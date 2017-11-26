Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oritsefemi And Nabila Fash's Wedding Featured On MediaTakeOut (4703 Views)

"NEW WEDDING TREND ? Man ‘MAKES IT RAIN’ On His Wife . . . Drops A BAG OF SINGLES On Her . . .While She DANCED In Her Wedding Dress!!! (Is This OK??)," MTO writes. Their article below...



There’s a new TREND in weddings. Grooms pull out a bag of singles, and start THROWING dollar bills at their brides. And we’re not talking about GHETTO weddings either. This trend is hitting some of the most EXPENSIVE and CLASSY wedding.



Yesterday, Nigerian singer Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele known as Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila held their traditional and white wedding today at The Ark, Okunde Blue Water Drive, Lekki, Lagos.



At one point, the groom decided to give his wife a SHOWER OF DOLLARS. Look: Dear MTO, it's a Nigerian wedding. It's very OK. In fact, it's the norm. Lol.



Iyun naa da now... 1 Like

Many Nairaland ladies will sit at the corner of their rooms and will be like "God why you no direct Oritse Femi to me nah" 9 Likes 1 Share

Okay

Many Nairaland ladies will be like "God why you no direct Oritse Femi to me nah" And many Nairaland guys will be like "God, I wish I had those dollar notes". And many Nairaland guys will be like "God, I wish I had those dollar notes". 12 Likes

Many Nairaland ladies will be like "God why you no direct Oritse Femi to me nah"

I don't envy them. They suit each other...they could barely express themselves well. 4 Likes

And many Nairaland guys will be like "God, I wish I had those dollar notes". It goes both ways

I don't envy them. They suit each other...they could barely express themselves well. madam who tell you? madam who tell you? 3 Likes





Gboromideleru - quote me stupidly and receive the Javelin of Ogun Lakaaye Oshimale straight to your heart Wait! How come Banky W's wedding wasn't featured on MediaTakeOut? With his head like the seat of Bajaj OkadaGboromideleru - quote me stupidly and receive the Javelin of Ogun Lakaaye Oshimale straight to your heart 1 Like

Seem no one really understand the op but I do 3 Likes 1 Share

He couldn't do normal haircut on his wedding, at least just for self respect on this day.



In future, when he complains about the bad appearance of his children, they will use this to talk back against him. 2 Likes

This life ... Some are getting married...Some are getting engaged...Some are going on romantic holiday...Some are going romantic dates ....I'm here my ex won't take me back despite all my sacrifice on her ... I've given up on love...I don't think i will be able to love anymore

Everything just no dey work for naija.. the the dollar wey dey drop for left side as e don tear for 3rd pix

Someone is spraying change that will still return back to his pocket and people are shouting?



If he spray him wife non be the house the money go still come even if na 30billion?

So we should Fry Nairaland?

Okay now

its his money, let him spend...

Dem try, cannival wedding in deed



God bless your union

Am very sure oritse Femi will collect back all the dollars spraying to his wife behind close door 1 Like

May the joy and happiness of marriage be theirs.











Omo see something oooo

Money can make all this yahoo pastor bless any marriage... imagine his dread self.

When an agbero meets an olos.. 1 Like

And many Nairaland guys will be like "God, I wish I had those dollar notes". jisos is lord hahahahahahaha jisos is lord hahahahahahaha

Money is swt

any other news,am just tired of this weddings things since dis week





Agbero Wed Agbero =otondo,olodo,dodoyor pikins







Meanwhile the yahoo pastor no see femi stvpid hair cut, Agbero Wed Agbero =otondo,olodo,dodoyor pikinsMeanwhile the yahoo pastor no see femi stvpid hair cut,