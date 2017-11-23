Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Evar Bekky Okoye Wins Face Of Democracy Nigeria Pageant (Photos) (3325 Views)

DEMOCRACY HEROES AWARD!!! Yahaya Bello, Rabiu Kwakwaso‎, Desmond Elliot, Others Honoured As Evar Bekky Okoye Emerge FDN QUEEN 2017 (photos)





The highly celebrated Abuja based event of the year has come and gone, but the memories still lingers, as it attracted high profile personalities and celebrities from far and wide. It was obviously‎ a nite of glamour as Abuja stood still On Sunday for the most attended VVIP Event in Nigeria, \\'Face of Democracy Nigeria/ Africa brain pageant (FDN) which held recently at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja, to mark it\\'s 5th year Anniversary.

‎

The Democracy Heroes Award which was designed to celebrated and honour distinguished personalities and democracy proponents had some headline awardees like Gov. Yahaya Bello, Sen. Rabiu Kwakwaso, Sen Gbenga Ashafa, Sen. Mohammed Hassan, former minister of interior, comrade Abba moro, FIRS boss Mr. Babatunde fowler, NCC Executive commissioner stakeholders Mr Sunday Dare, Hon Ekon, Hon. Desmond Elliott, Amb. Ifeanyi Ifedi, Olakunle Churchill and other dignitaries. ‎

‎

However, the event was hosted by Nancy Isime and Funny Bone with impressive performances from orezi, jaywon, jumabee, Blackah, frankie Walter, kessydriz, Josh2funny, Amb.wahala, Mc Acapella, Short cut, MC Bob and many others.

‎

Evar Becky Okoye who thrilled the crowd and arrested the attention of the judges emerged as FDN QUEEN 2017, while others emerged as follows Chisom Echeta : Face of Democracy Africa 2017/18. Jane Nwakanma : FDN Advocacy 2017/18. Genevieve Mmeka ; FDN Queen Unity 2017/18. Gloria uju ; FDN South South 2017/18. Kosi Ebonine ; FDN South East 2017/18.. Jennifer Abebe ; FDN Northern Queen 2017/18. Esther ; FDN South West 2017/2018.

‎

Congratulations to all the winners..‎





What exactly are they honouring Yahaya Bello for?



Dumbest governor most likely..

Superb.

ok

Yaya what!!!!!!

Yahaya bello diz man don really mix juju join cream dey rub..

Kogi State Governor honoured? Smh! Tell me how this Nation will get better?

yahya Bello got an award. probably for underperformance

Igbo girls are just too beautiful walahi

Yahya Bello the sharp governor. Am sure those girls will not go scot free ;DYahya Bello the sharp governor. Am sure those girls will not go scot free