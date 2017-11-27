Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) (2158 Views)

This pretty Nigerian lady, Yemisi Kaka have made a replica of the outfit and it looks amazing.



Its still not like the original



Nice try tho



But why are nigerians this wicked?



The difference between DESIGNER, TAILOR AND OBIOMA.. Her tailor try sha.----------------But why are nigerians this wicked?The difference between DESIGNER, TAILOR AND.. 6 Likes

And just like that the concept is finally ruined and abused. Naija una welldone.

Nigeria my country ABA my state.... ABA weldone oooo.. Is actually fine.. . Her tailor tried....

She nailed it, not bad, not bad at all.

lol

6.2/10





Nothing beats originality... You sef go and think of a better style She can only try but the name given to the agbada will always be "Ebuka style"Nothing beats originality... You sef go and think of a better style





Beautiful. Designers in the house pls how much will it cost me to have one.. Beautiful. Designers in the house pls how much will it cost me to have one..

felnino:

She nailed it, not bad, not bad at all. You and this guy again lmao You and this guy again lmao

GOOD LOOKING

Ok

Nice

Nonsensical nonsense....Abeg shift

felnino:

She nailed it, not bad, not bad at all.



Bros abeg who he this guy for your meme Bros abeg who he this guy for your meme

I thought this agbada matter was over

4/10

Can never be like original one

The cloth is fine o.........









O pari



Nickizoe:

Nigeria my country ABA my state.... ABA weldone oooo.. Is actually fine.. . Her tailor tried.... But what happens to originality and creativity? Must we remain copy cats for everO pari

;epic fail

Finally, my Ibo brethren join the agbada gang of the Yorubas in a unique style.

if its not an agbada, never call it an agbada 1 Like

When Ebuka's Designer catches that Taylor

If it is Ekuba's agbada it is not right

She didn't starch her own.

Ovuleria to Fatimo.... Senepa Panadol? If its not Panadol it can never b like Panadol...

New masquerade throwback

She's cute tho

attention to details F9 attention to details F9