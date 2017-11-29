Arsenal continue its impressive run against Huddersfield at the Emirates

Arsenal are seeking to keep hold of fourth place in the Premier League when they entertain Huddersfield on Wednesday night.

A last-gasp Alexis Sanchez penalty secured a 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday to send the Gunners above north London rivals Tottenham into the Champions League qualification places .

Despite a rocky start to the season, Arsenal have won four of their previous five games - but their title hopes look slim given they trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points after 13 games.

City beat Huddersfield 2-1 late on in Sunday's clash, and David Wagner's Terriers - who have already beaten Manchester United this term - could prove a real match for the Gunners if they are on form at the Emirates.



Wenger has confirmed that Mesut Ozil will definitely be out after falling ill before Arsenal's win at Huddersfield.

Alex Iwobi started in favour of Jack Wilshere and could well do so again on Wednesday, while Danny Welbeck or Olivier Giroud may be offered a chance to impress should Wenger decide to rest Alexandre Lacazette given the quick turnaround.

Huddersfield will be without Rijiv Van La Parra following the winger's late red card against Manchester City.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck

Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Malone, Ince, Williams, Hogg, Mooy, Mounie, Depoitre