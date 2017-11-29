₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by Omooba77: 11:45pm On Nov 26
Arsenal continue its impressive run against Huddersfield at the Emirates
Arsenal are seeking to keep hold of fourth place in the Premier League when they entertain Huddersfield on Wednesday night.
A last-gasp Alexis Sanchez penalty secured a 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday to send the Gunners above north London rivals Tottenham into the Champions League qualification places .
Despite a rocky start to the season, Arsenal have won four of their previous five games - but their title hopes look slim given they trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points after 13 games.
City beat Huddersfield 2-1 late on in Sunday's clash, and David Wagner's Terriers - who have already beaten Manchester United this term - could prove a real match for the Gunners if they are on form at the Emirates.
Wenger has confirmed that Mesut Ozil will definitely be out after falling ill before Arsenal's win at Huddersfield.
Alex Iwobi started in favour of Jack Wilshere and could well do so again on Wednesday, while Danny Welbeck or Olivier Giroud may be offered a chance to impress should Wenger decide to rest Alexandre Lacazette given the quick turnaround.
Huddersfield will be without Rijiv Van La Parra following the winger's late red card against Manchester City.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Iwobi, Sanchez, Welbeck
Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Malone, Ince, Williams, Hogg, Mooy, Mounie, Depoitre
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by collinometricx: 8:28pm On Nov 27
COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by enemyofprogress: 6:44pm
Draw soup loading for mukina2 to take chop gari
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by BruncleZuma: 6:45pm
Go....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by generalbush(m): 6:45pm
Nice one
I am a gooner!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by ybalogs(m): 6:47pm
#Goonersfamily
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by doughziay(m): 6:47pm
HUDDERSFIELD GO WIN.
Thank me after the match.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by ndukwejoe(m): 6:48pm
i see gunners losing
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by ybalogs(m): 6:48pm
4:0 correct scores
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by ybalogs(m): 6:48pm
Sanchez to score.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by luvola(m): 6:48pm
Mukina2 push Liverpool thread on front page
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by Blissbeatz(m): 6:49pm
Total goals 3
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by idyicy45: 6:51pm
win and over one point five quote me
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by doughziay(m): 6:52pm
ybalogs:
You don buy the match abi.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by mansakhalifa(m): 6:53pm
Man U lost by 2 goals to 1 against these guys... City got away by magic... what stops Arsenal from losing by an even more scandalous margin? It has to happen. Tonight!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by Drummerboy15: 6:59pm
Why huddersfield odd come many Like this. Shey Arsenal fit beat them 4-0
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by ENDTIMEgist(m): 7:00pm
COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by brightalo17: 7:06pm
We should collect this precious 3 point , No excuse needed. COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by legitimatefrank1(m): 7:10pm
Arsenal to win 2-0...they cant score us because the combi of mustafi and koscielny is back!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by Earthquake1: 7:10pm
Drummerboy15:
Huddersfield performs badly in away games I doubt whether they will win this one.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Huddersfield Today At 8:45PM by ScotFree: 7:11pm
I just want every contender to lose. Man utd for ever.
