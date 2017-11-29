Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Swansea City (0 - 0) - Live (3008 Views)

Manchester United Vs Swansea City (1 - 1) On 30th April 2016 / Chelsea Vs Swansea (3 - 1) On 25th February 2017 / Swansea City Vs Arsenal (0 - 4) On 14th January 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Aww..it hurts ryt

maxwell530:

mehn!!! That miss was legendary, aiyegbeni dey learn for where dis one dey

I dey tell you bro!

microbaris:





Torres against Man Utd We aren't talking Torres here! we are discussing about, over £75 million Jambody Ukaku!

mrMeen:

do not worry I don't think they are going to claim the league this season there is going to be a collapse and a hole lot of draws this is a blue season again just wait and see.

story for my ass story for my ass

B

I see a draw in this match. Swansea go pack bus. Arsenal going to 3rd position tonyt. Arsenal winning by 2 goals up.

Chelsea to lose

optional1:

up blues





lets go there 3points















likes for Chelsea share for otherwise



Unlimited22

oshe11 come with mat I carry six spring bed dey come o

3 points loading I carry six spring bed dey come o3 points loading

fineyemi:

I see a draw in this march. Swansea go pack bus. Arsenal going to 3rd position tonyt fabulousfortune:

Chelsea to lose



When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper. When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper.

AmoryBlacq:

How can anyone miss this goal! but Jambody Ukaku did! such a big bag of waste



watch morata teach you how to score today!

I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.



He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .



Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me

Dracoe:









When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper. Let's see how it goes Let's see how it goes

Sure win for Chelsea

Androidking:





I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.



He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .



Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me Brother, wanting to protect and defend your own is an understandable human emotion, but let us be objective.

There's no excuse for Lukaku there.

The miss was an absolute shocker. Brother, wanting to protect and defend your own is an understandable human emotion, but let us be objective.There's no excuse for Lukaku there.The miss was an absolute shocker. 1 Like

i dn show...hazard on a hat trick tonight i dn show...hazard on a hat trick tonight

Neimar:



story for my ass wanna bet on it. wanna bet on it.

Unlimited22:



Brother, wanting to protect and defend your own is an understandable human emotion, but let us be objective.

There's no excuse for Lukaku there.

The miss was an absolute shocker. i de tell ų bro....dat miss touch me 4 kidney i de tell ų bro....dat miss touch me 4 kidney

Androidking:





I want u to review the replay again Lukaku is a Left footer . he couldn't hit once because the force in d pass . now transfering d ball from left to right wasn't easy based on d tention and d speed d defenders return back.



He supposed to pass the ball to lingard who is 100% unmarked .



Scoring at DAT pace may be not be easy shooting will be easy but scoring won't .he might miss if he shoot immediately . so passing d ball is d best option for me Bro! look at it from a wider view!



This is one of my Elder statesman comment on this issue!





Nihilist:







Nihilist:





If they told me that guy in yellow, running back, would catch Lukaku before he pulled the trigger, I wouldn't believe it.



See the way the guy is sprinting back like a gala seller chasing a grinning customer,smiling gleefully out the molue window after collecting sausage roll without paying just before the traffic light changed to green....

Chelsea line up!



3-4-3 Rudiger, Chris, Cahill; Zcosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro



chelsea to draw !!!!!!

Cesar Azpilicueta is not starting a Chelsea Premier League game for the first time since December 2015, having played 90 minutes in each of the Blues' last 74 top-flight matches.



Waoh





http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/11/chelsea-vs-swansea-live-streaming.html Chelsea Vs Swansea (LIVE STREAMING)

Christmasdon:

chelsea to draw !!!!!! mr dreamer wake up mr dreamer wake up

Reporting for duty..... 1 Like

D players re nw in d tunnel

Kick-off

FT Chelsea 3-0 Swansea

optional1:

We need mat for haters so spread it quick











just bring guguru and zobo

plus suya plus suya

Tame shot by morata 1 Like

Dracoe:









When we finally spell Swansea, please you guyz should try your best not to drink sniper. yeah.....





They shud DRINKWATER yeah.....They shud DRINKWATER

fineyemi:

I see a draw in this match. Swansea go pack bus. Arsenal going to 3rd position tonyt. Arsenal winning by 2 goals up. .

Chelsea bossing the possession but they are yet to threaten the Swansea goalkeeper. Just two tame shots by morata and zappacosta easily saved by the keeper 1 Like

it seems moses is back for Chelsea. is he on bench