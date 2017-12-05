Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? (2088 Views)

4 Ways To Make Your Smartphone Charger Last Longer / 3 Ways To Manage Your Smartphone Storage Space Effectively / 10 Reasons Why Your Smartphone May Be Charging Slowly And Possible Fixes (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

What is your smartphone deal breaker?

Especially after the releases of the Phantom 8 and infinix zero and the oneplus 5T, iPhones X, google pixel 2 and 2XL and a number of other top end flagships. There are very little one can complain about in today's flagships but there are bound to be a deal breaker or two for some people.

My personal deal breaker is a sub par camera. I take a lot of photos and videos for social media and since I don't have $500 for the oneplus 5T or $1000 for the iPhone X, I'll have to go for the phantom 8 being an affordable flagship with a top end camera.



But how about you guys.



What are your personal deal breakers when it comes to smartphones? 2 Likes

Display display display. I'm a sucker for a beautiful display. Also build quality.



Preferably amoled displays , ability to be able to see what's on ur screen in direct sunlight without even the slightest of problems. I give it to Samsung for that, also iPhones do a good job in direct sunlight. 6 Likes

Can't use a phone lesser than 6GB RAM anymore. If it's not 6GB RAM and above then it's not for me 3 Likes

greenhulk:

Display display display. I'm a sucker for a beautiful display. Also build quality. Yea. 1440p resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and bezelless displays are the new trend moving into 2018. Yea. 1440p resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and bezelless displays are the new trend moving into 2018. 1 Like

Abdstrakt:



Yea. 1440p resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and bezelless displays are the new trend moving into 2018. But anything above retina level is fine. 1080p displays are still awesome. Once you can't se individual pixels on close inspection the rest is just gimmick But anything above retina level is fine. 1080p displays are still awesome. Once you can't se individual pixels on close inspection the rest is just gimmick 4 Likes

Battery

That's really my deal breaker

Abdstrakt:

Can't use a phone lesser than 6GB RAM anymore. If it's not 6GB RAM and above then it's not for me

6gb of ram is good, but 4gb is enough with Snapdragon. 6gb of ram is good, but 4gb is enough with Snapdragon.

Techm8:



But anything above retina level is fine. 1080p displays are still awesome. Once you can't se individual pixels on close inspection the rest is just gimmick

U are right. I have even switched my s7 edge to 1080p for daily normal usage. I only switch to 1440p when I went to use vr. No real difference between 1080p and 1440p especially with that amoled display. Instead u go just dey run ur battery down running on 1440p without any noticeable difference in what u see. But anything below 1080p is a NO NO for me... I can't stand it. U are right. I have even switched my s7 edge to 1080p for daily normal usage. I only switch to 1440p when I went to use vr. No real difference between 1080p and 1440p especially with that amoled display. Instead u go just dey run ur battery down running on 1440p without any noticeable difference in what u see. But anything below 1080p is a NO NO for me... I can't stand it.

A slow phone that freezes in some apps!



I hate when this happens.

Screen size. Anything below 5.5 inches is a NO. Resolution at least 1080p, 3GB/32GB at the least.

Don't care so much about cameras, software updates, waterproofing and all those fancy blah, blah features. 3 Likes

greenhulk:





6gb of ram is good, but 4gb is enough with Snapdragon. I'm not really that bothered about who makes the SOC. I've had devices using both SOC and can't really tell the difference in terms of performance tbh I'm not really that bothered about who makes the SOC. I've had devices using both SOC and can't really tell the difference in terms of performance tbh

Abdstrakt:



I'm not really that bothered about who makes the SOC. I've had devices using both SOC and can't really tell the difference in terms of performance tbh

