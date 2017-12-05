₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,801 members, 3,951,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 08:16 AM

What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? (2088 Views)

4 Ways To Make Your Smartphone Charger Last Longer / 3 Ways To Manage Your Smartphone Storage Space Effectively / 10 Reasons Why Your Smartphone May Be Charging Slowly And Possible Fixes (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Techm8: 8:36am On Nov 27
What is your smartphone deal breaker?
Especially after the releases of the Phantom 8 and infinix zero and the oneplus 5T, iPhones X, google pixel 2 and 2XL and a number of other top end flagships. There are very little one can complain about in today's flagships but there are bound to be a deal breaker or two for some people.
My personal deal breaker is a sub par camera. I take a lot of photos and videos for social media and since I don't have $500 for the oneplus 5T or $1000 for the iPhone X, I'll have to go for the phantom 8 being an affordable flagship with a top end camera.

But how about you guys.

What are your personal deal breakers when it comes to smartphones?

2 Likes

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 8:41am On Nov 27
Display display display. I'm a sucker for a beautiful display. Also build quality.

Preferably amoled displays , ability to be able to see what's on ur screen in direct sunlight without even the slightest of problems. I give it to Samsung for that, also iPhones do a good job in direct sunlight.

6 Likes

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Abdstrakt(m): 8:41am On Nov 27
Can't use a phone lesser than 6GB RAM anymore. If it's not 6GB RAM and above then it's not for me

3 Likes

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Abdstrakt(m): 8:44am On Nov 27
greenhulk:
Display display display. I'm a sucker for a beautiful display. Also build quality.
Yea. 1440p resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and bezelless displays are the new trend moving into 2018.

1 Like

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Techm8: 8:46am On Nov 27
Abdstrakt:

Yea. 1440p resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and bezelless displays are the new trend moving into 2018.
But anything above retina level is fine. 1080p displays are still awesome. Once you can't se individual pixels on close inspection the rest is just gimmick

4 Likes

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by chicwoman(f): 9:27am On Nov 27
Battery
That's really my deal breaker
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 9:35am On Nov 27
Abdstrakt:
Can't use a phone lesser than 6GB RAM anymore. If it's not 6GB RAM and above then it's not for me

6gb of ram is good, but 4gb is enough with Snapdragon.
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 9:38am On Nov 27
Techm8:

But anything above retina level is fine. 1080p displays are still awesome. Once you can't se individual pixels on close inspection the rest is just gimmick

U are right. I have even switched my s7 edge to 1080p for daily normal usage. I only switch to 1440p when I went to use vr. No real difference between 1080p and 1440p especially with that amoled display. Instead u go just dey run ur battery down running on 1440p without any noticeable difference in what u see. But anything below 1080p is a NO NO for me... I can't stand it.
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by MarkWayne89: 11:14am On Nov 27
A slow phone that freezes in some apps!

I hate when this happens.
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Norman4real: 11:55am On Nov 27
Screen size. Anything below 5.5 inches is a NO. Resolution at least 1080p, 3GB/32GB at the least.
Don't care so much about cameras, software updates, waterproofing and all those fancy blah, blah features.

3 Likes

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Abdstrakt(m): 4:23pm On Nov 27
greenhulk:


6gb of ram is good, but 4gb is enough with Snapdragon.
I'm not really that bothered about who makes the SOC. I've had devices using both SOC and can't really tell the difference in terms of performance tbh
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 4:33pm On Nov 27
Abdstrakt:

I'm not really that bothered about who makes the SOC. I've had devices using both SOC and can't really tell the difference in terms of performance tbh

I've used both and there's a BIG difference especially in response to touch. There's a little bit of delay in touch response on mtk devices (very noticeable if u type very fast). On Snapdragon this delay is non existent. I also noticed that 4g LTE disappears and lot (on infinix hot s, hot 4 pro and Tecno phantom 6) and a lot of times I will have to manually force 4g by putting the phone to 4g only and then returning to auto. But whenever I get a call , after the call the phone gets stuck on H+ and will never return to 4g until I force it again. But on Galaxy S7 edge, it's always on 4g 24/7 even if u receive 100 calls.

