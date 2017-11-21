Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) (4967 Views)

'Allahamdullah for suceesfull operation we are back. thanks for your prayers family and friends. Your prayers is the key of our operation thanks alot'



Civilian JTF have killed many Boko Haram terrorists. Overall secretary of CJTF in Bama Muazu Alhaji took to Facebook to share the news and wrote....'Allahamdullah for suceesfull operation we are back. thanks for your prayers family and friends. Your prayers is the key of our operation thanks alot'

The critical question we should be asking ourselves is; who are these boko boys?, how do they keep regrouping/multiplying?, who is behind them?, how do they survive without supplys in the forest?. 4 Likes

Late Nnamdidiot Cownu's zombies right now.. 5 Likes

......the problem is they relocate here and there ... Btw Nigeria......chad......camerooon

......the problem is they relocate here and there ... Btw Nigeria......chad......camerooon

The critical question we should be asking ourselves is; who are these boko boys?, how do they keep regrouping/multiplying?, who is behind them?, how do they survive without supplys in the forest?. valid questions.

But no country has defeated a terror group utterly before in history. Even the mighty US is still experiencing terrorist attacks. valid questions.But no country has defeated a terror group utterly before in history. Even the mighty US is still experiencing terrorist attacks. 3 Likes 1 Share

So many unanswered questions about the boko boys





The God whom I serve, the omnipotent and omnipresent God, assures me that He will not rest until all the enemies of Nigeria are put to shame.



This is great news for all lovers of peace and progress.

The God whom I serve, the omnipotent and omnipresent God, assures me that He will not rest until all the enemies of Nigeria are put to shame.

niger area zoneb just........

The critical question we should be asking ourselves is; who are these boko boys?, how do they keep regrouping/multiplying?, who is behind them?, how do they survive without supplys in the forest?.

Northern Nigeria is immensely poor, especially North-Eastern Nigeria, which has some of the highest poverty rates on earth. I think, Borno State, prior to the Boko Haram menace had 90% of its people living below the poverty line, so potential recruits are literally EVERYWHERE. Northern Nigeria is immensely poor, especially North-Eastern Nigeria, which has some of the highest poverty rates on earth. I think, Borno State, prior to the Boko Haram menace had 90% of its people living below the poverty line, so potential recruits are literally EVERYWHERE.

Kill them all!



The God whom I serve, the omnipotent and omnipresent God, assures me that He will not rest until all the enemies of Nigeria are put to shame.



no biafra no peace.

That was what Late Nnamdidiot Cownu once said, now he shares the same fate with these dead animals.

That was what Late Nnamdidiot Cownu once said, now he shares the same fate with these dead animals.

Its Either U Are Dum* ,Stewpid Or M*d Or Bera Still all of the Above

This looks good, victory to our gallant army.. 1 Like 1 Share

Kill them all!



The God whom I serve, the omnipotent and omnipresent God, assures me that He will not rest until all the enemies of Nigeria are put to shame.



This is great news for all lovers of peace and progress. But we know their brothers, IPOB Terrorists, will be saddened by this news of their slaughter. 1 Like

they look happy and fulfilled..

That was what Late Nnamdidiot Cownu once said, now he shares the same fate with these dead animals.

you are yet to recover from Nnamdiphobia

you are yet to recover from Nnamdiphobia

Chai! Chai!! Chai!!! Diaris Gwod oh

you are yet to recover from Nnamdiphobia

Spoted.

Nothing gives me greater joy than seeing Cownu's zombies in pains

This BH and the whole drama playing out in the North can now be likened to the series "walking dead" . They kill themselves brutally everyday, New ones recruited,replacing the dead ones daily. 1 Like

But this boko Haram members no dey finish?

Good one from CJTF



Pixs always tell the truth.



Army kills 50 boko haram, but no picture to show

these cjtf na dem come gallant pass our coward army 1 Like

ah ah young man. What is actually wrong with you and what relevance is your ranting to the topic

Kudos to you people

Key to this warfare is intelligence gathering,strike them when they least expect u. I wonder why our soldiers are not doing that.