



According to the statement released by the Lagos state police command spokesperson, Chike Oti, the command has made a couple of arrests and suspects are being questioned with a view to discover the author of the heinous crime.



Oti added that the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has dispatched a team of crack detectives to unravel those behind the murder; dig into the past of the victim and see if there is a correlation between his past and his fate.



The issue of his past before he became a born again christian is of interest to the police because of a human skull tattoo drawn on his left arm which gives the victim away as one who may have belonged to any of the dreaded cult groups.



Meanwhile investigation into case is ongoing, findings will be made public as usual by the Cp Lagos State.



