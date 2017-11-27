₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,317 members, 3,936,517 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 12:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal (7479 Views)
Kevin Akpoguma Shuns Nigeria, Awaits For Germany’s Call / Olarenwaju Kayode Voted Austrian Bundesliga Player Of The Year / Kevin-Prince Boateng Weds Melissa Satta (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by MicheyJ1: 10:50am
Nigeria Football Federation target Kevin Akpoguma set an unwanted Bundesliga record in Hoffenheim's 3-0 loss to Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) on Sunday, November 26.
The Germany youth international, who started on the right side of a three-man central defense for Hoffenheim, put through his own net in the sixth minute to give Hamburg the lead.
As reported by the official website of the Bundesliga, Akpoguma scored the Bundesliga's 1000th own goal.
Former Schalke 04 defender Willi Schulz is the first player credited with an own goal in the German top-flight, and Benjamin Stambouli took the league's tally to 999 in the 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday afternoon.
Akpoguma has recently broken into the first team of Hoffenheim, starting and going the distance in their last four matches in the league, including today's contest versus Hamburg.
The Neustadt an der Weinstraße born center back played for Rot-Weiß Speyer, Schwarz-Weiß Speyer, FC Bavaria Wörth, FC Neureut 08 and Karlsruher SC before joining Hoffenheim in the summer of 2013.
https://www.allnigeriasoccer.com/read_news.php?nid=25595
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Munae(f): 10:54am
Nice .. his village people picked the right time to remember him.
10 Likes
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by dominique(f): 11:14am
Ehyah
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by razbec: 11:21am
dem dey follow them
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Gisthoodng(m): 11:21am
Unwanted record is a normal thing for Nigerians na
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by dhope001(m): 11:21am
He scored own goal and he is on target for NFF . Well we can't quickly judge him for that. But that's not a good profile for his career.
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Keneking: 11:21am
Where is he from in Nigeria? That name ehn
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by CLASSMAN: 11:22am
RECORD NA RECORD WETHER BD OR GOOD
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Olukokosir(m): 11:22am
Village pple
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Technologisty(m): 11:22am
okay
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by michaelmo11(m): 11:22am
Please NFF shouldn't beg this guy to play for Nigeria. Let him represent Germany, since his heart is with DFB.
2 Likes
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by jamielavorda: 11:22am
Akwuta
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by cutefergiee(m): 11:23am
Own goals don't define a player ooo. Awa own lindelof don go MOTM performance twice now Afta initial poo ups... Am seeing dat guy making ManUtd captain in d future tho... One bad day at d office..
Abeg if he's good,let him com around...
11 Likes
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by igbohausayoruba: 11:23am
Village ppu
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by wwwtortoise(m): 11:24am
T
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by DaddyKross: 11:26am
This is just the beginning
Until you accept our call up
4 Likes
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by onatisi(m): 11:27am
record na record
at least he don break one
make dem leave alone jare
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by VanBommel(m): 11:33am
Nigeria is an anomaly itself
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by bart10: 11:33am
DaddyKross:
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by malatachete: 11:34am
Ok
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by NigerDeltan(m): 11:35am
Munae:
Nice?
Don't you know the meaning of own goal?
2 Likes
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Welcomme: 11:36am
Scoring an own as a defender means nothing. Every great defender has scored an own goal.
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Osemekedgreat3(m): 11:37am
Behave mature
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Dearlord(m): 11:38am
when did we start importing failure into this country?
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by nicheyJ1: 11:38am
Lol..village things
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by phoenix23401(m): 11:38am
This bastard made me lose money yesterday on nairabet!
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Welcomme: 11:40am
XXX705xxx:Na that your account balance Na hin go kill you. Bad*tard!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by sod09(m): 11:43am
ao who doesnt score own goal
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by Munae(f): 11:44am
NigerDeltan:Yes I do. His village people tried here.
1 Like
|Re: NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal by free2ryhme: 11:44am
MicheyJ1:
olololoooooo
Giovanni Trapattoni To Sign Two Year Contract With Nigeria / When Nigeria Beat Brazil / Siasia Will Be Worse Than Amodu
Viewing this topic: ArchEnemy(m), freeze001(f), sambos994(m), amnwa(m), emydot(m), Kingdov(m), panpan(m), pafra(m), harrysterol(m), Desyner, Drabeey(m), highbee24(m), Ade001ng(m), careidon, biggerboyc(m), Steezz(m), demytelly(m), davidadenrele, Yaasir(m), Tundex4real(m), usmanjamiu723(m), HeGeMon(m), 88natzy(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15