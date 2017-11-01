₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,430 members, 3,936,915 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 04:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) (18738 Views)
Fan Trolls Kunle Remi, Adesua Etomi’s Ex For Losing Her To Banky W, He Reacts / My DM Is Open For Sliding In - Kunle Remi, Adesua Etomi's Ex / Kunle Remi: Adesua Etomi Dated & Left Actor For Banky W (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by kobo123: 12:41pm
@nollyzone
Nollywood Actor, Kunle Remi took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his newly welcomed baby boy.
The actor who dumped actress,Adesua Etomi for another lady took to his Instagram page to share a photo his newly born baby with caption saying......
God’s blessings!!
Watching Video Of Kunle playing with his baby
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb_4VZOgxhT/?taken-by=nollyzone
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb-aEwMFhba/
See more photos on http://news.nollyzone.com/adesua-etomi-ex-boyfriend-kunle-remi-welcomes-baby-boy/
4 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by NaijaCelebrity: 12:49pm
This guy go don chop Adesua like mad
bad boy, Congratulation tho
27 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Muzanga(f): 12:49pm
His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by NaijaCelebrity: 12:50pm
So she is nt Adesua Ex boyfriend or what are u saying?
Muzanga:
3 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Zita55(f): 12:51pm
He dumped Adesua and so??
20 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by thesicilian: 12:56pm
NaijaCelebrity:He's saying stop using unnecessary sensational tags.
31 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Muzanga(f): 12:56pm
NaijaCelebrity:hasnt that been overflogged? It sounds clichè abeg
10 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by goldbim(f): 12:57pm
I wonder why people keep punching banky's ego..can't they accord him the respect of not labelling his wife as kunle's ex anymore?? Adesua has legally changed her name by marriage,bloggers should honor that!!
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by kobo123: 1:11pm
Go watch Video On Instagram to confirm that the child belong to him
Muzanga:
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:13pm
She doesnt have IG on her phone...
kobo123:
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Realfitbody: 2:44pm
Nollywood Actor, Kunle Remi took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his newly welcomed baby boy.
The title says Adesua's ex-boyfriend, it seems that dating Adesua is his greatest achievement so far.
In Other News.
4 Reasons Why Women Are Expected To Live Longer Than Men
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/4-reasons-why-women-are-expected-to.html
2 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by ladeb: 2:44pm
hmmmm
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by wildcatter23(m): 2:45pm
.
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by miqos03: 2:45pm
seen
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by haconjy(m): 2:45pm
nice
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by 88natzy(m): 2:46pm
Joy in abundance!
How does it feel to have known, touched, hit and derailed the pity party, nitty gritty and contours of Ade...a.
2 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by haconjy(m): 2:46pm
we don't know him
1 Like
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by joenor(m): 2:46pm
How u take know? were u there?
NaijaCelebrity:
1 Like
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by TashaGirl: 2:46pm
stupi--d blogger!
Must you put that 'tag'?
He's an actor! Put his name!
This is why Banky and Susu was warned against social media...bloggers can destroy marriage with their insensitive topics!
So, banky no get Ex? You guys did not dig into his EXs because you want to hurt Susu?
Y'all madddddd
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by ItsawrapOutfit: 2:46pm
Congratulations to him too
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:47pm
I swear, all these bloggers can make heaven.. They've got a BQ in hell...
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by udemzy101(m): 2:48pm
goldbim:
Blame the mods and seun for all this.
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Firstcitizen: 2:51pm
yeye post
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Austinoiz(m): 2:51pm
Afonjas & Edolites' headache. Me, I dey one corner for Owerri dey observe.
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Folaoni(m): 2:53pm
a
binsanni:what concerned you there?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by binsanni(m): 2:53pm
after he done knack Etomi finish he con go carry made in abba abi, oya come here
4 Likes
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by BumbleBee2ice(f): 2:55pm
thesicilian:Exactly!
1 Like
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by kulqer(m): 2:56pm
Realfitbody:
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by hobermener: 2:56pm
E don start!!!
Let the media stalking and prying begin!!!
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by HeyCorleone(m): 2:57pm
Muzanga:
Honestly man.
Most people are very insane so you would not understand the mindset of the blogger/OP.
The "ex" thing is very demeaning. Does he being Adesua's ex make him less of a man?Why do people place so much emphasis on rather stupid and unnecessary qualifiers?! He's an actor - isn't that enough to describe him?If this is how we keep referring to everyone else as so and so's ex, the world would be much sadder than it already is.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by chronique(m): 2:57pm
Damn!!! This is one of the embarrassments that comes with marrying someone who is into entertainment. Some things won't just go away easily.
|Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by BumbleBee2ice(f): 2:59pm
Bloggers sef una no dey tire , abeg let Susu enjoy her new man nd home jere
Her new title shld be 'Mrs' let ex nd exes rest abeg
1 Like
Omawumi Gorgeous In New Photos / Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine / Dakore Akande Looks Fab And Chic In Prints Dress
Viewing this topic: midolian(m), scent9(f), Veyk(m), UncleJudax(m), ochanya21, olenyi(m), Eddiemorphinez(m), ab4niga, Crystalline(f), Realonekingsley(m), chikeze(m), omo77, dandansco(m), lmjmatto, Larryupsy, Hayormeah(f), pedrozone15(m), pipedraft, midehi2(f), 2best(m), Agewithgrace(f), Micheezy7(m), Hevil, Marthaodion(f), Boerhavia, SalC, iampoar(m), AfricanBarbie20(f), Maryberry15(f), binsanni(m), jimohabmajid(m), yinke4luv, neyo4gunnerz(m), NaijaCelebrity, Lailerh(f), praizt, Uyiii, arukwe123, TruePass(m), Pamty(m), phemolala07(m), azarenka(f), Augustenite(m), Dionnetech, kvngjesse(m), LordZini(m), Bestrides, efavour, ye2hundhey(f), gtech2sure, ebuka440, chillychill(f), Lastevens, LuvU2(f), HisMajesty1(m), Beadex1(m), larychi, nasman5, ainobs(m), Patobaby12(f), Additives(m), hpymoment, Goovo(m), yinkeys(m), Kass001(m), festico, ruthobaz(f), wapu, supermum0001, joekes(m), Meejay92, amtalkin(f), proftaiwo, lordgalore, Skabmuz(m), mercury1st, gaphary(m), DeRossii and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3