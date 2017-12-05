₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Techm8: 8:36am On Nov 27
What is your smartphone deal breaker?
Especially after the releases of the Phantom 8 and infinix zero and the oneplus 5T, iPhones X, google pixel 2 and 2XL and a number of other top end flagships. There are very little one can complain about in today's flagships but there are bound to be a deal breaker or two for some people.
My personal deal breaker is a sub par camera. I take a lot of photos and videos for social media and since I don't have $500 for the oneplus 5T or $1000 for the iPhone X, I'll have to go for the phantom 8 being an affordable flagship with a top end camera.
But how about you guys.
What are your personal deal breakers when it comes to smartphones?
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 8:41am On Nov 27
Display display display. I'm a sucker for a beautiful display. Also build quality.
Preferably amoled displays , ability to be able to see what's on ur screen in direct sunlight without even the slightest of problems. I give it to Samsung for that, also iPhones do a good job in direct sunlight.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Abdstrakt(m): 8:41am On Nov 27
Can't use a phone lesser than 6GB RAM anymore. If it's not 6GB RAM and above then it's not for me
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Abdstrakt(m): 8:44am On Nov 27
greenhulk:Yea. 1440p resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio and bezelless displays are the new trend moving into 2018.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Techm8: 8:46am On Nov 27
Abdstrakt:But anything above retina level is fine. 1080p displays are still awesome. Once you can't se individual pixels on close inspection the rest is just gimmick
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by chicwoman(f): 9:27am On Nov 27
Battery
That's really my deal breaker
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 9:35am On Nov 27
Abdstrakt:
6gb of ram is good, but 4gb is enough with Snapdragon.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 9:38am On Nov 27
Techm8:
U are right. I have even switched my s7 edge to 1080p for daily normal usage. I only switch to 1440p when I went to use vr. No real difference between 1080p and 1440p especially with that amoled display. Instead u go just dey run ur battery down running on 1440p without any noticeable difference in what u see. But anything below 1080p is a NO NO for me... I can't stand it.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by MarkWayne89: 11:14am On Nov 27
A slow phone that freezes in some apps!
I hate when this happens.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Norman4real: 11:55am On Nov 27
Screen size. Anything below 5.5 inches is a NO. Resolution at least 1080p, 3GB/32GB at the least.
Don't care so much about cameras, software updates, waterproofing and all those fancy blah, blah features.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Abdstrakt(m): 4:23pm On Nov 27
greenhulk:I'm not really that bothered about who makes the SOC. I've had devices using both SOC and can't really tell the difference in terms of performance tbh
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by greenhulk: 4:33pm On Nov 27
Abdstrakt:
I've used both and there's a BIG difference especially in response to touch. There's a little bit of delay in touch response on mtk devices (very noticeable if u type very fast). On Snapdragon this delay is non existent. I also noticed that 4g LTE disappears and lot (on infinix hot s, hot 4 pro and Tecno phantom 6) and a lot of times I will have to manually force 4g by putting the phone to 4g only and then returning to auto. But whenever I get a call , after the call the phone gets stuck on H+ and will never return to 4g until I force it again. But on Galaxy S7 edge, it's always on 4g 24/7 even if u receive 100 calls.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Queentito(f): 9:16am On Nov 28
Camera and good battery is the deal breaker for me
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by chicwoman(f): 3:35pm On Dec 04
My own is camera and battery.
I'm a fine girl, good camera must showcase my fineness �
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by typicalgamer(m): 5:35pm On Dec 04
my deal breaker is processors anything phone that does not contain exynos or snapdragons processors is not for me
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by giftedben: 5:52pm On Dec 04
Abdstrakt:6GB ram No matter how much RAM / processor you give a smartphone it can never become PC. Each operating system comes with a minimum ram requirements. Anything more than the minimum ram requirement is just a wasted ram.
My smartphone deal breaker is durability. Makes me remember my Nokia Lumia 630DS.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Ennyholar: 10:27pm On Dec 04
Really....I love to get a Phantom 8 also..
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by OVA200(m): 11:49pm On Dec 04
Anything lesser than 5.5" is a NO NO for me and
Anything lesser than 4000 mAh on MTK and 3000 mAh on snapdragon is also a NO.
Any phone with a beautiful U I is also a NO NO
Any camera that can produce the same quality with the on my DP is okay.
The rest is cool with me
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by OCTAVO: 12:01am
6gb Ram/ 128gb ROM.
Battery - 4000mah minimum.
Processor speed 2.3 - 2.5ghz.
Must be Snapdragon chipset.
Camera 16mp (not really a camera fan).
Every other thing is irrelevant.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Sike(m): 6:51am
chicwoman:hmmm. I love the fine part.
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by 9jatatafo(m): 7:05am
My phone can be used as a phone thats the deal breaker
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by GrandMufti: 7:05am
Screen resolution, battery, universal 4G LTE...
Oh! And it must be a snapdragon chipset. Mtk is no no for me
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by mikool007(m): 7:05am
Battery
4G
Camera
Screen size....in that order
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by pointstores(m): 7:06am
my own is ram and battery
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Dtarmon(m): 7:08am
Thanks. Help us tell the Mediatek fans ó. The processor is mainly for battery hungry users.
greenhulk:
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Dtarmon(m): 7:10am
typicalgamer:64bit processors? Or any snapdragon or exynos
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by calddon(m): 7:10am
Processor, Camera n display....
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by queenfav(f): 7:10am
Camera below 5 megapixels
Battery below 3000 mah
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by kullozone(m): 7:12am
Why you nor mention the almighty Samsung Galaxy and Note? For that, I ain't contributing nomore.
Bye bye!
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by AnodaIT(m): 7:12am
Battery
That's why my Gionee M5 mini is bae
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by Dtarmon(m): 7:13am
4G LTE( I mean a phone with 28(700) band cuz I use glo)
Stock android, I just hate overbloated android (Samsung and LG
)
That good SOC, anything better than Snapdragon 801 in performance
|Re: What Is Your Smartphone Deal Breaker? by kekakuz(m): 7:13am
[size=20pt]xvideos downloader
Any phone that does not come with an video downloader
Just kidding
I hate slow phones
Wide screen
4glte
I hate all itel[/size]
