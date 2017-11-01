₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 7:58am
Wonders shall never end!According to report,the family of Oke Amandi that own a Sabbath mission In Ihitenansa,Imo state connived and killed their son Chibuzo Amandi aka Monkey with cutlass and stick while he was sleeping.He was allegedly killed for being disobedient to them.They were caught while trying to bury him secretly in the morning.
When one of them was interviewed, he said the deceased used to beat their mum and sometimes make her sleep outside the house.
What a wicked world!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/family-kill-their-sibling-in-imo-with.html?m=1
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 7:58am
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by maxti: 8:01am
No comment
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by maxti: 8:01am
God!
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by felnino(m): 8:03am
This one weak me.
4 Likes
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by MayorofLagos(m): 8:16am
If i talk say we have to eradicate yanmiri and fulani comot from this Nigeria gabadaya dem go call me bigot. See persin wey no be bigot as he butcher him pikin gabadaya because he disobey.
Mmtcchew, omoibo is a problem.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by Kenzico(m): 8:29am
MayorofLagos:
Hateful AFONJA!!!
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by Michael004: 8:54am
Chaiiiiiii
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by Ihatepork: 9:24am
Kenzico:
E pain ipobpig sha
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:28am
I salute the Aba Jews
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by DaddyKross: 11:27am
Let the tribal war begin
Rip to the poor child
2 Likes
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by Onyinye15(f): 11:28am
And Jesus said "it is finish"
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by davillian(m): 11:28am
Na lie
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by fuckerstard: 11:28am
Tribalism don chop our brain. I didn't see any cut on his body
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by VanBommel(m): 11:28am
3 Likes
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by free2ryhme: 11:28am
Why are siblings this wicked
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by abdelrahman: 11:29am
crime doesn't know no race,message to those ipob that always shout afonja,aboki are wicked.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by free2ryhme: 11:29am
MayorofLagos:
You use your sense drink garri?
2 Likes
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by OsuGanja(m): 11:29am
Too bad... When family should be every thing... Im thankful my father preaches love and family first all the time.
1 Like
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by twilliamx: 11:30am
If he use to beat his mum then good riddance to bad rubbish..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by blezzymoore: 11:30am
Endtime family
RIP Monkey
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by free2ryhme: 11:30am
davillian:
Then tell your own version of the story
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by phaphyz05(m): 11:30am
Rising Sun!
1 Like
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by VanBommel(m): 11:30am
MayorofLagos:they learned it from your skull harvesting people.
5 Likes
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by Primusinterpares(m): 11:30am
.I call this physical wickedness In low places..
where is our humanity
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by ableguy(m): 11:31am
TELL ME ITS NOT TRUE
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by kullozone(m): 11:31am
Why kill him when you can always call our equally wicked police to drill him.
They're all mad.
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by BenzEne1(m): 11:31am
You can never know with Nigerians. Na wa o.
Its going to be tribalised soon. Well una weh done sha. God is really patient.
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by VanBommel(m): 11:31am
MayorofLagos:they learned it from your skull harvesting people.
2 Likes
|Re: Family Kills "Disobedient" Son In Imo While He Was Asleep (Graphic Pics) by Offpoint: 11:31am
I've nothing to say on this one cuz nothing I say will make any difference.
anyways, if you're living within Akure and willing to learn photoshop/CorelDraw for just 5k.... quote me