I've used both and there's a BIG difference especially in response to touch. There's a little bit of delay in touch response on mtk devices (very noticeable if u type very fast). On Snapdragon this delay is non existent. I also noticed that 4g LTE disappears and lot (on infinix hot s, hot 4 pro and Tecno phantom 6) and a lot of times I will have to manually force 4g by putting the phone to 4g only and then returning to auto. But whenever I get a call , after the call the phone gets stuck on H+ and will never return to 4g until I force it again. But on Galaxy S7 edge, it's always on 4g 24/7 even if u receive 100 calls. I've used both and there's a BIG difference especially in response to touch. There's a little bit of delay in touch response on mtk devices (very noticeable if u type very fast). On Snapdragon this delay is non existent. I also noticed that 4g LTE disappears and lot (on infinix hot s, hot 4 pro and Tecno phantom 6) and a lot of times I will have to manually force 4g by putting the phone to 4g only and then returning to auto. But whenever I get a call , after the call the phone gets stuck on H+ and will never return to 4g until I force it again. But on Galaxy S7 edge, it's always on 4g 24/7 even if u receive 100 calls. 4 Likes

Camera and good battery is the deal breaker for me

My own is camera and battery.

I'm a fine girl, good camera must showcase my fineness � 1 Like

my deal breaker is processors anything phone that does not contain exynos or snapdragons processors is not for me 1 Like

Abdstrakt:

Can't use a phone lesser than 6GB RAM anymore. If it's not 6GB RAM and above then it's not for me 6GB ram No matter how much RAM / processor you give a smartphone it can never become PC. Each operating system comes with a minimum ram requirements. Anything more than the minimum ram requirement is just a wasted ram.



My smartphone deal breaker is durability. Makes me remember my Nokia Lumia 630DS. 6GB ramNo matter how much RAM / processor you give a smartphone it can never become PC. Each operating system comes with a minimum ram requirements. Anything more than the minimum ram requirement is just a wasted ram.My smartphone deal breaker is durability. Makes me remember my Nokia Lumia 630DS. 2 Likes

Really....I love to get a Phantom 8 also..

Anything lesser than 5.5" is a NO NO for me and

Anything lesser than 4000 mAh on MTK and 3000 mAh on snapdragon is also a NO.

Any phone with a beautiful U I is also a NO NO

Any camera that can produce the same quality with the on my DP is okay.



The rest is cool with me

6gb Ram/ 128gb ROM.

Battery - 4000mah minimum.

Processor speed 2.3 - 2.5ghz.

Must be Snapdragon chipset.

Camera 16mp (not really a camera fan).





Every other thing is irrelevant.

chicwoman:

My own is camera and battery.

I'm a fine girl, good camera must showcase my fineness � hmmm. I love the fine part. hmmm. I love the fine part.

My phone can be used as a phone thats the deal breaker

Screen resolution, battery, universal 4G LTE...

.

.

.

Oh! And it must be a snapdragon chipset. Mtk is no no for me

Battery

4G

Camera

Screen size....in that order

my own is ram and battery





greenhulk:





I've used both and there's a BIG difference especially in response to touch. There's a little bit of delay in touch response on mtk devices (very noticeable if u type very fast). On Snapdragon this delay is non existent. I also noticed that 4g LTE disappears and lot (on infinix hot s, hot 4 pro and Tecno phantom 6) and a lot of times I will have to manually force 4g by putting the phone to 4g only and then returning to auto. But whenever I get a call , after the call the phone gets stuck on H+ and will never return to 4g until I force it again. But on Galaxy S7 edge, it's always on 4g 24/7 even if u receive 100 calls. Thanks. Help us tell the Mediatek fans ó. The processor is mainly for battery hungry users.

typicalgamer:

my deal breaker is processors anything phone that does not contain exynos or snapdragons processors is not for me 64bit processors? Or any snapdragon or exynos 64bit processors? Or any snapdragon or exynos

Processor, Camera n display....

Camera below 5 megapixels

Battery below 3000 mah

Why you nor mention the almighty Samsung Galaxy and Note? For that, I ain't contributing nomore.

Bye bye!

Battery



That's why my Gionee M5 mini is bae



Stock android, I just hate overbloated android (Samsung and LG

)

That good SOC, anything better than Snapdragon 801 in performance 4G LTE( I mean a phone with 28(700) band cuz I use glo)Stock android, I just hate overbloated android (Samsung and LGThat good SOC, anything better than Snapdragon 801 in performance