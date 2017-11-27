Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / NFF Target Kevin Akpoguma Scores Bundesliga's 1000th Own Goal (7479 Views)

Kevin Akpoguma Shuns Nigeria, Awaits For Germany’s Call / Olarenwaju Kayode Voted Austrian Bundesliga Player Of The Year / Kevin-Prince Boateng Weds Melissa Satta (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Germany youth international, who started on the right side of a three-man central defense for Hoffenheim, put through his own net in the sixth minute to give Hamburg the lead.



As reported by the official website of the Bundesliga, Akpoguma scored the Bundesliga's 1000th own goal.



Former Schalke 04 defender Willi Schulz is the first player credited with an own goal in the German top-flight, and Benjamin Stambouli took the league's tally to 999 in the 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday afternoon.



Akpoguma has recently broken into the first team of Hoffenheim, starting and going the distance in their last four matches in the league, including today's contest versus Hamburg.



The Neustadt an der Weinstraße born center back played for Rot-Weiß Speyer, Schwarz-Weiß Speyer, FC Bavaria Wörth, FC Neureut 08 and Karlsruher SC before joining Hoffenheim in the summer of 2013.



https://www.allnigeriasoccer.com/read_news.php?nid=25595 Nigeria Football Federation target Kevin Akpoguma set an unwanted Bundesliga record in Hoffenheim's 3-0 loss to Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) on Sunday, November 26.The Germany youth international, who started on the right side of a three-man central defense for Hoffenheim, put through his own net in the sixth minute to give Hamburg the lead.As reported by the official website of the Bundesliga, Akpoguma scored the Bundesliga's 1000th own goal.Former Schalke 04 defender Willi Schulz is the first player credited with an own goal in the German top-flight, and Benjamin Stambouli took the league's tally to 999 in the 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday afternoon.Akpoguma has recently broken into the first team of Hoffenheim, starting and going the distance in their last four matches in the league, including today's contest versus Hamburg.The Neustadt an der Weinstraße born center back played for Rot-Weiß Speyer, Schwarz-Weiß Speyer, FC Bavaria Wörth, FC Neureut 08 and Karlsruher SC before joining Hoffenheim in the summer of 2013. 1 Like

Nice .. his village people picked the right time to remember him. 10 Likes

Ehyah

dem dey follow them 1 Like

Unwanted record is a normal thing for Nigerians na 15 Likes 1 Share

. Well we can't quickly judge him for that. But that's not a good profile for his career. He scored own goal and he is on target for NFF. Well we can't quickly judge him for that. But that's not a good profile for his career. 1 Like

Where is he from in Nigeria? That name ehn

RECORD NA RECORD WETHER BD OR GOOD

Village pple

okay

Please NFF shouldn't beg this guy to play for Nigeria. Let him represent Germany, since his heart is with DFB. 2 Likes

Akwuta

Own goals don't define a player ooo. Awa own lindelof don go MOTM performance twice now Afta initial poo ups... Am seeing dat guy making ManUtd captain in d future tho... One bad day at d office..

Abeg if he's good,let him com around... 11 Likes

Village ppu

T





Until you accept our call up This is just the beginningUntil you accept our call up 4 Likes



at least he don break one

make dem leave alone jare record na recordat least he don break onemake dem leave alone jare

Nigeria is an anomaly itself

DaddyKross:





Until you accept our call up This is just the beginningUntil you accept our call up 1 Like

Ok

Munae:

Nice

Nice?

Don't you know the meaning of own goal? Nice?Don't you know the meaning of own goal? 2 Likes

Scoring an own as a defender means nothing. Every great defender has scored an own goal. 1 Like

Behave mature

when did we start importing failure into this country?

Lol..village things 1 Like

This bastard made me lose money yesterday on nairabet! 1 Like

XXX705xxx:

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim



You can do Credit Transfer



To Make Money. Na that your account balance Na hin go kill you. Bad*tard! Na that your account balance Na hin go kill you. Bad*tard! 4 Likes 1 Share

ao who doesnt score own goal

NigerDeltan:



Nice? Don't you know the meaning of own goal? Yes I do. His village people tried here. Yes I do. His village people tried here. 1 Like