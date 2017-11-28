₦airaland Forum

Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Kolababe: 3:01pm On Nov 27
Super curvacious Lagos socialite,Roman Goddess In addressing her haters, has showed off the high profile people waiting in line in her DM

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/busty-socialite-romangoddess-exposes-don-jazzy-others-toasting-her-via-dm

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Kolababe: 3:02pm On Nov 27
SEE HER UNCLAD PICS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/busty-socialite-romangoddess-exposes-don-jazzy-others-toasting-her-via-dm

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by biacan(f): 3:04pm On Nov 27
cheesy cheesy cheesy Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer

104 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Lionbite(m): 3:05pm On Nov 27
The kind of love that a farmer shows his chickens is to kill and chop. - yoruba adage

67 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by adakaibeyamma: 3:05pm On Nov 27
Even Donjazzy undecided undecided undecided

19 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Criis(m): 3:10pm On Nov 27
biacan:
cheesy cheesy cheesy Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer

His account is verified

Who knows what He wanted to say? undecided

14 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:11pm On Nov 27
biacan:
cheesy cheesy cheesy Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer
Lol grin
Looks like donjazzy

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Criis(m): 3:12pm On Nov 27
That asides, I think this lady is extremely dumb

Thank God say she get big boobs, otherwise, She'd have just been another brown face in the crowd.

40 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by biacan(f): 3:13pm On Nov 27
cheesy cheesy
Oluwasaeon:
Lol grin Looks like donjazzy
Lemme check with my sharp eyes cheesy
Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by biggie10: 3:17pm On Nov 27
I will like to see this roman goddess at the age of 60

Then we'll all see how the wall of jehrico fell down flat

56 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by veekid(m): 3:24pm On Nov 27
Is that Don jazzy real?

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by acme6(f): 3:30pm On Nov 27
biacan:
cheesy cheesy cheesy Someone even said " hello ma " men don suffer
That's Don jazzy saying hello ma.

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by lefulefu(m): 3:32pm On Nov 27
Dem wan to taste her extra large oganigwe boobs i guess.wow Don jazzy be saying hello macheesy.na d blenze intimidate am into saying ma abi wetin happen?cheesy

21 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Papiikush: 3:35pm On Nov 27
About 80% of the 21st century ladies have nothing to offer apart from their itchy vagina and disgusting over bleached face.

There are the same people that will later go up on twitter to scream RAPE when it happens

68 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by mikejj(m): 3:41pm On Nov 27
grin how this one take be goddess.abegi over size boobi and c hips she short self

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by chrisbaby24(m): 3:43pm On Nov 27
Haha...chaii see yeye men!!
Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by haymekus: 3:44pm On Nov 27
Don baba j sef wan taste this olosho honey pot


Seems he's tired of aunty smello

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Blackhawk01: 3:48pm On Nov 27
Papiikush:
About 80% of the 21st century ladies have nothing to offer apart from their itchy vagina and disgusting over bleached face.

There are the same people that will later go up on twitter to scream RAPE when it happens

She's who she is, olosho. wink

What do we call the "never do wrong" guys patronizing her?

4 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by JohnnyBling(m): 4:24pm On Nov 27
person wey don chop belleful, nah dey dm
Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Flexherbal(m): 4:28pm On Nov 27
Ah!

Is that the Don Jazzy we know?
Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Alwaysking: 4:57pm On Nov 27
Lubbish!
Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Harddiskng: 6:05pm On Nov 27
So so childish. Lets even conclude, they are all toasting her; so it warrants this exposure. I dislike people who can’t just be discrete, never trust them.

This just the kinda thing irrelevant people use to give themselves validation undecided

23 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by I124U: 6:09pm On Nov 27
Meeeehn cry See casting o

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by funlord(m): 6:30pm On Nov 27
She looks like a cartoon character! grin

11 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by zealot4me(f): 6:36pm On Nov 27
Hello ma���. grin

1 Like

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by Hhenryy: 6:39pm On Nov 27
I don't fancy boobs, no matter how big your boobs are, I won't look at it twice.

my weak point is extra large uwku!!!

5 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by carammel(f): 6:42pm On Nov 27
If there is no demand, there can't be supply.
When men stop patronizing prostitutes,the whole world will be fine.
Men are the main problem of this world.

3 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by johnson232: 6:47pm On Nov 27
There are so many don jazzy
how do one ascertain dat na d real don jazzy
Moreover d guy never even said anything...just hello
Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by johnson232: 6:49pm On Nov 27
carammel:
If there is no demand, there can't be supply.
When men stop patronizing prostitutes,the whole world will be fine.
Men are the main problem of this world.
& if there are no supply u think d demand would continue?

13 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by excanny: 6:49pm On Nov 27
This Don jazzy na mumu o grin "Hello ma" on top fat breast.

Wey Linda dey wait give u her humble flat breast.

10 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by biacan(f): 7:04pm On Nov 27
lefulefu:
Dem wan to taste her extra large oganigwe boobs i guess.wow Don jazzy be saying hello macheesy.na d blenze intimidate am into saying ma abi wetin happen?cheesy
Lefu longest time

2 Likes

Re: Roman Goddess Exposes Don Jazzy & Other Big Guys Waiting In Line In Her DM by lefulefu(m): 7:11pm On Nov 27
biacan:
Lefu longest time
how body? wink

1 Like

