President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma; and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to work with state governors to ensure the payment of outstanding Paris and London Clubs refunds before the end of the year.



The President gave the directive at a meeting he had with state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.



According to information posted on one of the Presidency’s twitter handles, @NGRPresident, the meeting featured discussions on the nation’s economy, workers’ welfare as well as Federal-State relations, among others.



“President @MBuhari has directed the Ministers of @FinMinNigeria and Budget & National Planning and Governor @cenbank to commence negotiations with the Governors Forum to enable payment of outstanding Paris & London Club refunds, before the end of the year,” the information read.



— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 27, 2017



http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-approves-payment-of-outstanding-paris-club-refund/



Lalasticlala Hope the likes of Yahaya Bello, Aregbe will not collect o 1 Share

What are the state governors doing with all this money ?



Must Buhari be blamed for everything ? 8 Likes

They will be smiling to the bank again. Lucky thieves,lucky governors. Buhari has his reasons for doing this. Every one of those governors surely will have a date with history. 1 Like

But come to think of it, why on earth should a governor still get paris fund when he is yet to use the first tranch to pay workers? did that really make any sense at all.? But come to think of it, why on earth should a governor still get paris fund when he is yet to use the first tranch to pay workers? did that really make any sense at all.? 4 Likes

They are rogues



The money belongs to both the federal and the state



The more reason baba will release it They are roguesThe money belongs to both the federal and the stateThe more reason baba will release it 1 Like

This is kneel jerk reaction to Atiku leaving APC. I now know that APC is actually afraid of losing to Atiku..All of a sudden they are now thinking about the poor mases because they needs our vote come 2019. 1 Like 1 Share

I need a payrise

4 Likes

Is this not a way of getting into the good books of the governors towards 2019 and also way of releasing funds to them towards election.

A lot of governors are still owning salaries and don't have much to show for what has been received so far why are they getting more.

We were told that before any state gets more funds they will show evidence of what was done with the last disbursement but can't what was achieved with the funds be pasted on a public website for us to see what our state has done with our money.

With this formula of sharing money political position will always be attractive and encouraging desperate individuals. 1 Like 1 Share



My state governor right now

Did Atiku leave APC before they released the first batch of payments?

Did Atiku leave when they released the second batch?



Some of you just criticise as if you have made commonsense your mortal enemies.



By the way, It's knee-jerk and not kneel jerk. If you want to criticise but you're intellectually handicapped from doing so, give your phone to someone with an IQ higher than yours to type on your behalf. Did Atiku leave APC before they released the first batch of payments?Did Atiku leave when they released the second batch?Some of you just criticise as if you have made commonsense your mortal enemies.By the way, It's knee-jerk and not kneel jerk. If you want to criticise but you're intellectually handicapped from doing so, give your phone to someone with an IQ higher than yours to type on your behalf. 10 Likes 1 Share

This paris fund gist still dey? 1 Like

Well

Let's see the turn of events

2019 campaign money. U shall be defeated 2 Likes

Is it Buhari's money? Is it Buhari's money?

This 'refund' doesn't seem to finish 1 Like

PMB for life

Jubriel already campaigning for 2019 1 Like

The only outstanding work of this our finance minister is sharing of money to states and payment of salary. No clear financial and economic policy after 2 yrs in office. 2 Likes

Hope Ajimobi is not collecting ooo. ....Cuz My governor and Faaji are too close to be separated. 1 Like

Useless government 2 Likes

Yet fed workers are been owed several months promotion arrears. States govs have perfected plans to steal this last tranche

FAYOSEEEEEE . Hmmmm





My eyes are on you