₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,606 members, 3,937,420 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 10:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) (9156 Views)
Thief Congratulates Guinean Police For Arresting Him After He Stole N2M / Car Thief Caught On Highway While Running Away With Car He Stole In Kano(pics) / Man Prefers Prison Than To Refund N6m He Stole (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by markode777: 3:35pm
Strange things happen everyday!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPorc6FyruQ
A thief was apprehended in Masindi town Uganda after a traditional doctor sent bees to hell-consume him.
The man whose name was not given was seen covered with bees and was forced to confess.
He was in a high-speed rushing to return back the music items(Woofer) he stole.
“A guy stole woofers in Masindi town and these bees were sent to arrest him. Someone direct me to the Musawo please,” Facebook user Basudde Sam posted on his page
source: http://www.kingsleyiwu.com.ng/2017/11/thief-rushes-to-return-music-items-he.html
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by HtwoOw: 6:52pm
Oyinbo will understand this Juju now and Invent personal security bots that will track, pursue and sting robbers
Then they won't acknowledge they stole the concept from Africa
Eleyii Strong gaan
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Gossiplover: 6:53pm
lalasticlala, mynd44 come and see
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by kay29000(m): 9:20pm
Damn! How is the guy still able to walk sef. Back in my secondary school days, we had a lot of bees around our bathroom...one stung me one day and I almost ran mad from pain. lol!
7 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by soberdrunk(m): 9:20pm
We need to import this technology into Nigeria for all them thieving politicians and runs girls
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Teewhy2: 9:20pm
Na wa oooo, this is what they need to do to people who still public funds.
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by ImpressionsNG: 9:20pm
Lol. Sounds incredulous. These days, there's a very thin line between reality and make belief.
Meanwhile, men if you're not satisfied with your 'performance', you probably need this life saving info. Thank me later...
http://www.impressions.ng/the-miraculous-vitex-herb-can-help-you-get-pregnant-prevent-miscarriage/
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Tiwaladeice(m): 9:20pm
oh my
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Danelo(m): 9:20pm
That babalawo get concepts ooo
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by donkenny(m): 9:20pm
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by tintingz(m): 9:21pm
Pure magical tricks.
The bees are trained, it's called Hymenoptera training, bees and wasps are intelligent, they use odour and other stuffs to train them.
Hymenoptera training:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hymenoptera_training
Saying this to be supernatural things is lame, only rural and semi-developed area with backward people will believe this to be juju.
Here's civilized developed country training bees to detect drugs.
Honey bees trained to detect illegal drugs
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/33195468/honey-bees-trained-to-detect-illegal-drugs
It's not a new thing here and not supernatural.
5 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by SalamRushdie: 9:21pm
Where are the athiest?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by geostrata(m): 9:21pm
C mobile honey factory
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Roon9(m): 9:21pm
No chills in Africa men
Ordinary woofer. Imagine if he'd stolen a car or something bigger
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by adisabarber(m): 9:21pm
No be small thing oooo
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by londrina(f): 9:21pm
Bad market
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by BruncleZuma: 9:21pm
Confirmed marketing...
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Zeze06(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Kadejo: 9:22pm
What is this trash?
Makes my skin irritating
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by hidhrhis(m): 9:22pm
he will never steal again
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by grayht(m): 9:22pm
He stole woofers without "right, left, centre and front speakers"... Nonsense!!!!
Nairalanders pls let's leave, this thread isn't educative
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by jericco1(m): 9:22pm
karma
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:22pm
We need this Dib/Babalawo for our thieving politicians in Naija!
So disgusting btw!!
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Acecards: 9:22pm
Juju at work... That babalawo don blow be that
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by level10: 9:22pm
I knows most of you will call this "JUJU"
Well I and my fellow "unbelievers " know it's just mere acting in order to drive some "naive human traffic " to the supposed juju man.
