It was reported the student was identified as Nikrus desired to take his life by drinking sniper. Sniper is a liquid substance which is use to kill insects and mosquitoes.



The close source told our campus correspondent, the 200level student was a easy going person, down to earth, understanding person and had a lot of friends.



According to a close friend to Nikrus, she told us her friend had bad debts he was owning from different persons which led to his death. He was frustrated about the debts he was owning from many persons so he desire to take his life.



SOURCE: http://www.thenaijaface.com/2017/11/a-unijos-200-level-student-commits.html

Quite unfortunate

ogbasadim

why na bros.... why na bros....why na bros....

Even Nigeria owe money

LORD HAVE MERCY...BUT DEATH IS NOT AN OPTION...R.I.P BRO

craix:

How true is this post How true is this post

Rip grammar

RIP bro

So sad



Suicide is not the solution to any problem

RIP to the deceased....



I am happy i am an ancient guy...



This generation is more exposed to drugs and gambling



Don't be surprised if this is Bet9ja-related.....

D news sef b one kin...



Rip sha

RIP

.

E better make people I dey owe come kill me themselves cos as far as there is life, there is hope 1 Like

Na ur die not my die, ps retired in peace RIP

Bdhe

Rest in peace

Its a pity, debt is one of the frustrating situation that the shy type find it very difficult to cope with, may her gentle soul resp in peace

I don't believe that she killed her self just because of debt. RIP

Good boy.. Clap for yourself

RSVP:

X Full time draw Full time draw 1 Like

Pls sniper shld be banned for nw biko

Quite unfortunate. But that shouldn't be the option, there is hope for tree that loses branches.

Is it easy to commit suicide?



Someone should please try it and call me from heaven to tell how easy it it.



I don't understand why people keep killing themselves at every slight frustration

What's all these MADNESS....

But Suicide isn't the easy way out. Many people need to be mentally strong, me talking i know the amount of debt on my head.

An Sha certain I will pay them back with time.

If only people Knew what awaits them at the other side they won't easily commit suicide

That sniper company should be closed oooo,...