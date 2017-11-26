₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by contactmorak: 9:47pm
In America it is strippers people spray 1 dollar notes in clubs which is what they are referring to as "Drops a bag of singles" below. Now, they are reporting on Oritsefemi's wedding to Nabila and the headline they used is pretty funny.
"NEW WEDDING TREND? Man ‘MAKES IT RAIN’ On His Wife . . . Drops A BAG OF SINGLES On Her . . .While She DANCED In Her Wedding Dress!!! (Is This OK??)," MTO writes. Their article below...
There’s a new TREND in weddings. Grooms pull out a bag of singles, and start THROWING dollar bills at their brides. And we’re not talking about GHETTO weddings either. This trend is hitting some of the most EXPENSIVE and CLASSY wedding.
Yesterday, Nigerian singer Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele known as Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila held their traditional and white wedding today at The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos.
At one point, the groom decided to give his wife a SHOWER OF DOLLARS. Look: Dear MTO, it's a Nigerian wedding. It's very OK. In fact, it's the norm. Lol.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemi-wedding-makes-it-to-top-us-site-mediatakeout
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by contactmorak: 9:47pm
SEE ALL THE PICS OF THE WEDDING THEY PUBLISHED http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemi-wedding-makes-it-to-top-us-site-mediatakeout
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by dayleke(m): 9:48pm
Iyun naa da now...
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by tosyne2much(m): 9:59pm
Many Nairaland ladies will sit at the corner of their rooms and will be like "God why you no direct Oritse Femi to me nah"
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by MhizzAJ(f): 10:08pm
Okay
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Benita27(f): 10:09pm
tosyne2much:And many Nairaland guys will be like "God, I wish I had those dollar notes".
12 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by MaconAwire(m): 10:09pm
hml
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Adorable90(f): 10:10pm
tosyne2much:
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Benita27(f): 10:11pm
I don't envy them. They suit each other...they could barely express themselves well.
4 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by tosyne2much(m): 10:13pm
Benita27:It goes both ways
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Lionbite(m): 10:48pm
Benita27:madam who tell you?
3 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Akathriel(m): 11:11pm
Wait! How come Banky W's wedding wasn't featured on MediaTakeOut? With his head like the seat of Bajaj Okada
Gboromideleru - quote me stupidly and receive the Javelin of Ogun Lakaaye Oshimale straight to your heart
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by isan(m): 11:12pm
Seem no one really understand the op but I do
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Flashh: 11:12pm
He couldn't do normal haircut on his wedding, at least just for self respect on this day.
In future, when he complains about the bad appearance of his children, they will use this to talk back against him.
2 Likes
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by EWAagoyin(m): 11:12pm
This life ... Some are getting married...Some are getting engaged...Some are going on romantic holiday...Some are going romantic dates ....I'm here my ex won't take me back despite all my sacrifice on her ... I've given up on love...I don't think i will be able to love anymore
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by MaryBenn(f): 11:13pm
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Pidginwhisper: 11:14pm
Everything just no dey work for naija.. the the dollar wey dey drop for left side as e don tear for 3rd pix
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by NextGovernor(m): 11:14pm
Someone is spraying change that will still return back to his pocket and people are shouting?
If he spray him wife non be the house the money go still come even if na 30billion?
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Spaxon(f): 11:14pm
So we should Fry Nairaland?
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by money121(m): 11:15pm
Okay now
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Dutchey(m): 11:15pm
its his money, let him spend...
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Ugoeze2016: 11:16pm
Dem try, cannival wedding in deed
God bless your union
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Adefemiaderoju1: 11:16pm
Am very sure oritse Femi will collect back all the dollars spraying to his wife behind close door
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by Sharon6(f): 11:16pm
May the joy and happiness of marriage be theirs.
May the joy and happiness of marriage be theirs.
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by GeleFanzgore: 11:16pm
Omo see something oooo
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by NationView90(m): 11:16pm
Money can make all this yahoo pastor bless any marriage... imagine his dread self.
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by comradespade(m): 11:17pm
When an agbero meets an olos..
1 Like
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by timibare: 11:17pm
Benita27:jisos is lord hahahahahahaha
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by smithsydny(m): 11:18pm
Money is swt
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by kcowen(m): 11:18pm
any other news,am just tired of this weddings things since dis week
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by qualityGod(m): 11:19pm
Agbero Wed Agbero =otondo,olodo,dodoyor pikins
Meanwhile the yahoo pastor no see femi stvpid hair cut,
|Re: Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut by dilezy(m): 11:23pm
I don't envy them. They suit each other...they could barely express themselves well. Lol
