Nollywood Actor, Kunle Remi took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his newly welcomed baby boy.



The actor who dumped actress,Adesua Etomi for another lady took to his Instagram page to share a photo his newly born baby with caption saying......



God’s blessings!!

Watching Video Of Kunle playing with his baby

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb_4VZOgxhT/?taken-by=nollyzone



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb-aEwMFhba/



bad boy, Congratulation tho This guy go don chop Adesua like madbad boy, Congratulation tho 27 Likes

His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o 53 Likes 4 Shares







Muzanga:

His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o So she is nt Adesua Ex boyfriend or what are u saying? 3 Likes

He dumped Adesua and so?? 20 Likes

NaijaCelebrity:

So she is nt Adesua Ex boyfriend or what are u saying?





He's saying stop using unnecessary sensational tags. He's saying stop using unnecessary sensational tags. 31 Likes

NaijaCelebrity:

So she is nt Adesua Ex boyfriend or what are u saying?





hasnt that been overflogged? It sounds clichè abeg hasnt that been overflogged? It sounds clichè abeg 10 Likes

I wonder why people keep punching banky's ego..can't they accord him the respect of not labelling his wife as kunle's ex anymore?? Adesua has legally changed her name by marriage,bloggers should honor that!! 25 Likes 1 Share



Muzanga:

His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o Go watch Video On Instagram to confirm that the child belong to him



kobo123:

Go watch Video On Instagram to confirm that the child belong to him

She doesnt have IG on her phone...

The title says Adesua's ex-boyfriend, it seems that dating Adesua is his greatest achievement so far.



Joy in abundance!

How does it feel to have known, touched, hit and derailed the pity party, nitty gritty and contours of Ade...a. Joy in abundance!How does it feel to have known, touched, hit and derailed the pity party, nitty gritty and contours of Ade...a. 2 Likes

we don't know him 1 Like

? NaijaCelebrity:

This guy go don chop Adesua like mad



bad boy, Congratulation tho How u take know? were u there 1 Like

stupi--d blogger!



Must you put that 'tag'?

He's an actor! Put his name!



This is why Banky and Susu was warned against social media...bloggers can destroy marriage with their insensitive topics!



So, banky no get Ex? You guys did not dig into his EXs because you want to hurt Susu?

Y'all madddddd 15 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to him too

I swear, all these bloggers can make heaven.. They've got a BQ in hell...

goldbim:

I wonder why people keep punching banky's ego..can't they accord him the respect of not labelling his wife as kunle's ex anymore?? Adesua has legally changed her name by marriage,bloggers should honor that!!

Blame the mods and seun for all this. Blame the mods and seun for all this.

yeye post

Afonjas & Edolites' headache. Me, I dey one corner for Owerri dey observe.

binsanni:

after he done knack Etomi finish he con go carry made in abba abi, oya come here what concerned you there? what concerned you there? 1 Like 2 Shares

after he done knack Etomi finish he con go carry made in abba abi, oya come here 4 Likes

thesicilian:



He's saying stop using unnecessary sensational tags. Exactly! Exactly! 1 Like

Realfitbody:

See titled

E don start!!!

Let the media stalking and prying begin!!!

Muzanga:

His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o

Honestly man.



Most people are very insane so you would not understand the mindset of the blogger/OP.



The "ex" thing is very demeaning. Does he being Adesua's ex make him less of a man?Why do people place so much emphasis on rather stupid and unnecessary qualifiers?! He's an actor - isn't that enough to describe him?If this is how we keep referring to everyone else as so and so's ex, the world would be much sadder than it already is. Honestly man.Most people are very insane so you would not understand the mindset of the blogger/OP.The "ex" thing is very demeaning. Does he being Adesua's ex make him less of a man?Why do people place so much emphasis on rather stupid and unnecessary qualifiers?! He's an actor - isn't that enough to describe him?If this is how we keep referring to everyone else as so and so's ex, the world would be much sadder than it already is. 9 Likes 1 Share

Damn!!! This is one of the embarrassments that comes with marrying someone who is into entertainment. Some things won't just go away easily.