₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,517 members, 3,937,212 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 07:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) (2824 Views)
Sophia Momodu Rocks Swimsuit As She Hits The Pool With Her Daughter, Imade / Phyno And Flavour Making Fun Of Their Friends That Slept At The Gym (pics,vid) / Daniella Okeke Flaunts Exotic Cars And Her Newly Completed Mansion [PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by newsynews: 5:16pm
Wow!
It appears like Nollywood Actress, Daniella Okeke is hell bent on making men salivate as she hit the gym to ensure her killer curves are more enticing.
She shared the below pictures on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcAS_sphcTa/?hl=en&taken-by=daniellaokeke
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/orobo-toh-badd-actress-daniella-okeke-hits-gym.html
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 5:18pm
That's some bag of poo
5 Likes
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by newsynews: 5:18pm
more lalasticlala
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 5:19pm
And they are blaming me....
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 5:23pm
Lord have mercy!
For her sake, many will go to hell.
I don't mind being one of them.
Her reflection in the 4th pic is astonishing.
Cc:
Lefulefu
Airforce1
IamJ
Lesbianboy
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by rusher14: 5:23pm
LifestyleTonite:
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by Afrok(m): 5:30pm
Damn... one pastor like that will definitely speak in multiple tongues when next he's having a deliverance session with her.
I'll say again; Daniella more anointed microphone inside your holy amplifier
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by nuelzy: 5:34pm
Pls lets say the truth
She set!!!
Yes... Am in the kitchen frying bricks
Come and beat me!!
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 6:12pm
And she had to wear that HEAVY MAKEUP to the gym?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:23pm
If I catch this girl in bed eh.
Intense fvcking!!!
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 6:25pm
Ayam still imagining apostle's reaction when they wanted to have the party and daniella okeke took off her pant and he sighted her ukwu with his korokoro eyes
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by Idokojimmy: 6:39pm
pastor Suleiman, pls ur sins are forgiven.
nobody can even cast the first stone.
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 7:04pm
UbanmeUdie:just look at dat azz mehn cc Randy 91
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by I124U: 7:05pm
big body with small brain
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 7:07pm
KardinalZik:all na for show bros
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 7:09pm
LesbianBoy:imagine the scenario if such a babe put her head for pillow with dat big venza of hers in da air
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by AntiWailer: 7:12pm
Team hardwork pays.
Oya advertize very well.
The victims go fall in.
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 7:13pm
Why does it seem like her career is nairaland based?
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by hahn(m): 7:13pm
KardinalZik:
You stole the words right out of my mouth
More like "photo shoot at the gym"
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 7:13pm
Gym with make-up on. Must everything be Nollywood acting?
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by Rubbiish(m): 7:13pm
LifestyleTonite:
My brother u are very funny....
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by felnino(m): 7:13pm
Baby girl, come & sit on daddy's lap.
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by BCISLTD: 7:13pm
which work she dey do?
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by Rekyz(m): 7:14pm
She hit the gym for photo shots. Nothing else.
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by eph12(m): 7:14pm
What is she selling maybe I can price it?
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by freeman95(m): 7:14pm
Better yansh
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 7:14pm
Slaying Pastor Mrs Sule....
I hail oo
1 Like
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by izyiyke31: 7:15pm
newsynews:
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:16pm
I will sign dis month salary for her ass alone
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by Dansiki1: 7:17pm
Ayamatanga, disgusting
|Re: Daniella Okeke The Gym (Photos) by chuksdavid28(m): 7:17pm
that ass tho
Man Jailed 4 Sleeping With Goat / Queen Latifah: I'm Adopting / Warren Buffett To Kim Kardashian Who Is She
Viewing this topic: qeemus, Vic74real, stanley095(m), Calebbold, kenkafor, coldsummer, asawanathegreat(m), bobjack(m), deolurexy1(m), Bruiser0920, 8stargeneral, phelmzzy(m), damoceile, ArcGibson, babadee1(m), greenhealthng(m), Mohhitt, vicdom(m), milloguy, freeman95(m), samwhi(m), Dabigbroda(m), knuckle01, OPTIMUSPRIME08, deeem, Icon79(m), Tednersy, new2012, pacifique(m), maxzzo1(m), malware, buchai, jk1e, Thatitan234(m), Bhenehdikt(m), PissedOffWeed(m), dayounglor(m), amoduokoh(m), jahlud, adeblow(m), willijot(m), Brukeme(m), Racing(m), Pidginwhisper, veave(f), wisefizz(m), yandevboy, Davidabutu(m), moore1, Josephnice, yeahh(m), ERockson, Xionez(m), lloydpras, softthings, ednut1(m), hmabdool(m), wura2020, yommynatty, oshunloye, rockcitie, gurunlocker, sanchezJ(f), Blackfriday, FakoMaybach1, omotoyiwa(f), deebest(m), techmatas, STJAM(m), Ekob(m), baski92(m), Beejayzee8(m), omo17(m), chika0072(m), Ziggyduben(m), hexxez(m), engrken2(m), praiseisgood, dasauce(m), felnino(m), tmann626(m), micklplus(m), butterflyl1on, Neob04(m), francoflex, prodiG(m), eakenbor, PqsMike, streeetcred, Satoshi, Gochyz, Davonjagah(m), Geist(m), YBMB(m), ucsylviaoks, cunny88(m), IDKadiri, sara2007, hundu, GenBen, akinmax, immex2(m), hatbricker, rhetorical17, dsamedaniels(m), moviemaker, myrrtle(m), Gbengem(m), soulrib(m), samkleen(m), Firstreality(m), realborn(m), Aquariann, hakimi1974(m), Brai777(m), urgent5050, DancingSkeleton(m), Boltzman, Kelklein(m), elantraceey(f), Reinvented, nairavsdollars, Sunofgod(m), Helkayklassic(m), sunnywinter(f), funken, gbogboti, sundaystar1, AkintundeOGY, itsk99(m), onyinyechika08, Jawani888, Darkclaude, ideaz(m), mystiquemaestro(m), bukalis(m), ashawopikin(m), maurinique4sure(f), arent88(m), Wayne4uall(m), spokesboy, Twogreatnations, kinibigdeal(m), Despiteallodds, botson(m), ofoka, msquarewld(m), adetboy, lotannam, Pyroclast(m), MVLOX(m), Succinct1(m), 9jvirgin(m), Trustme2(m), bigpicture001, cherylstun(f), mrjaydee(m), Buhdeuce, Anitaah, Kingx4sure, Dosinspector(m), Ksslib(m), columbus007(m), Fatherly, mike234, seunakin231(m), edoboy33(m), sarutobie(m) and 271 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7