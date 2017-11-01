₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by Ebisco012: 7:59am
A Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor, Victor Kanayo, was murdered in Offin, Igbogbo area of Ikorodu in Lagos state today Sunday, November 26th.
According to the statement released by the Lagos state police command spokesperson, Chike Oti, the command has made a couple of arrests and suspects are being questioned with a view to discover the author of the heinous crime.
Oti added that the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has dispatched a team of crack detectives to unravel those behind the murder; dig into the past of the victim and see if there is a correlation between his past and his fate.
The issue of his past before he became a born again christian is of interest to the police because of a human skull tattoo drawn on his left arm which gives the victim away as one who may have belonged to any of the dreaded cult groups.
Meanwhile investigation into case is ongoing, findings will be made public as usual by the Cp Lagos State.
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2017/11/unbelievable-rccg-pastor-with-human.html
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by razbec: 8:00am
he got served
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by felnino(m): 8:01am
Pastor dey bad gang before.
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by DTalented(m): 8:04am
And they came back for him..
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by maxti: 8:05am
Karma?
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by walcut(m): 8:17am
pfft... you can run but you can never hide.
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by psucc(m): 8:24am
Only him and God know if he truly repented. If he did good for him if not only God knows
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by Khd95(m): 8:37am
Karma sef...very diligent
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by stefanweeks: 8:57am
okay
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by transient123(m): 8:57am
He don happen again. Badoo
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by purem(m): 8:58am
Buccaneer pastor
Awumen o
But alora doesn't roll like dis na
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by itiswellandwell: 8:58am
Hmmmmm
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by Babachukwu: 8:58am
G
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by ifex370(m): 8:58am
G
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by strangest(m): 8:58am
All the Good boys have joined gang
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by seunmohmoh(f): 8:58am
He repented na
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by free2ryhme: 8:58am
This is not good at all
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by Lekan111(m): 8:59am
Scars of sin might be suffered forever even though you might have been forgiven.
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by seunlly(m): 8:59am
He reap what he sow!!!
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by irepnaija4eva(m): 8:59am
He who kill by the sword must surly dir by the sword.
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by ikorodureporta: 8:59am
a lesson for d tatoo crew.....
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by Buktol(f): 8:59am
Whatever a man sowet so he shall reap
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by millionboi2: 8:59am
Cultist disguise as a pastor
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by Oyindidi(f): 8:59am
Na wa o
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by omocalabar(m): 9:02am
To all those spitting Karma rubbish here, why isnt karma catching up wit ur corrupt leaders a man was murdered and all u fools can say is karma becos he had a tatoo...e-diots everywhere..
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by abdulaz: 9:02am
You can’t eat your cake and have it when it comes to being rugged. Becoming a pastor or a born again can’t help you.
He who kills should not be afraid of death when it comes knocking.
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by PrincessBecks(f): 9:03am
Maybe he had a thing with them in the past. But why kill him though
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by bjcuntis(m): 9:03am
Omo thing dey happen for my area o. Lord protect us
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by BlueRayDick: 9:03am
Most of them will cut other students’ life short on campus, will later now run to church go to all the Bible colleges, and start claiming old things have become new. As if that quote will restore the lives of those u cut short.
You will definitely get what’s coming to u
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by UbanmeUdie: 9:03am
He was a fake pastor!
No true born again child of God whether a cultist before can be slaughtered like a chicken by the sons of the devil.
Nonsense!
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by xxx4823: 9:04am
|Re: RCCG Pastor, Victor Kanayo Killed In Lagos (Had Human Skull Tattoo On His Arm) by olowobaba10: 9:05am
AM NOT SURPRISED BY STUPID COMMENTS BY SOME DICK HEADS HERE, WHY JUDGING HIM SO QUICKLY WHAT IS WRONG IN CARVING A TATTOO OF YOUR CHOICE?
