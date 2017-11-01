₦airaland Forum

Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by kobo123: 12:41pm
@nollyzone


Nollywood Actor, Kunle Remi took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his newly welcomed baby boy.

The actor who dumped actress,Adesua Etomi for another lady took to his Instagram page to share a photo his newly born baby with caption saying......

God’s blessings!!

Watching Video Of Kunle playing with his baby
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb_4VZOgxhT/?taken-by=nollyzone

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb-aEwMFhba/

See more photos on http://news.nollyzone.com/adesua-etomi-ex-boyfriend-kunle-remi-welcomes-baby-boy/

4 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by NaijaCelebrity: 12:49pm
This guy go don chop Adesua like mad grin grin grin grin grin

bad boy, Congratulation tho

27 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Muzanga(f): 12:49pm
His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o

53 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by NaijaCelebrity: 12:50pm
So she is nt Adesua Ex boyfriend or what are u saying?


Muzanga:
His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o

3 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Zita55(f): 12:51pm
He dumped Adesua and so??

20 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by thesicilian: 12:56pm
NaijaCelebrity:
So she is nt Adesua Ex boyfriend or what are u saying?


He's saying stop using unnecessary sensational tags.

31 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Muzanga(f): 12:56pm
NaijaCelebrity:
So she is nt Adesua Ex boyfriend or what are u saying?


hasnt that been overflogged? It sounds clichè abeg

10 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by goldbim(f): 12:57pm
I wonder why people keep punching banky's ego..can't they accord him the respect of not labelling his wife as kunle's ex anymore?? Adesua has legally changed her name by marriage,bloggers should honor that!!

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by kobo123: 1:11pm
Go watch Video On Instagram to confirm that the child belong to him
Muzanga:
His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:13pm
She doesnt have IG on her phone...
kobo123:
Go watch Video On Instagram to confirm that the child belong to him
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Realfitbody: 2:44pm
Nollywood Actor, Kunle Remi took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his newly welcomed baby boy.

The actor who dumped actress,Adesua Etomi for another lady took to his Instagram page to share a photo his newly born baby with caption saying

The title says Adesua's ex-boyfriend, it seems that dating Adesua is his greatest achievement so far.

In Other News.
4 Reasons Why Women Are Expected To Live Longer Than Men
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/4-reasons-why-women-are-expected-to.html

2 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by ladeb: 2:44pm
hmmmm
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by wildcatter23(m): 2:45pm
.
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by miqos03: 2:45pm
seen
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by haconjy(m): 2:45pm
nice
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by 88natzy(m): 2:46pm
wink
Joy in abundance!
How does it feel to have known, touched, hit and derailed the pity party, nitty gritty and contours of Ade...a.

2 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by haconjy(m): 2:46pm
we don't know him

1 Like

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by joenor(m): 2:46pm
How u take know? were u there?
NaijaCelebrity:
This guy go don chop Adesua like mad grin grin grin grin grin

bad boy, Congratulation tho

1 Like

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by TashaGirl: 2:46pm
stupi--d blogger!

Must you put that 'tag'?
He's an actor! Put his name!

This is why Banky and Susu was warned against social media...bloggers can destroy marriage with their insensitive topics!

So, banky no get Ex? You guys did not dig into his EXs because you want to hurt Susu?
Y'all madddddd

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by ItsawrapOutfit: 2:46pm
Congratulations to him too
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:47pm
I swear, all these bloggers can make heaven.. They've got a BQ in hell...
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by udemzy101(m): 2:48pm
goldbim:
I wonder why people keep punching banky's ego..can't they accord him the respect of not labelling his wife as kunle's ex anymore?? Adesua has legally changed her name by marriage,bloggers should honor that!!

Blame the mods and seun for all this.
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Firstcitizen: 2:51pm
yeye post
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Austinoiz(m): 2:51pm
Afonjas & Edolites' headache. Me, I dey one corner for Owerri dey observe.
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by Folaoni(m): 2:53pm
a
binsanni:
after he done knack Etomi finish he con go carry made in abba abi, oya come here
what concerned you there?

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by binsanni(m): 2:53pm
after he done knack Etomi finish he con go carry made in abba abi, oya come here

4 Likes

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by BumbleBee2ice(f): 2:55pm
thesicilian:

He's saying stop using unnecessary sensational tags.
Exactly! undecided

1 Like

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by kulqer(m): 2:56pm
Realfitbody:
See titled
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by hobermener: 2:56pm
E don start!!!
Let the media stalking and prying begin!!!
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by HeyCorleone(m): 2:57pm
Muzanga:
His name is Kunle Remi. He is a very good actor. Why the "adesuas ex"?....plz you bloggers should just stop. Besides , where in his post did he mention the child being his? You could have a new nephew and say God's blessings too. Na wa o

Honestly man.

Most people are very insane so you would not understand the mindset of the blogger/OP.

The "ex" thing is very demeaning. Does he being Adesua's ex make him less of a man?Why do people place so much emphasis on rather stupid and unnecessary qualifiers?! He's an actor - isn't that enough to describe him?If this is how we keep referring to everyone else as so and so's ex, the world would be much sadder than it already is.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by chronique(m): 2:57pm
Damn!!! This is one of the embarrassments that comes with marrying someone who is into entertainment. Some things won't just go away easily.
Re: Kunle Remi Welcomes A Baby Boy (Adesua Etomi Ex- Boyfriend) by BumbleBee2ice(f): 2:59pm
Bloggers sef una no dey tire angry, abeg let Susu enjoy her new man nd home jere
Her new title shld be 'Mrs' let ex nd exes rest abeg

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

