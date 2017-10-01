₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by DONSMITH123(m): 4:28pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma; and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to work with state governors to ensure the payment of outstanding Paris and London Clubs refunds before the end of the year.
The President gave the directive at a meeting he had with state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.
According to information posted on one of the Presidency’s twitter handles, @NGRPresident, the meeting featured discussions on the nation’s economy, workers’ welfare as well as Federal-State relations, among others.
“President @MBuhari has directed the Ministers of @FinMinNigeria and Budget & National Planning and Governor @cenbank to commence negotiations with the Governors Forum to enable payment of outstanding Paris & London Club refunds, before the end of the year,” the information read.
See the tweet:
http://punchng.com/breaking-buhari-approves-payment-of-outstanding-paris-club-refund/
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by SweetLove0(f): 4:31pm
Lalasticlala Hope the likes of Yahaya Bello, Aregbe will not collect o
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by sarrki(m): 4:33pm
What are the state governors doing with all this money ?
Must Buhari be blamed for everything ?
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by TANTUMERGO007: 4:35pm
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by olatade(m): 4:38pm
They will be smiling to the bank again. Lucky thieves,lucky governors. Buhari has his reasons for doing this. Every one of those governors surely will have a date with history.
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by DONSMITH123(m): 4:54pm
sarrki:
But come to think of it, why on earth should a governor still get paris fund when he is yet to use the first tranch to pay workers? did that really make any sense at all.?
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by sarrki(m): 5:17pm
DONSMITH123:
They are rogues
The money belongs to both the federal and the state
The more reason baba will release it
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by factsandfigures: 5:20pm
This is kneel jerk reaction to Atiku leaving APC. I now know that APC is actually afraid of losing to Atiku..All of a sudden they are now thinking about the poor mases because they needs our vote come 2019.
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:26pm
I need a payrise
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by MasterChen: 6:48pm
factsandfigures:
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by Teewhy2: 6:49pm
Is this not a way of getting into the good books of the governors towards 2019 and also way of releasing funds to them towards election.
A lot of governors are still owning salaries and don't have much to show for what has been received so far why are they getting more.
We were told that before any state gets more funds they will show evidence of what was done with the last disbursement but can't what was achieved with the funds be pasted on a public website for us to see what our state has done with our money.
With this formula of sharing money political position will always be attractive and encouraging desperate individuals.
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by dialoaded(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by GTCreations: 6:49pm
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by davibid: 6:50pm
My state governor right now
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by PearlStreet(m): 6:50pm
factsandfigures:
Did Atiku leave APC before they released the first batch of payments?
Did Atiku leave when they released the second batch?
Some of you just criticise as if you have made commonsense your mortal enemies.
By the way, It's knee-jerk and not kneel jerk. If you want to criticise but you're intellectually handicapped from doing so, give your phone to someone with an IQ higher than yours to type on your behalf.
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by Hushpuppi: 6:50pm
This paris fund gist still dey?
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by mammanbawa: 6:51pm
Well
Let's see the turn of events
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by meforyou1(m): 6:51pm
2019 campaign money. U shall be defeated
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by sonnie10: 6:51pm
sarrki:
Is it Buhari's money?
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by adaobi48: 6:52pm
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by three: 6:52pm
This 'refund' doesn't seem to finish
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by SillyMods: 6:53pm
PMB for life
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by Threebear(m): 6:53pm
Jubriel already campaigning for 2019
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by PHIPEX(m): 6:53pm
The only outstanding work of this our finance minister is sharing of money to states and payment of salary. No clear financial and economic policy after 2 yrs in office.
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by AK6464(m): 6:53pm
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by jonnytad(m): 6:54pm
Hope Ajimobi is not collecting ooo. ....Cuz My governor and Faaji are too close to be separated.
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by SillyMods: 6:54pm
factsandfigures:And the first two Paris refund?
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by TheHotspur(m): 6:54pm
Useless government
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by omogin(f): 6:54pm
Yet fed workers are been owed several months promotion arrears. States govs have perfected plans to steal this last tranche
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by Wristler: 6:54pm
factsandfigures:My initial thoughts as well. But i guess it's nothing....Atiku or not, I don't expect Osun, Benue, Kogi and Imo peoples to vote amiss come 2019. God go help us for this "carrot and stick" "chop-I-chop" democracy wey we dey so
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by Abbeyme: 6:54pm
FAYOSEEEEEE . Hmmmm
My eyes are on you
|Re: Buhari Approves Payment Of Outstanding Paris Club Refund by bareal(m): 6:55pm
Can't the FG do something about the these rogues called governors? This is becoming so irritating!