4 Likes

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Queentito(f): 9:16am On Nov 28
Camera and good battery is the deal breaker for me
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by chicwoman(f): 3:35pm On Dec 04
My own is camera and battery.
I'm a fine girl, good camera must showcase my fineness �

1 Like

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by typicalgamer(m): 5:35pm On Dec 04
my deal breaker is processors anything phone that does not contain exynos or snapdragons processors is not for me

1 Like

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by giftedben: 5:52pm On Dec 04
Abdstrakt:
Can't use a phone lesser than 6GB RAM anymore. If it's not 6GB RAM and above then it's not for me
6GB ram shocked No matter how much RAM / processor you give a smartphone it can never become PC. Each operating system comes with a minimum ram requirements. Anything more than the minimum ram requirement is just a wasted ram.

My smartphone deal breaker is durability. Makes me remember my Nokia Lumia 630DS.

2 Likes

Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Ennyholar: 10:27pm On Dec 04
Really....I love to get a Phantom 8 also..
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by OVA200(m): 11:49pm On Dec 04
Anything lesser than 5.5" is a NO NO for me and
Anything lesser than 4000 mAh on MTK and 3000 mAh on snapdragon is also a NO.
Any phone with a beautiful U I is also a NO NO
Any camera that can produce the same quality with the on my DP is okay.

The rest is cool with me
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by OCTAVO: 12:01am
6gb Ram/ 128gb ROM.
Battery - 4000mah minimum.
Processor speed 2.3 - 2.5ghz.
Must be Snapdragon chipset.
Camera 16mp (not really a camera fan).


Every other thing is irrelevant.
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Sike(m): 6:51am
chicwoman:
My own is camera and battery.
I'm a fine girl, good camera must showcase my fineness �
hmmm. I love the fine part.
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by 9jatatafo(m): 7:05am
My phone can be used as a phone thats the deal breaker
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by GrandMufti: 7:05am
Screen resolution, battery, universal 4G LTE...
.
.
.
Oh! And it must be a snapdragon chipset. Mtk is no no for me
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by mikool007(m): 7:05am
Battery
4G
Camera
Screen size....in that order
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by pointstores(m): 7:06am
my own is ram and battery
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Dtarmon(m): 7:08am
Thanks. Help us tell the Mediatek fans ó. The processor is mainly for battery hungry users.

greenhulk:


I've used both and there's a BIG difference especially in response to touch. There's a little bit of delay in touch response on mtk devices (very noticeable if u type very fast). On Snapdragon this delay is non existent. I also noticed that 4g LTE disappears and lot (on infinix hot s, hot 4 pro and Tecno phantom 6) and a lot of times I will have to manually force 4g by putting the phone to 4g only and then returning to auto. But whenever I get a call , after the call the phone gets stuck on H+ and will never return to 4g until I force it again. But on Galaxy S7 edge, it's always on 4g 24/7 even if u receive 100 calls.
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Dtarmon(m): 7:10am
typicalgamer:
my deal breaker is processors anything phone that does not contain exynos or snapdragons processors is not for me
64bit processors? Or any snapdragon or exynos
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by calddon(m): 7:10am
Processor, Camera n display....
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by queenfav(f): 7:10am
Camera below 5 megapixels
Battery below 3000 mah
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by kullozone(m): 7:12am
Why you nor mention the almighty Samsung Galaxy and Note? For that, I ain't contributing nomore.
Bye bye!
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by AnodaIT(m): 7:12am
Battery

That's why my Gionee M5 mini is bae
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Dtarmon(m): 7:13am
4G LTE( I mean a phone with 28(700) band cuz I use glo)
Stock android, I just hate overbloated android (Samsung and LG
undecided)
That good SOC, anything better than Snapdragon 801 in performance cheesy
Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by kekakuz(m): 7:13am
[size=20pt]xvideos downloader
Any phone that does not come with an video downloader

Just kidding

I hate slow phones

Wide screen

4glte

I hate all itel[/size]

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Trouble Working With Palm Treo 700w / Re: Phone Certificate / Nokia N97 For Sale

Viewing this topic: Saintbonnie(m), Fogman(m), mayordadon(m), superjaks(m), blip(f), CarterKim(m), Blanc8(m), Evagbosoria, Adiahaakwaibom1(f), Chingy70, mjameel(m), Deolaw, saint2ace(m), adegoody(m), hok4u(f), walera10(m), feeqtee(m), lovely17(m), Firstgentleman1(m), aydought, dumo1(m), sammied(m), royal231(m), femorra(m), Amaa2019(m) and 13 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 41
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.