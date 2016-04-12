|Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by lightblazingnow(m): 4:12am
Senator, Rep member fight ‘dirty’ over helicopter triphttps://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/250332-senator-rep-member-fight-dirty-helicopter-trip.html/amp
A Senator and a member of the House of Representatives clashed Wednesday in Yola over the distribution of relief materials for to internally displaced people.
The incident took place at the Yola International Airport between the senator representing Adamawa central senatorial zone, Abdulaziz Nyako, and the House member representing Michika/Madagali, Adamu Kamale.
Following the recent bomb blasts that rocked Madagali, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA had set aside relief materials to assist the communities affected.
PREMIUM TIMES learnt that arrangements were also made for, ”all the stakeholders” to go in a team by air to deliver the relief materials, while NEMA officials supervised the delivery.
A security source, who was at the airport where the team gathered, narrated how the two lawmakers engaged in a violent confrontation.
”A helicopter was arranged by the Air Force to convey some of the stakeholders to where the materials were to be distributed on Wednesday. However, minutes before the take-off, drama ensued at the airport. Kamale was billed to travel on board the helicopter with Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, Air Commodore Sunday Ohemu and others,” the source said.
”But, while they were about to board the helicopter, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako was seen saying that, ‘Kamale should not be allowed to use the helicopter as he (Nyako) is the chairman of the delegation.’ This caused drama and hot argument.”
Mr. Kamale told PREMIUM TIMES his version of what transpired.
“Following the unfortunate incidence of bomb blast explosions in Madagali, which is one of the local governments in my constituency, the Governor of Adamawa State, together with other well-meaning Nigerians including members of the National Assembly solicited for relief materials from the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) for the people of Madagali.
“As the honourable member representing the area, I personally called on the director general of NEMA earlier on Monday the 20th of November, 2017 to ensure the delivery of the relief materials. Arrangements were made with all the stakeholders, including Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, who is the chairman, senate committee on IDPs /NEMA to deliver the relief materials. Air Commodore Ohemu was assigned by NEMA to supervise the delivery.
”A helicopter was arranged by the Air Force to convey some of the stakeholders to where the materials was to be distributed on Wednesday, November, 21st, 2017 by 9am. I was billed to travel on board the helicopter with Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, Air commodore Ohemu and others.
He said he did not bargain for what he met when he tried boarding the aircraft.
“To my utmost dismay, while I was to board the helicopter, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako ordered that I should not be permitted to use the helicopter as he is the chairman of the delegation.
“All my efforts to draw the attention of the Senator and the Air Force officer failed and in the process, the Air Force officer ordered his men on ground to assault my person and to put me in the guardroom. They tore up my dresses. I sustained a lot of bruises from my forceful withdrawal from the helicopter,” Mr. Kamale said.
He added, that, “The people of Madagali have suffered several attacks and have been traumatised for many years. As their representative, I have never seen Senator Abdulaziz Nyako in Madagali to commiserate with the people of the area over the several unfortunate incidences.
“I cannot explain this sudden ‘monopoly’ of the Senator on the Federal government’s relief materials meant for the people of my constituency,” Mr. Kamale said.
Mr. Nyako denied assaulting the lawmaker. He also gave PREMIUM TIMES his version of what happened at the Yola airport.
”Last week, I was at NEMA headquarters for oversight function being the chairman, senate committee on IDPs/ NEMA. They requested me to be part (of the process) and to chair the relief materials’ distribution in Gulak, Madagali. So they assured me they would provide me with an aircraft, and they requested that I should provide them with the list of those who will be in my entourage.
”Naturally I provided the names of members of my committee in the Senate and I was also informed by the DG NEMA that Senator Binta Masi Garba (representing the area) will want to be in attendance. So I included her name and that of the chairman, House of Reps committee on NEMA /IDPs, Hon.Jibrin Galjumari.
”To our dismay, after we all boarded the helicopter and the crew had finished all checks and engine was set on with propeller rolling, about to take-off, to our shock, the man in question (Mr. Kamale) from nowhere just jumped in, in what could be described as suicidal mission. He wanted to ‘climb’ the aircraft, a serious situation he put us in.
”So he should thank God for saving his life, not blame me! We were all shocked to our marrow when we were later told that he was a federal lawmaker, who should have known the consequence (of what he did),’’ Mr. Nyako said.
