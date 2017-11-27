Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Cleaner Lagos: Lagos State Government To Begin Enumeration Of Landed Properties (5012 Views)

As seen on the verified twitter page of CLEANER LAGOS INITIATIVE



this people get strategy ehn 2 Likes

Abonde is tired to work 2 Likes 1 Share

Does this also include those IPods the Oba of Lagos gave land in the Lagoon?

it seems lagos isnt parof nigeria,every tin there just dey florish 1 Like

Lagos government and peoples land they want to make every kobo from peoples land,don't put ur eggs in one basket I know high price of accommodation makes people want to invest all their money in Lagos but is dangerous, 1 Like

No, only those that lost their ancestral land upon Hausa Fulani invasion of Kwara State will be affected. No, only those that lost their ancestral land upon Hausa Fulani invasion of Kwara State will be affected. 6 Likes

What has cleaner Lagos got to do with land ownership?This is a coy by the state govt to forcefully take peoples' land or extort money from them 6 Likes

This their tactics won't work rara....

the are up to something... 2 Likes

The show is about to go down.



Deomelo, whatyahsay I pity those portor no-man's-land singers.The show is about to go down.Deomelo, whatyahsay

All it took was a dip into recession waters for Nigeria to begin doing things right.. only problem is Economic Development comes after Economic Reform and not before.. these reforms go pain some people pass others.. only the well2do will survive the purge.. as for the masses.. una go hug transformer tia

someone should tell ambode that lagos today is filthy and not working.



someone should tell ambode that a governor that cannot manage his waste is a failure.



someone should tell ambode hes turning lagos to a hell.



how can you built abeokuta-oshodi for more than 6months.



he destroys and takes eternity before he complete all the silly project he gave his crooks.



someone should tell ambode to face the primary thing in lagos and leave those elephant projects his doing.



traffic,waste,uncompleted roads,insecurity,crime is the order of the day in lagos someone should tell ambode that lagos today is filthy and not working.someone should tell ambode that a governor that cannot manage his waste is a failure.someone should tell ambode hes turning lagos to a hell.how can you built abeokuta-oshodi for more than 6months.he destroys and takes eternity before he complete all the silly project he gave his crooks.someone should tell ambode to face the primary thing in lagos and leave those elephant projects his doing.traffic,waste,uncompleted roads,insecurity,crime is the order of the day in lagos