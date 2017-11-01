₦airaland Forum

Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by markode777: 3:35pm
Strange things happen everyday!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPorc6FyruQ

A thief was apprehended in Masindi town Uganda after a traditional doctor sent bees to hell-consume him.

The man whose name was not given was seen covered with bees and was forced to confess.

He was in a high-speed rushing to return back the music items(Woofer) he stole.

“A guy stole woofers in Masindi town and these bees were sent to arrest him. Someone direct me to the Musawo please,” Facebook user Basudde Sam posted on his page

source: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/11/thief-rushes-to-return-music-items-he.html

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by HtwoOw: 6:52pm
Oyinbo will understand this Juju now and Invent personal security bots that will track, pursue and sting robbers



Then they won't acknowledge they stole the concept from Africa


Eleyii Strong gaan

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Gossiplover: 6:53pm
lalasticlala, mynd44 come and see
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by kay29000(m): 9:20pm
Damn! How is the guy still able to walk sef. Back in my secondary school days, we had a lot of bees around our bathroom...one stung me one day and I almost ran mad from pain. lol!

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by soberdrunk(m): 9:20pm
We need to import this technology into Nigeria for all them thieving politicians and runs girls angry

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Teewhy2: 9:20pm
Na wa oooo, this is what they need to do to people who still public funds.

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by ImpressionsNG: 9:20pm
Lol. Sounds incredulous. These days, there's a very thin line between reality and make belief.

Meanwhile, men if you're not satisfied with your 'performance', you probably need this life saving info. Thank me later...

http://www.impressions.ng/the-miraculous-vitex-herb-can-help-you-get-pregnant-prevent-miscarriage/
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Tiwaladeice(m): 9:20pm
oh my
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Danelo(m): 9:20pm
That babalawo get concepts ooo grin

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by donkenny(m): 9:20pm
angry

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by tintingz(m): 9:21pm
Pure magical tricks.

The bees are trained, it's called Hymenoptera training, bees and wasps are intelligent, they use odour and other stuffs to train them.

Hymenoptera training:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hymenoptera_training

Saying this to be supernatural things is lame, only rural and semi-developed area with backward people will believe this to be juju.

Here's civilized developed country training bees to detect drugs.

Honey bees trained to detect illegal drugs
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/33195468/honey-bees-trained-to-detect-illegal-drugs

It's not a new thing here and not supernatural.

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by SalamRushdie: 9:21pm
Where are the athiest?

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by geostrata(m): 9:21pm
C mobile honey factory grin
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Roon9(m): 9:21pm
No chills in Africa men

Ordinary woofer. Imagine if he'd stolen a car or something bigger
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by adisabarber(m): 9:21pm
No be small thing oooo
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by londrina(f): 9:21pm
Bad market
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by BruncleZuma: 9:21pm
grin grin grin grin

Confirmed marketing...

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Zeze06(m): 9:21pm
grin
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Kadejo: 9:22pm
What is this trash?

Makes my skin irritating

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by hidhrhis(m): 9:22pm
he will never steal again
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by grayht(m): 9:22pm
He stole woofers without "right, left, centre and front speakers"... Nonsense!!!!




Nairalanders pls let's leave, this thread isn't educative
grin grin grin

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by jericco1(m): 9:22pm
karma
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:22pm
We need this Dib/Babalawo for our thieving politicians in Naija!

So disgusting btw!!
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Acecards: 9:22pm
Juju at work... That babalawo don blow be that
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by level10: 9:22pm
I knows most of you will call this "JUJU"

Well I and my fellow "unbelievers " know it's just mere acting in order to drive some "naive human traffic " to the supposed juju man.

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by neonly: 9:22pm
Dis man for send dis kind bee's for buhari oooooo

Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by ennyscongy(m): 9:22pm
crazy
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Moheat(m): 9:22pm
Eleyin gidi gaaan
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by igbohausayoruba: 9:22pm
Uganda thief never baff



If naa ....... Thief e no fit haopen
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by yeyerolling: 9:22pm
Naso
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Follysho707: 9:22pm
Abeg can Nigeria please rent / borrow this native Doctor to execute all the Looters, Thieves and Politicians in Nigeria? undecided
Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by gurunlocker: 9:23pm
We need that herbalist in EFCC and ICPC asap....

