
See boy,even python wan carry him
He could be IPOB village boy
8 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:55pm On Nov 26
That is not bravery, it is wickedness!
If he could kill a python with such excitement, then killing a human being when he is much older will be easy task without remorse.
I hate to say this, the young man is already a potential serial killer.
His village people should do the needful. A spell of madness won't be a bad idea.
Meanwhile, lala's prayer has just been answered and will soon squeeze this to fp like this......
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by meccuno: 8:55pm On Nov 26
and he had to strangle the poor animal....
2 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Nbote(m): 8:59pm On Nov 26
Hian... Brave ke. Theirs a very thin line between bravery and stupidity...
2 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by HoluwarTohbar(f): 9:01pm On Nov 26
RIP Burantai!!
No orchids for a murderer!!
1 Like
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 9:01pm On Nov 26
Chai.
See butchery....
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:08pm On Nov 26
Lala, by tomorrow morning will be
24 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by QueenSekxy(f): 9:09pm On Nov 26
lala food is ready
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by liberalsinnerx: 9:31pm On Nov 26
you do
UbanmeUdie:
Afonjas and obsession with women's private parts. Instead of fighting for freedom like IPOB to safeguard and protect the lives of their women and children.What a people....Shameless things
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by amunkita(m): 9:34pm On Nov 26
Young brave dude..
He did what I can't do..
1 Like
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Corrinthians(m): 9:41pm On Nov 26
Brave young Anambra Igbo, unlike the cowardly Nnamdiot Cownu from Abia who saw a Python and took to his hooves.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Guestlander: 10:23pm On Nov 26
That is not Anambra, there are no houses like that in Iboland.
Not only is the roof brown, it is also falling apart.
1 Like
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Hozier: 10:27pm On Nov 26
Ain't pythons sacred again in Anambra? I thought it is a taboo killing them.
1 Like
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by SirKriz(m): 10:27pm On Nov 26
Snake: check
Picture: check
Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seatbelts. Uncle Lalasticlala is moving this thread to the front page at the speed of light.
5 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Hozier: 10:30pm On Nov 26
liberalsinnerx:Rubbish, only two people in the picture have yoruba tribal marks. Of course you have poop for brain so you won't notice this.
8 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by yarimo(m): 1:38am
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by deomelo: 1:56am
Cruelty to animals is not bravery, it's cowardice.
These village ipobs sef.
2 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by orisa37: 2:30am
The Boy should replace Buraitai as COAS and dance better
1 Like
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 2:37am
Wao, I so love gallantry and guts. Big ups, kid.
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by naijaking1: 3:27am
The boy struck the snake on a very vital point- the neck. Good job.
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by supereagle(m): 5:14am
naijaking1:He must have been killing snakes before or informed about the techniques of killing snakes. He is brave boy.Ogbueke 1 of Awka.
2 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 6:15am
Lala right now
2 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Biggty(m): 6:51am
Food don ready
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Keneking: 6:53am
Day don break oh lalasticlala
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Aquariann: 7:06am
Are pythons no longer sacred in Anambra?
2 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by columbus007(m): 7:33am
Such a bravery
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Tlion19: 7:40am
liberalsinnerx:Ur foolishness can not b fathomed
3 Likes
|Re: Small Boy Killed A Big Python With Cutlass In Anambra - Facebook User (Photos) by Tlion19: 7:41am
I can't bliv dis dat Lalasticlala is yet to send dis to my dream land
1 Like
Explaining What Is FUEL SUBSIDY To The Lay Man.. / What Are Your Insecurities? / Who Is The Meanest, Most Insensitive Person Ever On Nairaland
Viewing this topic: Hozier, larrymic4u, edwardaigbokhan, freezy(m), rhamses, chimimi(f), Pato23(m), Interesting15, abefeb1(m), profolaolu, Iamabimbola, Benyong, Hardehtahyor(m), gunther6(m), amadex(m), Adex7004(m), kaball32, gonkin(m), rusher14, BiniShrine(m), Stonerobaba(m), Chuksaluta(m), Warripikin08(m), Basfaq(m), Ladipo10(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), Kolabalogun(m), joshnnanna, Feezdculestboy(m), raziboi(m), Lexusgs430, Godstile, iheanyi4u(m), ONE2ONE1, daviejay, starmic, medlat(m), asuustrike2009, medic555(m), TechAddiction, wizzyrich(m), xmanco42(m), Prognose, amalab30(m), mayorall(m), vidadida, tmx21(m), worldmoney(m), YINKS89(m), Topshow2010(m), Foxflames, 1oba, shoyemiayodeji(m), Akingd3rd(m), zeezu22(m), LordSkyy(m), fumiswtpusytwo(f), asawanathegreat(m), Bantino, Pennykeyz(m), irepmyuniben, ikept(m), Okewa, CLASSMAN, ronpeters(m), LadyJasper, biafran1stson(m), pheranme9(m), obums0209(m), agbangam, Sirheny007(m), B3sty, jojomario(m), shittu05, Kingmanny88(m), Royals1st, jojo1415, oluogbon0000(m), wholexy009(m), uddeze(m), benebaby77, Emmenyk(m), danieldanizy, Kemimarch16(f), jimmbones, myrrtle(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28