The North-east zonal coordinator of NEMA, Bashir Garga, blamed Mr. Kamale for his action which he described as a ”suicide mission.”
”In the first place, NEMA provided the names of those scheduled for the flight. Kamale’s name was not in the flight manifesto but the honourable member declined to heed to our pleas.
”How could he attempt to enter, after the helicopter was about lifting into the air? Infact, if not that the Air Force pilot was ‘mindful’, the propeller could have cut off his head’’, the official said.
The air commodore’s version of what happened could not be immediately obtained at the time of filing the report.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by lightblazingnow(m): 4:13am
Indeed
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by dokiOloye(m): 5:00am
After resigning from d airforce to help his father loot Adamawa state coffers porously,Abdulaziz Nyako is now a change agent in d senate.
Yet Magu will be barking up n down like bingo in d media claiming he's fighting corruption.
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by clevvermind(m): 5:07am
bad example. this is appalling.
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by sarrki(m): 5:09am
Disastrous lawmakers
We re not so Lucky in Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by anonimi: 5:21am
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by anonimi: 5:29am
dokiOloye:
After resigning from d airforce to help his father loot Adamawa state coffers porously,Abdulaziz Nyako is now a change agent in d senate.
Yet Magu will be barking up n down like bingo in d media claiming he's fighting corruption.
You sef, ask yourself whether corruption can fight itself?
Impossible.
Impossi-can't
Fighting bubu's enemies is different from fighting corruption oh.
Nigeria using UK aid to persecute president's political foes rather to fight Boko Haram
Hundreds of millions of pounds of British foreign aid given to Nigeria to help combat Boko Haram terrorists is instead being used to fund a witch-hunt against opposition politicians, it is being claimed.
Britain has committed to spending £860 million in foreign aid to Nigeria, which now boasts Africa’s largest economy, to help support the country’s efforts to crush Boko Haram terror group, which has been responsible for a spate of outrages, including the kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian schoolgirls.
But Western officials are now raising concerns that the government of the country’s recently elected leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is misusing the funds to persecute political opponents.
Since Mr Buhari came to power last July, a number of prominent members of the former ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been arrested and imprisoned without charge. Among those detained was the party’s official spokesperson.
Most of the arrests have been sanctioned by the government-controlled Economic and Financial Crime Commission, which was set up to tackle corruption and receives funding from the Department for International Development.
But while Mr Buhari’s government continues to use British aid money to target his political opponents, it is proving less effective at tackling the Islamist-run Boko Haram terrorist group.
Much of the aid Britain provides to Nigeria is aimed at helping the country’s security forces to become more effective at tackling Boko Haram, which boasts of its links with Islamic State (Isil) and achieved international notoriety two years ago after kidnapping 276 schoolgirls in northern Nigeria two years ago.
More from: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/04/12/nigeria-using-uk-aid-to-persecute-presidents-political-foes-rath/
anonimi:
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has rented a mansion in the elitist Maitama District of the Federal capital territory (FTC) Abuja, News Express can report this morning.
The storey building located at No. 8B, Rudolf Close, off Katsina Ala Crescent, in the highbrow Maitama District, was the abode of a former federal minister who died some time in May 2014.
An impeccable source said: “The property was rented to the Acting EFCC Chairman for N40,000,000 at N20,000,000 per annum.
“Furthermore, the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) curiously awarded a contract to Africa Energy, a company owned by Rtd Air Comm. Umar Muhammad, to furnish the residence at the cost N43,000,000, in a Government where the President is known to have frowned at and rebuked his ministers for requesting N20,000,000 each to secure accommodation and furnish them.
“It is shocking that the man spearheading the anti-corruption crusade of the government will be involved in such a venture. More surprising is the involvement of FCDA in renting a house for EFCC and under what arrangement.”
News Express made efforts to get the reaction of Magu and EFCC but the commission’s spokesmen Osita Nwajah and Wilson Uwujaren did not respond to text messages sent to them seeking their reaction to the story.
From: http://www.newsexpressngr.com/news/detail.php?news=25259
****************************************************
Is this CORRUPTION happening under the nose of our able retired General, only saviour, fighter of corruption, the DullardPoo of Daura?
If the senators confirm him on the job what more will Magu do?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Corrinthians(m): 6:11am
..but Senator Nyako allegedly refused to allow Kamale join the flight.
I don't know why but this cracked my ribs.
