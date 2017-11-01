₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by craix(m): 9:51pm On Nov 26
Information reaching us from a close source, a 200level student of adult education department, Unijos committed suicide.
It was reported the student was identified as Nikrus desired to take his life by drinking sniper. Sniper is a liquid substance which is use to kill insects and mosquitoes.
The close source told our campus correspondent, the 200level student was a easy going person, down to earth, understanding person and had a lot of friends.
According to a close friend to Nikrus, she told us her friend had bad debts he was owning from different persons which led to his death. He was frustrated about the debts he was owning from many persons so he desire to take his life.
SOURCE:http://www.thenaijaface.com/2017/11/a-unijos-200-level-student-commits.html
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by MasterRahl(m): 10:55pm On Nov 26
Quite unfortunate
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by vladhillz(m): 12:56pm
ogbasadim
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by bleskid(m): 12:56pm
why na bros.... why na bros....
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by mamatayour(f): 12:56pm
Even Nigeria owe money
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by rocknation62(m): 12:56pm
LORD HAVE MERCY...BUT DEATH IS NOT AN OPTION...R.I.P BRO
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by free2ryhme: 12:56pm
craix:
How true is this post
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by Peejoeee(m): 12:56pm
Rip grammar
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by tosyne2much(m): 12:56pm
RIP bro
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by ajebuter(f): 12:56pm
So sad
Suicide is not the solution to any problem
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by AdolfHitlerxXx: 12:56pm
RIP to the deceased....
I am happy i am an ancient guy...
This generation is more exposed to drugs and gambling
Don't be surprised if this is Bet9ja-related.....
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by RSVP(m): 12:56pm
D news sef b one kin...
Rip sha
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by BruncleZuma: 12:56pm
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by Dmeji4444(m): 12:56pm
RIP
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by ceeroh(m): 12:56pm
.
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by chukkystar(m): 12:57pm
E better make people I dey owe come kill me themselves cos as far as there is life, there is hope
1 Like
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by purem(m): 12:57pm
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by bastien: 12:57pm
Na ur die not my die, ps retired in peace RIP
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by overhypedsteve(m): 12:57pm
Bdhe
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by asawanathegreat(m): 12:57pm
Rest in peace
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by Chrismentor3: 12:57pm
Its a pity, debt is one of the frustrating situation that the shy type find it very difficult to cope with, may her gentle soul resp in peace
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by Dmec(m): 12:58pm
I don't believe that she killed her self just because of debt. RIP
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by ZionJay(m): 12:58pm
Good boy.. Clap for yourself
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by ceeroh(m): 12:58pm
RSVP:Full time draw
1 Like
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by kokotconcepts(m): 12:59pm
Pls sniper shld be banned for nw biko
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by ThatFairGuy(m): 12:59pm
Quite unfortunate. But that shouldn't be the option, there is hope for tree that loses branches.
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by Florblu(f): 12:59pm
Is it easy to commit suicide?
Someone should please try it and call me from heaven to tell how easy it it.
I don't understand why people keep killing themselves at every slight frustration
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by EVILFOREST: 12:59pm
What's all these MADNESS....
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by Adedoks(m): 12:59pm
But Suicide isn't the easy way out. Many people need to be mentally strong, me talking i know the amount of debt on my head.
An Sha certain I will pay them back with time.
If only people Knew what awaits them at the other side they won't easily commit suicide
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by ngwababe: 12:59pm
That sniper company should be closed oooo,...
|Re: A Unijos 200 Level Student Commits Suicide, Because Of Debt by obaataaokpaewu: 12:59pm
[b][/b]
