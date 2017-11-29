Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm (583 Views)

Chelsea have taken 13 points from a possible 15, their only slip up being a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday evening.



This surge in form has come after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats.



However, the Blues have already dropped more points from their six home league games this season ( than they did during the whole of last season (6).



Swansea's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth ended a run of five straight defeats in all competitions for Paul Clement's men but they remain in the relegation zone.





Comfortable win for the Blues 2 Likes

Up chelsea... Blues for life, Swansea we go show una tonite

Blues reign

Lukaku has a big body with a sweet baby face, always opening his mouth like a toddler waiting to be fed with his regular feeder. Chelsea really dodge a live bullet. 1 Like

Chelsea go close eye win this one na...

They behave like APC

THANK GOD OO BAKAYOKU NO DEY STAT 11,D GUY DEY TOO MESS MATCH

This wan na walkover nah!

My problem is:- How can any club catch up with man-city.

I've gradually become a hater for man-city.

Correct scores chelsea 4 vs swansea 0... Morata.. Hazard to score

Chelsea can't drop a point against swansea. I see total annihilation.

Meroto:

Correct scores

chelsea 4 vs swansea 0...

Morata.. Hazard to score FPL captains FPL captains

stonemasonn:

This wan na walkover nah!

My problem is:- How can any club catch up with man-city.

do not worry I don't think they are going to claim the league this season there is going to be a collapse and a hole lot of draws this is a blue season again just wait and see.

3point in the bag





Chelsea 5 vs 0 Swansea

MZEE01:

Lukaku has a big body with a sweet baby face, always opening his mouth like a toddler waiting to be fed with his regular feeder. Chelsea really dodge a live bullet. And how many goals has your adult morata scored? And how many goals has your adult morata scored?

up blues





lets go there 3points















likes for Chelsea share for otherwise



Unlimited22

oshe11 come with mat

Easy meat for Chelsea. I don mark my ticket down sef. 1 Like

BLUES FOR LIFE...

CORRECT SCORE 4:0

I just want every contender to lose. Man utd for ever.

mrMeen:

do not worry I don't think they are going to claim the league this season there is going to be a collapse and a hole lot of draws this is a blue season again just wait and see. Dream on...



Dream on...

I'll wake u up in May 2018

optional1:

up blues





lets go there 3points















likes for Chelsea share for otherwise



Unlimited22

oshe11 come with mat

Lemme spread a very big one here......





Lemme spread a very big one here......

I nid jst one guy to assist me in making our BLUE QUEENS feel at home

emkayjunior:

Another comfortable win for Chelsea. like if you agree with me.

It's Chelsea! winning is our culture! unlike some clubs that give you heart attack while playing, we make football look easy, beautiful and enthralling!





In Conte in trust!