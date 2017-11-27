₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:40pm
One of the leading media influencers on twitter, who had been supporting PDP since 2012, has dumped the party for the APC.
Unlike Atiku who cross carpeted to PDP, Mr. Aye Dee, as he is known on twitter, did not say, he was just resigning from PDP, but stated he was back to his party, he helped built.
Trust, PDP supporters, it has been a whole day of wailing, cursing and gnashing of teeth, since he made the announcement.
However, Mr. Aye dee who seemed determined to project his new party, did not waste time in throwing tantrums with the grieving supporters of the now rival party(PDP), went ahead in series of tweets to highlight the achievements of APC under administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
This was a man, who just last week, was lambasting Buhari, APC and their supporters...In fact i still have a screen shot of a tweet, where he swore that Buhari had died in London and secretly buried there
https://mobile.twitter.com/MrAyeDee/status/934503531196895232
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by AntiWailer: 1:42pm
That stupid guy.
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:45pm
more reactions
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by aolawale025: 1:51pm
He who pays the piper dictates the tune
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:52pm
aolawale025:
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by sarrki(m): 1:56pm
Ipobs are really in trouble
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by Mynd44: 1:57pm
It will be your own niggaz.
These yoots have zero loyalty
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by sarrki(m): 1:57pm
Ay Dee is more valuable than Atiku
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by oloripelebe2: 1:58pm
Ayedee , pple just dey switch team like Anelka
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:00pm
Zero loyalty!
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by sarrki(m): 2:00pm
Ipobs youths right now
To Ay Dee
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by sarrki(m): 2:02pm
NgeneUkwenu:
PDP is not a party to be loyal to
They are disastrous
God is not happy with them
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by sarrki(m): 2:04pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Myndd44 is here
Lalasticlala please help to the final destination
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:06pm
sarrki:
You have always been a patriot!
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by Theakthedream: 2:07pm
Tonyebarcanister, is the worst of them all.. That guy can change political parties 20 times a year..
The sad thing is that he always join the party that would even lost the election..
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by AWONEYAN(m): 2:07pm
Season of dumping of the dump by the dumped..
Where is Tonyebarcanister going to after, APDA dumped him?
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by sarrki(m): 2:08pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Thank you able leader
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by quickberry(m): 2:09pm
Theakthedream:
Barcanista no be beta person....he is Atiku incarnate
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:09pm
And they say, the Youth should be given a chance to rule Nigeria?
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by sarrki(m): 2:09pm
Theakthedream:
You sound like the man who knows tomorrow
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by seunmsg(m): 2:10pm
All the so called social media influencers are nothing but cheap political lackeys. No integrity, no principle. Give them food and they will dance to whatever drum you beat.
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:16pm
seunmsg:
Except My friend Barcanista, he is just a political ' juggernut'
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by Antipob777(f): 2:30pm
This thread should be at the promise land biko.
See how ipons are avoiding this thread while they continue to mourn there late leader cownu.
May his soul Rest bitterly in Hell fire.
Amin.
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by erunz(m): 2:31pm
Its he's choice,
was he a PDP card carrying member before?
Your headline is misleading.
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by IdisuleOurOwn(m): 2:36pm
seunmsg:
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by seunmsg(m): 2:43pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Barcanista is my friend so i will resist the attempt to come down very hard on him. He is a young man who is in a hurry to climb the political ladder and hence, he keeps making avoidable mistakes.
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by NgeneUkwenu(f): 2:47pm
lalasticlala none of my threads will make frontpage today? okay continue
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by Bede2u(m): 2:57pm
Considering that this so call media influencer could not stop the defeat of pdp in 2015, i say this is nonsense
Its infact possible that who ever this serial loser supports loses. Other people who I would like to see leave PDP are Tonyebarcanista and Fani Kayode. We dont need unstable people anymore
Like this post to support Atiku
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by TANTUMERGO007: 3:04pm
Useless thread
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by Elnino4ladies: 3:17pm
In sarrki voice Ayedee issa a patriot.
Welcome home Mr Ayedee
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by Jesusloveyou(m): 3:24pm
Theakthedream:he is buhari stooge but he hate APC
|Re: Mr. Aye Dee Joins APC, PDP Supporters Cry Foul by policy12: 3:32pm
If only we knew..
