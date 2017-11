It was reported the student was identified as Nikrus desired to take his life by drinking sniper. Sniper is a liquid substance which is use to kill insects and mosquitoes.



SOURCE: Information reaching us from a close source, a 200level student of adult education department, Unijos committed suicide.It was reported the student was identified as Nikrus desired to take his life by drinking sniper. Sniper is a liquid substance which is use to kill insects and mosquitoes.The close source told our campus correspondent, the 200level student was a easy going person, down to earth, understanding person and had a lot of friends.According to a close friend to Nikrus, she told us her friend had bad debts he was owning from different persons which led to his death. He was frustrated about the debts he was owning from many persons so he desire to take his life.SOURCE: http://www.thenaijaface.com/2017/11/a-unijos-200-level-student-commits.html