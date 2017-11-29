₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Tiwaladeice(m): 7:33pm
Aww..it hurts ryt
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 7:35pm
maxwell530:
I dey tell you bro!
microbaris:We aren't talking Torres here! we are discussing about, over £75 million Jambody Ukaku!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Neimar: 7:36pm
mrMeen:
story for my ass
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Ayo4251(m): 7:36pm
B
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 7:37pm
I see a draw in this match. Swansea go pack bus. Arsenal going to 3rd position tonyt. Arsenal winning by 2 goals up.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fabulousfortune(m): 7:39pm
Chelsea to lose
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 7:41pm
optional1:I carry six spring bed dey come o
3 points loading
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Dracoe(m): 7:42pm
fineyemi:
fabulousfortune:
When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Androidking: 7:44pm
AmoryBlacq:
I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.
He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .
Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 7:45pm
Dracoe:Let's see how it goes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Izuogu1(m): 7:46pm
Sure win for Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Unlimited22: 7:46pm
Androidking:Brother, wanting to protect and defend your own is an understandable human emotion, but let us be objective.
There's no excuse for Lukaku there.
The miss was an absolute shocker.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 7:49pm
i dn show...hazard on a hat trick tonight
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 7:49pm
Neimar:wanna bet on it.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 7:51pm
Unlimited22:i de tell ų bro....dat miss touch me 4 kidney
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 8:00pm
Androidking:Bro! look at it from a wider view!
This is one of my Elder statesman comment on this issue!
Nihilist:
Nihilist:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 8:12pm
Chelsea line up!
3-4-3 Rudiger, Chris, Cahill; Zcosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Christmasdon(m): 8:16pm
chelsea to draw !!!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by EagleScribes: 8:27pm
Cesar Azpilicueta is not starting a Chelsea Premier League game for the first time since December 2015, having played 90 minutes in each of the Blues' last 74 top-flight matches.
Waoh
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by oddyoddy: 8:37pm
Chelsea Vs Swansea (LIVE STREAMING)
http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/11/chelsea-vs-swansea-live-streaming.html
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 8:40pm
Christmasdon:mr dreamer wake up
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 8:41pm
Reporting for duty.....
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 8:41pm
D players re nw in d tunnel
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by sirvictor21(m): 8:46pm
Kick-off
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by mightyleks(m): 8:51pm
FT Chelsea 3-0 Swansea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 8:58pm
optional1:plus suya
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by elgramz: 8:58pm
Tame shot by morata
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by oshe11(m): 9:01pm
Dracoe:yeah.....
They shud DRINKWATER
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 9:01pm
fineyemi:.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by elgramz: 9:03pm
Chelsea bossing the possession but they are yet to threaten the Swansea goalkeeper. Just two tame shots by morata and zappacosta easily saved by the keeper
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by fineyemi(m): 9:05pm
it seems moses is back for Chelsea. is he on bench
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live by Zanas: 9:06pm
fineyemi:He is on the bench
