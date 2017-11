Those are not his cars and that Is not his house, if you ask me how I know, Amadioha with fia fall on you.



FAILED PROCEDURE AT THE LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL

(LASUTH)





My name is Owofolaju Olumide Samuel, a 34 years old END STAGE RENAL DISEASES PATIENT (ESRD), I have been with the diseases for almost 2 years now, and I have been dialysing just to keep me alive and well.



Altogether, I and my immediate family have spent over N2m ($5,600) on dialysis for this period, this

includes 3 times a week session of dialysis and drugs to boost blood and control my High Blood Pressure.



We were adviced to consult the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for further diagnostics which we did around January 2017, we were adviced to go for a kidney transplant and was convinced that LASUTH could handle such a delicate surgery.





Pls continue my story on dis page



