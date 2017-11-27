₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Nweze1986: 11:29am
Ebonyi Hawkers in Lagos Smile
By Philip Nweze
It is no longer contestable that human empowerment and wealth creation is at the heart of the current administration driven by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state.
This time around, no fewer than 520 street traders who are indigenes of the state and resident in Lagos joined the wagon after smiling home with 250, 000 naira each. This is 520 Ebonyians pulled out from the Lagos traffic.
The timing of the ongoing empowerment initiative by the Ebonyi state government couldn’t be more perfect. It is no longer news that Ebonyi state indigenes are rated as the lead street traders and hawkers in Nigeria. The rate at which Ebonyi youths are involved in street hawking across the country is giving the state governor and well - meaning Ebonyi people sleepless nights.
Aside the danger involved in street hawking, these boys die on a daily basis ; In 2016, one of them fell inside the lagoon running from Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials on Third Mainland Bridge . Another one fell from Maryland Bridge , before he could even land , a BRT bus rammed into him. A chip seller identified as an indigene of the state was also killed at First Gate, Festac , Lagos in 2015 by a hit and run driver. These and many more is the reason behind this interventionist role by the governor.
Recall also that the Lagos state Governor, Ambode Akinwunmi had in a live interview session on TVC, a Lagos based TV station in July 2016, declared that it would start total enforcement against street hawkers and buyers, with culprits liable to a fine of N90,000 or a six months jail, in line with Section One of the Lagos State Street Trading and Illegal Market Prohibition Law 2003 which restricts street trading and hawking in the metropolis.
The beauty of the ongoing empowerment programme is its ability to mitigate the burden of hunger, poverty and exposure to life threatening circumstances, which are direct products of unemployment, by creating the enabling circumstances to take hawkers off the street and empower them to earn decent living. The first stage is data collation and registration to have a comprehensive data of hawkers of Ebonyi state extraction in Lagos which is the pilot state.
In an attempt to accomodate everyone the governor has further broadened the programme's reach. Genuine traders with identifiable shops and registered with any of the town unions from Ebonyi were also supported with unspecified cash with a view to strengthening their capacity and boosting their economic viability.
Now that the opportunity has been made available, the burden is on those privileged to be part of it to justify the goodwill of government by going all out to give it their best shot. To whom much is given, much is expected.
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by fuckerstard: 11:33am
Make sure they don't come back.
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Jakpon: 11:38am
ndi anambra onye ogwu ego, please come and help we ebonyi igbo to develop ebonyi state the same way you often foolishly claim that you help Yoruba people to develop their land. we Igbo are really suffering in ebonyi. The only tarred road in e bonyi is the one leading to the government house at abakaliki
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by nicheyJ1: 11:42am
Great
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Touchey: 11:42am
I hawk too ooo
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Papiikush: 11:42am
These ones will surely return to hawking but on a larger scale
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Technologisty(m): 11:42am
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:42am
it funny about these politifians, after doing all these good acts, just wait for them in the second term
what they do is to lure and deceive individuals into believing they are for good, smh
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:42am
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by free2ryhme: 11:42am
Hope they make prudent investments with the money and don't return to hawking in Lagos traffic
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by MasterChen: 11:42am
The rate at which Ebonyi youths are involved in street hawking across the country is giving the state governor and well - meaning Ebonyi people sleepless nights.
When they talk about how much investment they have in Lagos, just know they are talking about their Fan-Yogo bicycles and cartons of Gala
At least, these ones are already telling themselves the truth. We know say na pride no gree let the rest of una from potor land cast una selves Continue living in denial. Una go dey alright
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Castleberry(f): 11:42am
Hoping they invest in profitable business
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 11:43am
What is all this?
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by DaddyKross: 11:43am
Abeg, i from Ebonyi and i be Lagos hawker. Where do i get my 250 bah ?
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Keneking: 11:44am
Great...Ambode would have locked them up using LSNC and charge them.
Anyway, Fashola was a great visionary..thanks for showing the way
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 11:44am
That's cool.
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Bridgesasdff: 11:45am
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 11:46am
Dey shld juz go ND leave us alone.
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by jashar(f): 11:46am
Where is the money coming from?
In the sustainable development space, this move is not a good one cuz it won't translate to better standard of living in the long run.
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by adem30: 11:46am
The Lagos Developers
Imagine[b] 520[/b] multiply by 5 state from the East = 2,600 youth developing Lagos inside traffic
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 11:46am
If you look closely now you will see the names of ward and relatives of govt official because there is no way the govt could hav e determined correctly who was a street hawker on Lagos or and what part of Lagos streets they hawked on
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 11:46am
The timing of the ongoing empowerment initiative by the Ebonyi state government couldn’t be more perfect. It is no longer news that Ebonyi state indigenes are rated as the lead street traders and hawkers in Nigeria. The rate at which Ebonyi youths are involved in street hawking across the country is giving the state governor and well - meaning Ebonyi people sleepless nights.
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by eponoloyin: 11:46am
Nice one
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Gossiplover: 11:46am
u go fear naa
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:47am
This people don't resemble hawkers na
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by jericco1(m): 11:48am
let dem make good use of it o
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by NotComplaining: 11:51am
DaddyKross:
Eboniyi Embassy at 3rd mainland bridge
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by xynerise(m): 11:52am
Ebonyi people and Hawking are 5&6
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 11:53am
nice one...
to the beneficiaries invest wisely
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by IamGeorgie(m): 11:53am
see first class graduate dey here d wait for 10k salary, abeg, fortune smile on me like this na, let me go and open my poultry farm.
|Re: Ebonyi Hawkers In Lagos Get N250,000 Each (Photos) by Awoofawo(m): 11:54am
