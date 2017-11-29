₦airaland Forum

Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Tiwaladeice(m): 7:33pm
Aww..it hurts ryt
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 7:35pm
maxwell530:
mehn!!! That miss was legendary, aiyegbeni dey learn for where dis one dey

I dey tell you bro!
microbaris:


Torres against Man Utd
We aren't talking Torres here! we are discussing about, over £75 million Jambody Ukaku!
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Neimar: 7:36pm
mrMeen:
do not worry I don't think they are going to claim the league this season there is going to be a collapse and a hole lot of draws this is a blue season again just wait and see.

story for my ass
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Ayo4251(m): 7:36pm
B
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 7:37pm
I see a draw in this match. Swansea go pack bus. Arsenal going to 3rd position tonyt. Arsenal winning by 2 goals up.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fabulousfortune(m): 7:39pm
Chelsea to lose

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 7:41pm
optional1:
up blues


lets go there 3points







likes for Chelsea share for otherwise

Unlimited22
oshe11 come with mat
I carry six spring bed dey come o
3 points loading
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Dracoe(m): 7:42pm
fineyemi:
I see a draw in this march. Swansea go pack bus. Arsenal going to 3rd position tonyt
fabulousfortune:
Chelsea to lose


When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper. grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Androidking: 7:44pm
AmoryBlacq:
How can anyone miss this goal! but Jambody Ukaku did! such a big bag of waste

watch morata teach you how to score today!

I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.

He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .

Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 7:45pm
Dracoe:




When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper. grin
Let's see how it goes
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Izuogu1(m): 7:46pm
Sure win for Chelsea
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 7:46pm
Androidking:


I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.

He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .

Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me
Brother, wanting to protect and defend your own is an understandable human emotion, but let us be objective.
There's no excuse for Lukaku there.
The miss was an absolute shocker.

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 7:49pm
shocked i dn show...hazard on a hat trick tonight
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 7:49pm
Neimar:

story for my ass
wanna bet on it.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 7:51pm
Unlimited22:

Brother, wanting to protect and defend your own is an understandable human emotion, but let us be objective.
There's no excuse for Lukaku there.
The miss was an absolute shocker.
i de tell ų bro....dat miss touch me 4 kidney
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 8:00pm
Androidking:


I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.

He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .

Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me
Bro! look at it from a wider view!

This is one of my Elder statesman comment on this issue!

Nihilist:



Nihilist:


If they told me that guy in yellow, running back, would catch Lukaku before he pulled the trigger, I wouldn't believe it.

See the way the guy is sprinting back like a gala seller chasing a grinning customer,smiling gleefully out the molue window after collecting sausage roll without paying just before the traffic light changed to green....
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 8:12pm
Chelsea line up!

3-4-3 Rudiger, Chris, Cahill; Zcosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Christmasdon(m): 8:16pm
chelsea to draw !!!!!!
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by EagleScribes: 8:27pm
Cesar Azpilicueta is not starting a Chelsea Premier League game for the first time since December 2015, having played 90 minutes in each of the Blues' last 74 top-flight matches.

Waoh
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by oddyoddy: 8:37pm
Chelsea Vs Swansea (LIVE STREAMING)

http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/11/chelsea-vs-swansea-live-streaming.html
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 8:40pm
Christmasdon:
chelsea to draw !!!!!!
mr dreamer wake up
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:41pm
Reporting for duty.....

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 8:41pm
D players re nw in d tunnel
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 8:46pm
Kick-off
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by mightyleks(m): 8:51pm
FT Chelsea 3-0 Swansea
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 8:58pm
optional1:
We need mat for haters so spread it quick





just bring guguru and zobo
plus suya grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by elgramz: 8:58pm
Tame shot by morata

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 9:01pm
Dracoe:




When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper. grin
yeah.....


They shud DRINKWATERgrin
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 9:01pm
fineyemi:
I see a draw in this match. Swansea go pack bus. Arsenal going to 3rd position tonyt. Arsenal winning by 2 goals up.
.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by elgramz: 9:03pm
Chelsea bossing the possession but they are yet to threaten the Swansea goalkeeper. Just two tame shots by morata and zappacosta easily saved by the keeper

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 9:05pm
it seems moses is back for Chelsea. is he on bench
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Zanas: 9:06pm
fineyemi:
it seems moses is back for Chelsea. is he on bench
He is on the bench

