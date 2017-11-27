₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by kidap: 4:38pm
Following the robbery incident that involved Mr 2Kay at Eko Hotel back in October, his management 'Grafton Entertainment' has finally issued a statement on the incident.
Read the full statement below...
We would like to use this medium to appreciate Mr. 2Kay’s fans for all their support and messages when he was attacked on Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos where he performed at Buckwyld & Breathless, organized by Buckwyld Media. Like you may already know, Mr. 2Kay was attacked in his hotel room at gun point by four men who pretended to be the hotel’s room service attendants.
Mr. 2Kay was brutalized and robbed of his belongings. The robbers also took Mr. 2Kay’s friend’s items who was also in the room when the robbers gained entrance.
The management of Eko Hotel reported the incident to the Bar Beach Police station and an investigation file was opened immediately. After taking statements from Mr. 2Kay’s team, his road manager, Samuel Michael was detained for allowing Burna Boy’s manager, Joel Kantiok to follow him to Mr. 2Kay’s room after 2Kay’s performance that evening. Mr 2kay’s road manager was later cleared by the Police after interogation.
In less than 48hrs, we were told the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi had requested for the case file as the case was transferred to Federal SARS Headquarters in Ikeja. In the course of their investigation, the Police arrested 3 boys who confessed that they were contracted to deal with Mr. 2Kay.
According to the commissioner, the robbers confessed that Joel Kantiok informed them of Mr. 2Kay’s room 0847 where they assaulted Mr. 2Kay. The robbers said they were paid by Burna Boy to “Teach Mr. 2Kay a lesson,” hence the Police declared Burna Boy wanted.
As lawful representatives of Mr. 2Kay, Grafton Entertainment would love to use this opportunity to clarify some of the information that have been going round in recent time.
1. Mr. 2Kay has not made any comment regarding the details of his attack at Eko Hotel on Sunday October 22, 2017.
2. Any other statement, quotes or opinion by anybody outside this official statement by Grafton Entertainment is invalid and inconsequential.
3. Grafton Entertainment through our lawyers and the management of Eko Hotel are in talks regarding the incident that took place in one of their rooms.
4. Our going to court is dependent on the outcome of the talks between our lawyers and Eko Hotel. The public will know if we get to that point.
5. Any further information about this case should be addressed to the Police as Grafton Entertainment did not conduct or influence Police investigation in any way.
6. This case about the robbery and assault with the police is a criminal case and not a civil case
Once again we thank the general public for their concern and well wishes. We will also appeal that Mr. 2Kay’s fans, the media and the general public allow the Police complete their investigation, even as we commend them for the great job done so far.
We are confident that the Nigerian Police are capable of handling the case
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by SoftP: 4:43pm
Story !
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Pierohandsome: 4:55pm
The robbers also made away with the item belonging to Mr 2kay's friend who was with him at the time the robbers gained entrance to his room....Hmmmmmmn.....
Just tell us Mr 2kay was with olosho at the time, wch one be frnd. Open up joor
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by ladeb: 6:53pm
burna...yawa don dey 4 u ooo...
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by ChineseBuggati3(m): 6:54pm
Burna and bad name sef
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Silentscreamer(f): 6:54pm
I just hope dis burna boy is innocent sha.
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Lalas247(f): 6:54pm
Mtcheew
Who is this 2Kay person
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by PearlStreet(m): 6:55pm
Na so
The hotel bill of Eko Hotel for one night is more than what Mr 2Kay has made from his entire singing career.
That being said, I don't believe a single word of that. From experience, when police catch people, they'll beat them till they confess to anything.
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Realali(f): 6:55pm
Obi go still find you again wait and see
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Ore000: 6:56pm
una go rob eko hotel of all hotels
make tinubu catch you
they behaved irresponsible and of the world
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Naziridamos: 6:56pm
Story for the Gods
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:56pm
Realali:WHO BE OBI AGAIN
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by nawtyme: 6:56pm
We are talking about miss hardworking, independent, feminist, serial entrepreneur Toke Makinwa snatching people's father. A man who is in debt of over 190 million naira and you are talking about Mr 2kay.
Please all energies should be channeled towards rescuing the old man whether he likes it or not. After that, we can talk about Mr 2kay
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Primusinterpares(m): 6:56pm
police catch thief...
if you played this game DAT year then
your services are needed to catch the robbers...
#Stories...
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by businessempire: 6:57pm
Burma boy is always in the news for the wrong reasons. He should be bold enough to face the police, why is he still hiding in the hole?.
He should be deciplined and this should serve as deterrent to others.
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by frustratedrat(m): 6:57pm
mr 2kay's friend abi lovepeddler....
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by updatechange(m): 6:57pm
OluwaBurna ko gbadun
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by oshe11(m): 6:58pm
Oya go n arrest him n let US rest
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Sunofgod(m): 6:58pm
Eric Sermon of 'EPMD' performed a similar stunt......
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by ennyscongy(m): 6:58pm
lol
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by asawanathegreat(m): 6:58pm
Nolly wood movie
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by chineduho(m): 6:59pm
We know already, he will soon become burna schmurda
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by hollamanng(m): 6:59pm
K
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by MaryBenn(f): 6:59pm
Ore000:
Lol no be tinubu get Eko hotel ooo na oriental be tinubu hotel
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Superman94: 6:59pm
Burna should tell us his side of the story
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by miqos03: 7:00pm
Pierohandsome:na ur olosho?
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by pol23: 7:00pm
Who's Mr 2kay?
We know Mr P.
We even know Mr may D...
Someone say Mr Eaz.... I be like : is that a name for goat in Somalia?.
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Keneking: 7:01pm
If Davido could be free...then
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by davillian(m): 7:01pm
The kind beatings suspect receive from SARS office ikeja ehn person go just begin confess wetin they ask and wetin dey no ask.
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by loverboi97(m): 7:01pm
Nonsense
|Re: Mr 2kay's Management Releases Official Statement About The Eko Hotel Robbery by Divay22(f): 7:04pm
frustratedrat:It's good to see you full of life and energetic
I'm happy