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by neonly: 9:22pm
Dis man for send dis kind bee's for buhari oooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by ennyscongy(m): 9:22pm
crazy
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Moheat(m): 9:22pm
Eleyin gidi gaaan
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by igbohausayoruba: 9:22pm
Uganda thief never baff
If naa ....... Thief e no fit haopen
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by yeyerolling: 9:22pm
Naso
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by Follysho707: 9:22pm
Abeg can Nigeria please rent / borrow this native Doctor to execute all the Looters, Thieves and Politicians in Nigeria?
|Re: Ugandan Man Returns Music Items He Stole After Native Doctor Sent Bees (Graphic) by gurunlocker: 9:23pm
We need that herbalist in EFCC and ICPC asap....
2 Likes
You Go Fear Fear! Convicted Criminal's Eyeball Tattoo Causes A Stir In Court / How Do You Want To Be Great In Life Join Illuminat Call 08165417087 / Photo: Two Men Caught In Abuja After Stealing Church Offering
Viewing this topic: desmond2pk, Hueyreckless0007, prettytasha(f), ilybright0428(m), clefstone(m), Achorise, themano, ade2003, lilprinze, paix(m), cncity(m), Lloydfather(m), Aaaaliyah, kingsley724(m), thisisjonny(m), junioratallcost(m), Emmafe(m), chinedugreat(m), kayloyal87(m), Philipmems(m), OtunbaAde101(m), Lerumo, Mayany(m), badex36(m), Isiri, konkonbilo(m), joshuakdboy(m), Alexgeneration(m), prettyangel10(f), Bblak(f), felony101(m), Pray(m), greatestofall, serikiYCU(m), occam(m), steric58(m), emerged01(m), tyson98, waywardpikin(m), galaxi(m), yekparikpa(m), Nebes, alossy, Finstar, abbeycool, Gmajor(m), lonelyhousewife(m), Onota, murphyonline(m), tkovie2002(m), Chidonc(m), achyc2002(m), Fadelex(m), TTGIL, ehissi(m), omotolly22(f), Martins3973, ifelekan1(m), Bawsse(m), ladychioma, Ironi, arinzehappiness, Akwasi(m), organic973, chibike007, mikhail777, kevoh(m), nanotechy, ssogundele, Obinna101, rhoci(m), Gfrey6(m), Marcofranz(m), bigybanty10(m), Les(m), omoere, Dimmamaero, qloreal, askibee(m), perfectionist(m), leyte(m), 12stinep, Olifiz(m), ursullalinda, teckmore(m), debanj326, J0hnTrevolt(m), Gameon(m), princetom1(m), kernel505, Dbakre1, CNNN, sherishmi, ludorum1(m), frankgreat(m), Warrior07(m), Adamsdelrio(m), validman7(m), blackwhite001, olempe(m), segunalasi, Sheguama, Waspy(m), Albedo27(m), ArcFrisky(m), francizy(m), Domif, avante321, EddyNumerouno(m), sholay2011(m), NairalandSARS, edimat007(m), jomarick(m), liquidmetall, vico4u(m), peace2all(m), Israel17(m), uyaima, Femiii, bouncin04(m), niftykaycee, chekz169, omoguess, Oluwaseyi00(m), tredax66(m), Mrval20(m), stylekriss, IamforGod, Chikebrain, kodded(m), tafiya, banom(m), shegzeal, oluwamile(m), Neyoalao(m), ola4real01(m), Guilderland1, angelboy01(m), ceezermills, Asebaba1(m), segebobo, sylviaeo(f), kifeyous(m), fortune5351(m), urchman3000(m), marooh, Benz4pimp(m), cmpunk, rushman003, sweettease(f), Small080(m), krisinfo, Meckzy81(m), YinkaIb(f), FromZeroToHero(m), skysun, tigonana, jen2praise(f), butterflyl1on, lacream007, froshhomie(m), Arckeen, jobaltol, iluvpomo(m), wilmysterious00, Badabada and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3