1 Like
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by mansakhalifa(m): 6:35am
Ladies and gentlemen,you are welcome to the heavyweight battle of the legislooters holding today at Yola "international" Airport,Adamawa. On the red corner weighing 120 kgs,with an enviable fight record of 9-0-1 is Senator Abdulaziz Nyako a.k.a. the red nightmare...and to the green corner,weighing an unbelievable 90kg with a record of 3 wins and 0 defeats: Please,put your hands together for the Honourable Adamu Kamale,holding it down for the reps from Adamawa!!! Remember,ladies and gentlemen,this is the chopper rumble; whoever wins gets on the chopper! And whoever doesn't gets thrown off like a RAT. Let the bout begin!!! {bell ring}
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Biggty(m): 6:45am
Nigeria which way, even our legislooters are now fighting themselves over relief materials meant for IDPs.
Take or leave it Corruptions as gotten to a new level in this administration.
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Atiku2019: 6:47am
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by sdindan: 6:47am
Two thieves.
None trust each other .
The Sin Na Tor don't want the other small thief to share on the loot.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Keneking: 6:52am
Useless politicians...
If you believe the federal lawmaker's version click like
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by duduade(m): 6:57am
These are what Boko haram people are meant to be bombing not innocent souls...
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by anonimi: 7:43am
Keneking:
Useless politicians
Voted in by even more useless 200 million mumu citizens
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by anonimi: 7:44am
duduade:
These are what Boko haram people are meant to be bombing not innocent souls...
These are the thieves that we should be stoning and parading Unclad instead of phone thieves, not so
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by HiddenShadow: 7:52am
anonimi:
Voted in by even more useless 200 million mumu citizens
Point of Correction
Voted in by 15 million zombies led by Afonjas
8 Likes
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by BruncleZuma: 8:02am
But that's none of my business...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Pietr: 8:02am
Character...
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by UbanmeUdie: 8:03am
Nigerian politicians are bunch of disgraceful elements.
God will punish their entire generation!
2 Likes
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by mrkunlex: 8:04am
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by money121(m): 8:05am
Shameless people...
Awon oniranu
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Primusinterpares(m): 8:05am
Shamefully Shameful....
Shame!
SHAME!!
SHAME!!!
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by 12345baba: 8:06am
Fools
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Nbote(m): 8:06am
That's why dey want to kip d scam going so dey can kip ripping d nation off in d name of displaced persons... Anyways Happy Birthday to me
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by morereb10: 8:06am
chai
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Sunnycliff(m): 8:07am
Wish the two of them killed themselves
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by goldenceo1: 8:07am
Nothing new in Africa. Fighting is part of African's Parliamentarian civic duty
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by Bari22(m): 8:08am
.
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by winkmart: 8:08am
fools
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by kevharl(m): 8:08am
|Re: Abdulaziz Nyako And Adamu Kamale Fight At Yola Airport Over Helicopter by deco22(m): 8:08am
See old men fighting over who will enter helicopter...they are not even thinking about the IDPs they are going to meet,its helicopter they are interested in..
(0) (1) (Reply)
Nigerians In East London. . . / Nigerian Captain Throws 12 Illegal Immigrants Overboard / Americans Kidnapped Off Coast Of Nigeria!
Viewing this topic: kaybababa, donking45, Sansa143(f), ABRlink(m), olu2014, magnetik(m), Soo85, PaChukwudi44, stellarsfinest, Adedeji013(m), Abbey1987, ogelo(m), Mrjo(m), lilslim(m), Marxist001(m), skymorbabs, silentoperator, wedeboy, Kamymich, aminusaniabba, mymoney001(m), Bammzzie(m), kayrukky, emfaldo(m), ionsman, DaudaAbu(m), sunnykalu125, chukwundukc(m), tipdrips, dimanche4real(m), boundlezz(m), alfredo1(m), Jackipapa, sundayolowo(m), oilygirl, agurza(f), olafyn(m), irondome, ivandragon, transient123(m), methodyk, hydoo(m), ukfrank1, KingHenry2, pawilson(m), larrymic4u, binsanni(m), Topshow2010(m), mykkey(m), starmic, samobe, jimmbones, Neochemist, iyanuakin(m), ikept(m), lordkay10(m), Royals1st, steph4real1(m), alpattini(m), bulletproofmonk(m), Sucesspredicts, diportivo, ndiboy01(m), kd11, 2undeee(m), olammy161, teelaw4life(m), freshmann and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)