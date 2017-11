Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Huddersfield (5 - 0) On 29th November 2017 (6407 Views)

man u go chop am on sunday 2 Likes

man u go chop am on sunday

Man utd is not Huddersfield.



Na for small teams Ozil dey show face

Mr Joseph continue..





#singing.



#singing. La-la, la-la, la-la,.... La-la, la-la, la-la, u know we've got Mesut Ozil!

4.30 don waste upon burnley head....imagine going for 2/2 or away win both halve

Arsenal on fire!!!! 3 goals within 8'

Man utd is not Huddersfield.



weti man u play hudder. it was by luck they even scored. so..keep quiet. we meet on Saturday





#singing.



.



#singing. La-la, la-la, la-la,.... La-la, la-la, la-la, u know we've got Mesut Ozil! Choi, wetn do laca blud!!, that sub too early o, hope na just precaution as per manU game

G.O.AT



what a performance from the whole team especially Özil, Two Assist and a Goal in the space of 4 minutes. We need this kind of form from the German international on Sunday. Man United be scared, be really scared... Özil 1 goal and 2 assists

Ozil scores

ARS 4-0 HUD

Arsenal scoring all their goals for the next 2 weeks We no b Lukaku... Leave am like dat

Abeg was Lacazzete injured during the match?

Man utd is not Huddersfield.



Na for small teams Ozil dey show face

According to ur logic Huddersfield is a small team ryt? But Man Utd struggled to win d small team 1 0 and Arsenal are currently thrashing d small team 4 0. Who's d smaller team now by dat logic

Abeg yarn us the baba, wey epp you predict this match... E be like say him know work!!!





E be like say him know work!!! ybalogs:

4:0 correct scores Abeg yarn us the baba, wey epp you predict this match...E be like say him know work!!!

What a pass from Ozil

Yes ma brother and one hater was telling me trash. Am very sure man u will pack bus on Sunday. but we will destroy them

Giroud scores



ARS 5-0 HUD





No more goals for Arsenal until Christmas

Yes ma brother and one hater was telling me trash. Am very sure man u will pack bus on Sunday. but we will destroy them

SECONDED

goal. iyalaya man u

Giroud scores

ARS 5-0 HUD



Baba, why the thing dey pepper you like this nah

5-Star Gunners...

Another fluke goal



Not an Arsenal fan but that's one of the best team goals u would see

Full time



ARS 5-0 HUD

I dust my hat for Wayne Rooney sha. That guy is a legend. He just may have scored the goal of the season.

Is a flawless viktory!!!

Man city 1-1



Meanwhile Somewhere in Goodison Park Everton has destroyed west ham

Arsenal gone three games without conceding a goal.



I love Gunners 2 Likes 1 Share

The moment Arsenal went off radar (nobody is talking about them) they got 3games win without conceding any

Go....



where do you get this memes from biko

Gosh man city jux scored..#c0ygs