Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by emkayjunior(m): 1:03am On Nov 27
Chelsea will look to maintain their strong recent form when struggling Swansea City visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea have taken 13 points from a possible 15, their only slip up being a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday evening.

This surge in form has come after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats.

However, the Blues have already dropped more points from their six home league games this season (cool than they did during the whole of last season (6).

Swansea's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth ended a run of five straight defeats in all competitions for Paul Clement's men but they remain in the relegation zone.


http://www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-swansea/373233
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Afamed: 6:48pm
Comfortable win for the Blues

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Blissbeatz(m): 6:48pm
Up chelsea... Blues for life, Swansea we go show una tonite
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Dzes: 6:48pm
Blues reign
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by MZEE01: 6:49pm
Lukaku has a big body with a sweet baby face, always opening his mouth like a toddler waiting to be fed with his regular feeder. Chelsea really dodge a live bullet. grin

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by seenga(m): 6:49pm
Chelsea go close eye win this one na...
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by berrystunn(m): 6:51pm
They behave like APC
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by nekejinsi: 6:52pm
THANK GOD OO BAKAYOKU NO DEY STAT 11,D GUY DEY TOO MESS MATCH grin
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by stonemasonn: 6:52pm
This wan na walkover nah!
My problem is:- How can any club catch up with man-city.
I've gradually become a hater for man-city.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Meroto: 6:54pm
Correct scores chelsea 4 vs swansea 0... Morata.. Hazard to score
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by ybalogs(m): 6:55pm
Chelsea can't drop a point against swansea. I see total annihilation.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by ybalogs(m): 6:55pm
Meroto:
Correct scores
chelsea 4 vs swansea 0...
Morata.. Hazard to score
FPL captains
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by BornAgainMay: 6:56pm
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by mrMeen(m): 6:56pm
stonemasonn:
This wan na walkover nah!
My problem is:- How can any club catch up with man-city.
I've gradually become a hater for man-city.
do not worry I don't think they are going to claim the league this season there is going to be a collapse and a hole lot of draws this is a blue season again just wait and see.

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Tjohnnay: 6:57pm
3point in the bag


Chelsea 5 vs 0 Swansea
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by darlingtonIIV(m): 6:59pm
MZEE01:
Lukaku has a big body with a sweet baby face, always opening his mouth like a toddler waiting to be fed with his regular feeder. Chelsea really dodge a live bullet. grin
And how many goals has your adult morata scored?
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 6:59pm
up blues


lets go there 3points







likes for Chelsea share for otherwise

Unlimited22
oshe11 come with mat
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by phranq30(m): 7:01pm
Easy meat for Chelsea. I don mark my ticket down sef.

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:09pm
BLUES FOR LIFE...
CORRECT SCORE 4:0
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by ScotFree: 7:11pm
I just want every contender to lose. Man utd for ever.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by obi4eze: 7:11pm
mrMeen:
do not worry I don't think they are going to claim the league this season there is going to be a collapse and a hole lot of draws this is a blue season again just wait and see.
Dream on... grin grin grin

I'll wake u up in May 2018
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by oshe11(m): 7:12pm
optional1:
up blues


lets go there 3points







likes for Chelsea share for otherwise

Unlimited22
oshe11 come with mat

Lemme spread a very big one here......


I nid jst one guy to assist me in making our BLUE QUEENS feel at homegrin
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Mourinho24(m): 7:12pm
Another comfortable win for Chelsea. like if you agree with me.
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by AmoryBlacq: 7:14pm
It's Chelsea! winning is our culture! unlike some clubs that give you heart attack while playing, we make football look easy, beautiful and enthralling!


In Conte in trust!
Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by oshe11(m): 7:15pm
stonemasonn:
This wan na walkover nah! My problem is:- How can any club catch up with man-city. I've gradually become a hater for man-city.
Me too oooo

I no dey take dem for my games again cos I dey alws pray make dem lose ooo

