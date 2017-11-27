₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,517 members, 3,937,209 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) (2158 Views)
Lady Recreates Rita Dominic & Toni Tones' Look To The #AMVCA / Lady Recreates Tonto Dikeh's Pose With Son And Gifty's Bum-In-The-Air Pose / Lady Recreates Davido, Cossy Orjiakor, Rihanna's Look (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by dinma007: 5:22pm
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Agbada to Banky W and Adesua’s traditional marriage has got tailors on their toes!
This pretty Nigerian lady, Yemisi Kaka have made a replica of the outfit and it looks amazing.
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-recreates-ebukas-famous-agbada-beautiful/
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by nuelzy: 5:31pm
Its still not like the original
Nice try tho
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Smellymouth: 5:32pm
Her tailor try sha.
----------------
But why are nigerians this wicked?
The difference between DESIGNER, TAILOR AND OBIOMA..
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Lionbite(m): 5:34pm
And just like that the concept is finally ruined and abused. Naija una welldone.
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Evablizin(f): 5:39pm
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Nickizoe(f): 5:43pm
Nigeria my country ABA my state.... ABA weldone oooo.. Is actually fine.. . Her tailor tried....
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by felnino(m): 5:45pm
She nailed it, not bad, not bad at all.
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by ladeb: 7:13pm
lol
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Keneking: 7:14pm
6.2/10
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Papiikush: 7:14pm
She can only try but the name given to the agbada will always be "Ebuka style"
Nothing beats originality... You sef go and think of a better style
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by businessempire: 7:14pm
Beautiful. Designers in the house pls how much will it cost me to have one..
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by davillian(m): 7:14pm
felnino:You and this guy again lmao
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Ifeconwaba(m): 7:15pm
GOOD LOOKING
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Narldon(f): 7:15pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Fianze93(m): 7:15pm
Nice
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Abbeysunday(m): 7:15pm
Nonsensical nonsense....Abeg shift
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Lh19(m): 7:15pm
felnino:
Bros abeg who he this guy for your meme
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by emeijeh(m): 7:16pm
I thought this agbada matter was over
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by pol23: 7:16pm
4/10
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by cerowo(f): 7:16pm
Can never be like original one
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Spaxon(f): 7:16pm
The cloth is fine o.........
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Icon79(m): 7:16pm
But what happens to originality and creativity? Must we remain copy cats for ever
O pari
Nickizoe:
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by BigSarah(f): 7:16pm
;epic fail
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Ezigbonmadu: 7:16pm
Finally, my Ibo brethren join the agbada gang of the Yorubas in a unique style.
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by pinkyruledworld(m): 7:16pm
if its not an agbada, never call it an agbada
1 Like
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Angelopeters: 7:16pm
When Ebuka's Designer catches that Taylor
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by catherineokezie(f): 7:16pm
If it is Ekuba's agbada it is not right
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by Chuukwudi(m): 7:16pm
She didn't starch her own.
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by cutefergiee(m): 7:17pm
Ovuleria to Fatimo.... Senepa Panadol? If its not Panadol it can never b like Panadol...
New masquerade throwback
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by blackbeau1(f): 7:17pm
She's cute tho
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by BCISLTD: 7:17pm
attention to details F9
|Re: Lady Recreates Ebuka’s Famous Agbada (Pictured) by AnonyNymous(m): 7:17pm
felnino:Who is this guy in the picture you posted? His face is in a lot of memes Does he have an Instagram account or something?
Have You Been To Abuja Lately? / Tonto Dikeh Becomes A Big Movie Producer / 'my Friend Can't Move On From Her Ex - Should I Tell Her He Cheated On Her'
Viewing this topic: tipdrips, ayxmania, shadycaesar(m), Tabitha03, Rubbiish(m), AntiWailer, superjaks(m), adetonaz(m), vivlyviv, lolipopandy(f), lopeye(m), manifoldcraft, AirstarKane(f), Ironi, PHILipu1(m), Cetona(f), piax(m), yomislim, sammydee27(m), femijunior4, Mimi06(f), drinkwater004, bowale21(f), prettyrose(f), pol23, you2fine(m), onyinyechika08, archymacho, naturalmikky(m), catherineokezie(f), Unsad(m), Gloriagee(f), AlBaqir(m), sweetrie(f), Jaeru, nelsonddon, Jigba(f), eikenberry(m), SIMPLYHAMPERS, asokerepaul(m), blackbeau1(f), gambus007(m), Odbright(m), HENRYCHIKOD(m), Theakthedream, bufness(m), DoTheNeedful, saviola1, Shakushaku1(m), lilslim(m), Ayoswit(f), mekaprime, talk2riel, Bigabbey22, Joeblack01(m), devigblegble, Alexk2(m), henryguy9944, easyz(m), wearley21(m), 2sexycom, trendphemmy(m), intruxive(m), castrokins(m), Medunah(f), isseke, warrant, wizemoney(m), dasmallie(f), Ogujioforh(m), barbie2000, lebron7(m), kwankwaso(m), agbeke16, babankd, freeborn76(m), bukalis(m), Darlo22(m), Siga, Imoala, Despiteallodds, densel(m), shawylux(f), eyostic(m), destino24(m), fmlala, zionwinn, Sanchase, Cunnilingus(m), JohnieWalker(m), Hedonistically, agentowolabi47(m), chuksdavid28(m), BruncleZuma, Viccur(m), Jroy(m), glosplendid(f), Nonso16, Iamtipsyy(m), AnodaIT(m), showstopperss, Touchey, venahoro(m), Ikegift4real(m), spencekat(m), mystiquemaestro(m), Jaynaira, trillville(m), lumzybo, emeijeh(m), fikolo, Henrolla(m), Ajixegun, femijohnsean(m), okopido, sola5(f), noskcid(m), henribj(m), Libber(f), arcme111(m), Albedo27(m), Ezigbonmadu, standardboi(m), computergod, Twogreatnations, anytexy, Newerakings(m), HapiNna, Jhymrod, Ayo4251(m), lotannam, kingzic(m), LeediaLee(f), OldBeer, Emary(f), joedams, collele(m), Drinokrane, Gloryr, brewdave(m), realmindz, Wayne4uall(m), jaido09, Oly23(f), Eberex(m), zan1999, larryclemperfec(m), Jreports(f), Elnuk34(m), omuo1(m), timesup234, rayomata, mike234, SortOut, phrankchek(m), KINGS100(m), geedeetizaa, teetee12, onpoint247, donstan18(m), Churrgift(m), Ksslib(m), kembanky(f), Uniqueness01(f), Lyord69(m), gr8virus(m), daroseconcepts, ScotFree, TIDDOLL(m), MVLOX(m), gr8felix(m), ChiefPiiko(m), weighadsef, Coolpuyol(m), cremeboy, Maser, GREATESTPIANIST, deeLima86(m), Karfun(f), ammanison(m), chydon22, Agbalanze(m), earldoyex(m), Lucasino(m), crazygod(m), Darkclaude, AutoReportNG, OboOlora(f), ADEFUNMITE(f), omishael(m), seunakin231(m), MKD63, LifeIsGuhd(f), Dezzx(m), Queendoncom(f), mayorsho89(m), wandyvirus(m), phemmyjola, nero2face, TeeMeeKitchen, Jolonjolo, rhymz(m), 9jvirgin(m), aberyomi09(m), Earthquake1, hawlar90, Owodiran1(m), NotComplaining and 283 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28