Unlike Atiku who cross carpeted to PDP, Mr. Aye Dee, as he is known on twitter, did not say, he was just resigning from PDP, but stated he was back to his party, he helped built.



Trust, PDP supporters, it has been a whole day of wailing, cursing and gnashing of teeth, since he made the announcement.

However, Mr. Aye dee who seemed determined to project his new party, did not waste time in throwing tantrums with the grieving supporters of the now rival party(PDP), went ahead in series of tweets to highlight the achievements of APC under administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.



This was a man, who just last week, was lambasting Buhari, APC and their supporters...In fact i still have a screen shot of a tweet, where he swore that Buhari had died in London and secretly buried there





That stupid guy. 1 Like

more reactions 1 Like

He who pays the piper dictates the tune 10 Likes 1 Share

aolawale025:

He who pays the piper dictates the tune 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ipobs are really in trouble 6 Likes 1 Share

It will be your own niggaz.





These yoots have zero loyalty 8 Likes 2 Shares

Ay Dee is more valuable than Atiku 12 Likes 1 Share





Ayedee , pple just dey switch team like Anelka Ayedee , pple just dey switch team like Anelka 1 Like

Zero loyalty! 1 Like

Ipobs youths right now



To Ay Dee 10 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

Zero loyalty!

PDP is not a party to be loyal to



They are disastrous



God is not happy with them PDP is not a party to be loyal toThey are disastrousGod is not happy with them 5 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:

One of the leading media influencers on twitter, who had been supporting PDP since 2012, has dumped the party for the APC.



Unlike Atiku who cross carpeted to PDP, Mr. Aye Dee, as he is known on twitter, did not say, he was just resigning from PDP, but stated he was back to his party, he helped built.



Trust, PDP supporters, it has been a whole day of wailing, cursing and gnashing of teeth, since he made the announcement.

However, Mr. Aye deed seemed determined to project his new party, did not waste time in throwing tantrums with the grieving supporters of the rival party, but went ahead in series of tweets to highlight the achievements of APC under administration of President Muhammadu Buahri.





lalasticlala the second time this morning. pls do the needful

Myndd44 is here



Lalasticlala please help to the final destination Myndd44 is hereLalasticlala please help to the final destination 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





PDP is not a party to be loyal to



They are disastrous



God is not happy with them

You have always been a patriot! You have always been a patriot! 7 Likes 2 Shares

Tonyebarcanister, is the worst of them all.. That guy can change political parties 20 times a year..

The sad thing is that he always join the party that would even lost the election.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Season of dumping of the dump by the dumped..



Where is Tonyebarcanister going to after, APDA dumped him? 3 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:





You have always been a patriot!

Thank you able leader Thank you able leader 3 Likes

Theakthedream:

Tonyebarcanister, is the worst of them all.. That guy can change political parties 20 times a year..

The sad thing is that he always join the party that would even lost the election..

Barcanista no be beta person....he is Atiku incarnate Barcanista no be beta person....he is Atiku incarnate 2 Likes

And they say, the Youth should be given a chance to rule Nigeria? 8 Likes 2 Shares

Theakthedream:

Tonyebarcanister, is the worst of them all.. That guy can change political parties 20 times a year..

The sad thing is that he always join the party that would even lost the election..

You sound like the man who knows tomorrow You sound like the man who knows tomorrow 4 Likes

All the so called social media influencers are nothing but cheap political lackeys. No integrity, no principle. Give them food and they will dance to whatever drum you beat. 17 Likes 2 Shares

seunmsg:

All the so called social media influencers are nothing but cheap political lackeys. No integrity, no principle. Give them food and they will dance to whatever drum you beat.

Except My friend Barcanista, he is just a political ' juggernut' Except My friend Barcanista, he is just a political ' juggernut' 4 Likes

This thread should be at the promise land biko.



See how ipons are avoiding this thread while they continue to mourn there late leader cownu.



May his soul Rest bitterly in Hell fire.

Amin. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Its he's choice,



was he a PDP card carrying member before?



Your headline is misleading.

seunmsg:

All the so called social media influencers are nothing but cheap political lackeys. No integrity, no principle. Give them food and they will dance to whatever drum you beat. 1 Like 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:





Except My friend Barcanista, he is just a political ' juggernut'

Barcanista is my friend so i will resist the attempt to come down very hard on him. He is a young man who is in a hurry to climb the political ladder and hence, he keeps making avoidable mistakes. Barcanista is my friend so i will resist the attempt to come down very hard on him. He is a young man who is in a hurry to climb the political ladder and hence, he keeps making avoidable mistakes. 2 Likes

lalasticlala none of my threads will make frontpage today? okay continue 1 Like 2 Shares



Its infact possible that who ever this serial loser supports loses. Other people who I would like to see leave PDP are Tonyebarcanista and Fani Kayode. We dont need unstable people anymore



Like this post to support Atiku Considering that this so call media influencer could not stop the defeat of pdp in 2015, i say this is nonsenseIts infact possible that who ever this serial loser supports loses. Other people who I would like to see leave PDP are Tonyebarcanista and Fani Kayode. We dont need unstable people anymoreLike this post to support Atiku 2 Likes

Useless thread

In sarrki voice Ayedee issa a patriot.



Welcome home Mr Ayedee

Theakthedream:

Tonyebarcanister, is the worst of them all.. That guy can change political parties 20 times a year..

The sad thing is that he always join the party that would even lost the election.. he is buhari stooge but he hate APC he is buhari stooge but he hate APC