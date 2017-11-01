Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) (9156 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPorc6FyruQ



A thief was apprehended in Masindi town Uganda after a traditional doctor sent bees to hell-consume him.



The man whose name was not given was seen covered with bees and was forced to confess.



He was in a high-speed rushing to return back the music items(Woofer) he stole.



“A guy stole woofers in Masindi town and these bees were sent to arrest him. Someone direct me to the Musawo please,” Facebook user Basudde Sam posted on his page



Oyinbo will understand this Juju now and Invent personal security bots that will track, pursue and sting robbers







Then they won't acknowledge they stole the concept from Africa





Eleyii Strong gaan 8 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala, mynd44 come and see

Damn! How is the guy still able to walk sef. Back in my secondary school days, we had a lot of bees around our bathroom...one stung me one day and I almost ran mad from pain. lol! 7 Likes

We need to import this technology into Nigeria for all them thieving politicians and runs girls 3 Likes 1 Share

Na wa oooo, this is what they need to do to people who still public funds. 3 Likes





oh my

That babalawo get concepts ooo 1 Like

The bees are trained, it's called Hymenoptera training, bees and wasps are intelligent, they use odour and other stuffs to train them.



Hymenoptera training:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hymenoptera_training



Saying this to be supernatural things is lame, only rural and semi-developed area with backward people will believe this to be juju.



Here's civilized developed country training bees to detect drugs.



Honey bees trained to detect illegal drugs

http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/33195468/honey-bees-trained-to-detect-illegal-drugs



It's not a new thing here and not supernatural. Pure magical tricks.The bees are trained, it's called Hymenoptera training, bees and wasps are intelligent, they use odour and other stuffs to train them.Hymenoptera training:Saying this to be supernatural things is lame, only rural and semi-developed area with backward people will believe this to be juju.Here's civilized developed country training bees to detect drugs.It's not a new thing here and not supernatural. 5 Likes

Where are the athiest? 1 Like 1 Share

C mobile honey factory

No chills in Africa men



Ordinary woofer. Imagine if he'd stolen a car or something bigger

No be small thing oooo

Confirmed marketing... 2 Likes

What is this trash?



Makes my skin irritating 1 Like 1 Share

he will never steal again











Nairalanders pls let's leave, this thread isn't educative

He stole woofers without "right, left, centre and front speakers"... Nonsense!!!!Nairalanders pls let's leave, this thread isn't educative 2 Likes

karma

We need this Dib/Babalawo for our thieving politicians in Naija!



So disgusting btw!!

Juju at work... That babalawo don blow be that

I knows most of you will call this "JUJU"



Well I and my fellow "unbelievers " know it's just mere acting in order to drive some "naive human traffic " to the supposed juju man. 3 Likes

Dis man for send dis kind bee's for buhari oooooo 2 Likes

crazy

Eleyin gidi gaaan

Uganda thief never baff







If naa ....... Thief e no fit haopen

Naso

Abeg can Nigeria please rent / borrow this native Doctor to execute all the Looters, Thieves and Politicians in Nigeria?