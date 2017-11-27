₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,429 members, 3,936,914 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties (5012 Views)
Lagos To Begin Construction Of New Business City / 2 Plots Of Landed property Arapaja area ,ibadan / Acres Of Landed Property For Sales @ Owode Egba Village Nigeria (1m Per Acre) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by odutolasodiq(m): 12:59pm
As seen on the verified twitter page of CLEANER LAGOS INITIATIVE
Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by ladeb: 2:45pm
this people get strategy ehn
2 Likes
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by ogundokun: 2:46pm
Abonde is tired to work
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by brainpulse: 2:46pm
Does this also include those IPods the Oba of Lagos gave land in the Lagoon?
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by GreenNegro(m): 2:46pm
Following...
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by MobilityExpress: 2:46pm
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by ItsawrapOutfit: 2:46pm
Comment reserved
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by wildcatter23(m): 2:46pm
Na by cleanness
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by SweetJoystick(m): 2:47pm
I dey wait
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by Mrchusenvessel(m): 2:47pm
it seems lagos isnt parof nigeria,every tin there just dey florish
1 Like
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by haconjy(m): 2:47pm
meaning
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by youngbelieve(f): 2:48pm
,,
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by nnokwa042(m): 2:51pm
Lagos government and peoples land they want to make every kobo from peoples land,don't put ur eggs in one basket I know high price of accommodation makes people want to invest all their money in Lagos but is dangerous,
1 Like
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by Russianruble: 2:53pm
I am masturbating on this thread
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by jideflash(m): 2:54pm
lol
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by PointZerom: 2:55pm
brainpulse:
No, only those that lost their ancestral land upon Hausa Fulani invasion of Kwara State will be affected.
6 Likes
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by michoim(m): 2:55pm
What has cleaner Lagos got to do with land ownership?This is a coy by the state govt to forcefully take peoples' land or extort money from them
6 Likes
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by VanBommel(m): 2:55pm
This their tactics won't work rara....
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by kulqer(m): 2:55pm
GreenNegro:
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by Lanretoye(m): 2:56pm
the are up to something...
2 Likes
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by mickapolo: 2:57pm
michoim:
hmmmm, the guy about me Na confirm 419.
Follow me for sure free NaijaBet.com odds
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by baysol: 2:59pm
ladeb:No noise making as you can see. Continue with Lagos is no mans land like your foolish leader abiano.
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by baysol: 3:01pm
michoim:Why you dey piss for body na. No bi as owner want he go do in tin?
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by totit: 3:05pm
I pity those portor no-man's-land singers.
The show is about to go down.
Deomelo, whatyahsay
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by Justiceleague1: 3:13pm
Thats gonna be gud. Same shud be done on here,so many coneheads schitting about igbo igbo all over that place..its very disgusting.
Ebonyi state govt decides to financially help her citizens hawking in Lagos state and all coneheads in ogbomosho oshogbo ijebu etc,went berserk and started fooling themselves like hyenas. One wonders if the Igbos are the destiny_problems of coneheads that they just cant live their lives without whinning over Igbos
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by Justiceleague1: 3:21pm
totit:
Shove ur pity up ur anus..no be u dey baptize under bridge every nite with ur ......
Them go soon catch you..
I pity ogbomosho oshogbo etc agberoes touts pickpockets littering every bus stop/garrage/under bridge...
MENTAL
1 Like
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by LaEvilIMiss(f): 3:25pm
All it took was a dip into recession waters for Nigeria to begin doing things right.. only problem is Economic Development comes after Economic Reform and not before.. these reforms go pain some people pass others.. only the well2do will survive the purge.. as for the masses.. una go hug transformer tia
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by totit: 3:29pm
Justiceleague1:
You pity ogbomosho Ogbomosho must be powerful.
But this thread isn't about ogbo nah
This one is really pained to his narrow bone.
Are you feeling OK, ba
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by bayulll011(m): 3:29pm
odutolasodiq:
someone should tell ambode that lagos today is filthy and not working.
someone should tell ambode that a governor that cannot manage his waste is a failure.
someone should tell ambode hes turning lagos to a hell.
how can you built abeokuta-oshodi for more than 6months.
he destroys and takes eternity before he complete all the silly project he gave his crooks.
someone should tell ambode to face the primary thing in lagos and leave those elephant projects his doing.
traffic,waste,uncompleted roads,insecurity,crime is the order of the day in lagos
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties by money121(m): 3:33pm
Itesiwaju Eko lo je Wa logun
Loading of Stone coated Roofing Sheet to Mowe Ogun State
Are you Done with your Roofing Woodwork? And you need Quality New Zealand and South Korea Roofing sheet?
Call/WhatsApp 08085310359
Customers satisfaction is our watch Word!
Kindly promote us by sharing this post. share it now
Bond Design (Charcoal Black)
370sqm
1 Like
Free Conference Room In Ikoyi / Aluminium Windows Needed! / Have A Land Anywhere In Nigeria?! Archieve This With Just 9m
Viewing this topic: waterfas, keziah123, tunapa4dem, omoelerin1, toylaw, Rednaxelot, fbisystems, Kaiser5000, ironheart(m), sylvesu, eiat(f), Princeville(m), perfectionist(m), proftaiwo, baani(m), nnatom, Kenito4u, Jeffmcclaine, abidot, dagboss(m), holluwizzy(m), oluwaseunla(m) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15