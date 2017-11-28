Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM (20941 Views)

DJ Cuppy Shares One Of The Hate Messages She Got In Her Dm / Man Proposes To Uche Ogbodo On Instagram As He Slides Into Her DM / Bankyw Responds To Girl Who Begged Him To Slid Into Her DM (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/busty-socialite-romangoddess-exposes-don-jazzy-others-toasting-her-via-dm Super curvacious Lagos socialite,Roman Goddess In addressing her haters, has showed off the high profile people waiting in line in her DM

SEE HER UNCLAD PICS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/busty-socialite-romangoddess-exposes-don-jazzy-others-toasting-her-via-dm 1 Like 1 Share

Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer 104 Likes 2 Shares

The kind of love that a farmer shows his chickens is to kill and chop. - yoruba adage 67 Likes 3 Shares

Even Donjazzy 19 Likes

biacan:

Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer

His account is verified



Who knows what He wanted to say? His account is verifiedWho knows what He wanted to say? 14 Likes

biacan:

Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer Lol

Looks like donjazzy LolLooks like donjazzy 31 Likes 1 Share

That asides, I think this lady is extremely dumb



Thank God say she get big boobs, otherwise, She'd have just been another brown face in the crowd. 40 Likes

Oluwasaeon:

Lol Looks like donjazzy Lemme check with my sharp eyes Lemme check with my sharp eyes

I will like to see this roman goddess at the age of 60



Then we'll all see how the wall of jehrico fell down flat 56 Likes

Is that Don jazzy real? 1 Like

biacan:

Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer That's Don jazzy saying hello ma. That's Don jazzy saying hello ma. 1 Like

.na d blenze intimidate am into saying ma abi wetin happen? Dem wan to taste her extra large oganigwe boobs i guess.wow Don jazzy be saying hello ma.na d blenze intimidate am into saying ma abi wetin happen? 21 Likes

About 80% of the 21st century ladies have nothing to offer apart from their itchy vagina and disgusting over bleached face.



There are the same people that will later go up on twitter to scream RAPE when it happens 68 Likes 4 Shares

how this one take be goddess.abegi over size boobi and c hips she short self how this one take be goddess.abegi over size boobi and c hips she short self 2 Likes 2 Shares

Haha...chaii see yeye men!!

Don baba j sef wan taste this olosho honey pot





Seems he's tired of aunty smello 7 Likes 1 Share

Papiikush:

About 80% of the 21st century ladies have nothing to offer apart from their itchy vagina and disgusting over bleached face.



There are the same people that will later go up on twitter to scream RAPE when it happens

She's who she is, olosho.



What do we call the "never do wrong" guys patronizing her? She's who she is, olosho.What do we call the "never do wrong" guys patronizing her? 4 Likes

person wey don chop belleful, nah dey dm

Ah!



Is that the Don Jazzy we know?

Lubbish!





This just the kinda thing irrelevant people use to give themselves validation So so childish. Lets even conclude, they are all toasting her; so it warrants this exposure. I dislike people who can’t just be discrete, never trust them.This just the kinda thing irrelevant people use to give themselves validation 23 Likes

Meeeehn See casting o 3 Likes 1 Share

She looks like a cartoon character! 11 Likes

Hello ma���. 1 Like

I don't fancy boobs, no matter how big your boobs are, I won't look at it twice.



my weak point is extra large uwku!!! 5 Likes

If there is no demand, there can't be supply.

When men stop patronizing prostitutes,the whole world will be fine.

Men are the main problem of this world. 3 Likes

There are so many don jazzy

how do one ascertain dat na d real don jazzy

Moreover d guy never even said anything...just hello

carammel:

If there is no demand, there can't be supply.

When men stop patronizing prostitutes,the whole world will be fine.

Men are the main problem of this world. & if there are no supply u think d demand would continue? & if there are no supply u think d demand would continue? 13 Likes

"Hello ma" on top fat breast.



Wey Linda dey wait give u her humble flat breast. This Don jazzy na mumu o"Hello ma" on top fat breast.Wey Linda dey wait give u her humble flat breast. 10 Likes

lefulefu:

Dem wan to taste her extra large oganigwe boobs i guess.wow Don jazzy be saying hello ma .na d blenze intimidate am into saying ma abi wetin happen? Lefu longest time Lefu longest time 2 Likes