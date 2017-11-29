₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by emkayjunior(m): 1:03am On Nov 27
Chelsea will look to maintain their strong recent form when struggling Swansea City visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Chelsea have taken 13 points from a possible 15, their only slip up being a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday evening.
This surge in form has come after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats.
However, the Blues have already dropped more points from their six home league games this season ( than they did during the whole of last season (6).
Swansea's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth ended a run of five straight defeats in all competitions for Paul Clement's men but they remain in the relegation zone.
http://www.skysports.com/football/chelsea-vs-swansea/373233
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Afamed: 6:48pm
Comfortable win for the Blues
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Blissbeatz(m): 6:48pm
Up chelsea... Blues for life, Swansea we go show una tonite
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Dzes: 6:48pm
Blues reign
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by MZEE01: 6:49pm
Lukaku has a big body with a sweet baby face, always opening his mouth like a toddler waiting to be fed with his regular feeder. Chelsea really dodge a live bullet.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by seenga(m): 6:49pm
Chelsea go close eye win this one na...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by berrystunn(m): 6:51pm
They behave like APC
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by nekejinsi: 6:52pm
THANK GOD OO BAKAYOKU NO DEY STAT 11,D GUY DEY TOO MESS MATCH
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by stonemasonn: 6:52pm
This wan na walkover nah!
My problem is:- How can any club catch up with man-city.
I've gradually become a hater for man-city.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Meroto: 6:54pm
Correct scores chelsea 4 vs swansea 0... Morata.. Hazard to score
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by ybalogs(m): 6:55pm
Chelsea can't drop a point against swansea. I see total annihilation.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by ybalogs(m): 6:55pm
Meroto:FPL captains
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by BornAgainMay: 6:56pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by mrMeen(m): 6:56pm
stonemasonn:do not worry I don't think they are going to claim the league this season there is going to be a collapse and a hole lot of draws this is a blue season again just wait and see.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Tjohnnay: 6:57pm
3point in the bag
Chelsea 5 vs 0 Swansea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by darlingtonIIV(m): 6:59pm
MZEE01:And how many goals has your adult morata scored?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by optional1(f): 6:59pm
up blues
lets go there 3points
likes for Chelsea share for otherwise
Unlimited22
oshe11 come with mat
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by phranq30(m): 7:01pm
Easy meat for Chelsea. I don mark my ticket down sef.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:09pm
BLUES FOR LIFE...
CORRECT SCORE 4:0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by ScotFree: 7:11pm
I just want every contender to lose. Man utd for ever.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by obi4eze: 7:11pm
mrMeen:Dream on...
I'll wake u up in May 2018
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by oshe11(m): 7:12pm
optional1:
Lemme spread a very big one here......
I nid jst one guy to assist me in making our BLUE QUEENS feel at home
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by Mourinho24(m): 7:12pm
emkayjunior:Another comfortable win for Chelsea. like if you agree with me.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by AmoryBlacq: 7:14pm
It's Chelsea! winning is our culture! unlike some clubs that give you heart attack while playing, we make football look easy, beautiful and enthralling!
In Conte in trust!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Swansea City Today At 8:45pm by oshe11(m): 7:15pm
stonemasonn:Me too oooo
I no dey take dem for my games again cos I dey alws pray make dem lose ooo
