Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by onoikenna: 9:42pm On Nov 26
Civilian JTF have killed many Boko Haram terrorists.Overall secretary of CJTF in Bama Muazu Alhaji took to Facebook to share the news and wrote....
'Allahamdullah for suceesfull operation we are back. thanks for your prayers family and friends. Your prayers is the key of our operation thanks alot'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/civilian-jtf-kill-many-boko-haram.html?m=1
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by onoikenna: 9:42pm On Nov 26
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by onoikenna: 9:44pm On Nov 26
onoikenna:more
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Yeligray(m): 9:45pm On Nov 26
The critical question we should be asking ourselves is; who are these boko boys?, how do they keep regrouping/multiplying?, who is behind them?, how do they survive without supplys in the forest?.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Corrinthians(m): 9:50pm On Nov 26
Late Nnamdidiot Cownu's zombies right now..
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Cajal(m): 9:51pm On Nov 26
Yeligray:......the problem is they relocate here and there ... Btw Nigeria......chad......camerooon
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Cajal(m): 9:52pm On Nov 26
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Diiet: 9:52pm On Nov 26
Yeligray:valid questions.
But no country has defeated a terror group utterly before in history. Even the mighty US is still experiencing terrorist attacks.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by jimcollins136: 9:52pm On Nov 26
So many unanswered questions about the boko boys
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Corrinthians(m): 9:55pm On Nov 26
Kill them all!
The God whom I serve, the omnipotent and omnipresent God, assures me that He will not rest until all the enemies of Nigeria are put to shame.
This is great news for all lovers of peace and progress. But we know their brothers, IPOB Terrorists, will be saddened by this news of their slaughter.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by loveth360(f): 9:58pm On Nov 26
Corrinthians:niger area zoneb just........
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by rdokoye: 10:00pm On Nov 26
Yeligray:
Northern Nigeria is immensely poor, especially North-Eastern Nigeria, which has some of the highest poverty rates on earth. I think, Borno State, prior to the Boko Haram menace had 90% of its people living below the poverty line, so potential recruits are literally EVERYWHERE.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by loveth360(f): 10:01pm On Nov 26
Corrinthians:no biafra no peace.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Corrinthians(m): 10:07pm On Nov 26
loveth360:That was what Late Nnamdidiot Cownu once said, now he shares the same fate with these dead animals.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Isokowadoo: 10:17pm On Nov 26
Corrinthians:
Its Either U Are Dum* ,Stewpid Or M*d Or Bera Still all of the Above
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by zombieHUNTER: 10:19pm On Nov 26
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by pilarnig(m): 10:20pm On Nov 26
This looks good, victory to our gallant army..
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by zombieHUNTER: 10:20pm On Nov 26
Corrinthians:
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by mightyhazel: 10:21pm On Nov 26
they look happy and fulfilled..
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by smulti(m): 10:22pm On Nov 26
Corrinthians:
you are yet to recover from Nnamdiphobia
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by jetbomber17: 10:23pm On Nov 26
Chai! Chai!! Chai!!! Diaris Gwod oh
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Corrinthians(m): 10:24pm On Nov 26
smulti:Spoted.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Corrinthians(m): 10:32pm On Nov 26
Isokowadoo:Nothing gives me greater joy than seeing Cownu's zombies in pains
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by ifyalways(f): 10:51pm On Nov 26
This BH and the whole drama playing out in the North can now be likened to the series "walking dead" . They kill themselves brutally everyday, New ones recruited,replacing the dead ones daily.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by onoikenna: 5:43am
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by DjAndroid: 7:13am
But this boko Haram members no dey finish?
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by comos: 8:08am
Good one from CJTF
Pixs always tell the truth.
Army kills 50 boko haram, but no picture to show
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Godjone(m): 8:15am
these cjtf na dem come gallant pass our coward army
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Cannonleo(m): 8:16am
Corrinthians:ah ah young man. What is actually wrong with you and what relevance is your ranting to the topic
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Bari22(m): 8:25am
Kudos to you people
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by lastempero: 8:37am
Key to this warfare is intelligence gathering,strike them when they least expect u. I wonder why our soldiers are not doing that.
Re: Civilian JTF Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill Many Of Them In Borno (Graphic) by Anthony0094(m): 8:49am
