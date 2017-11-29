₦airaland Forum

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:48pm
Fluke goal by Lacasera

ARS 1-0 HUD
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by absky5(m): 8:49pm
Which channel dey show the match on mobdro
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:49pm
Gala lacasera don score

Huddersfield with all dis deir gragra just allow assanal score
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by jammer777: 8:52pm
Nice back heel layoff from Ramsey to LacaLaca...Early goal for the Gunz...COYG
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by aksocute(m): 8:52pm
Goal......... Lacazette Scores.... 3mins of play.. COYG.

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by dotcomnamename: 8:57pm
aieromon:
Fluke goal by Lacasera

ARS 1-0 HUD

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by IamIBK: 8:59pm
Fresia01:
My dear gunners, Pls make me proud...
we're making you proud already
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 8:59pm
don't mind that stupid hater. Arsenal is winning tonyt
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Coldfeets: 8:59pm
Another flawless victory loading for my darling arsenal smiley smiley smiley

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Omooba77: 8:59pm
Lacazet !!!!! 1-0 Arsenal
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by DanTrizy(m): 9:04pm
Lacagoal!!!
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by DaddyKross: 9:06pm
Laca-Goal

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Hector09(m): 9:07pm
Gunners forever, thou am nt watching the match bt my spirit is with them

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Michealozil(m): 9:07pm
More Goal to net

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Smooyis(m): 9:13pm
Great goalllllllllllll grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by wwe11: 9:18pm
gunner winning this at ease tonight
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Follysho707: 9:19pm
aieromon:
Fluke goal by Lacasera

ARS 1-0 HUD

Drink acid
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Dreamswayne: 9:19pm
COYG!!
Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Folaoladapo(m): 9:19pm
ybalogs:
4:0 correct scores

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by Folaoladapo(m): 9:24pm
aieromon:
Fluke goal by Lacasera
ARS 1-0 HUD
Another hater spotted

Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (1 - 0) - Live by AlfaSeltzer(m): 9:30pm
That Zhaka needs to rest.

