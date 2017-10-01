₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by lalasticlala(m): 5:48pm
The Taraba state Police Command, on Monday, warned citizens in the state against circulating sex video on social network platforms.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/s3x-video-two-jalingo-residents-set-taraba-fire/
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by MaconAwire(m): 6:05pm
full act of shamelessness
.
.
.
many av sold their morals for a piece of cake!
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by sisisioge: 6:09pm
Trouble go dey sleep, yanga go go wake am. Taraba ke!
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by timidapsin(m): 6:14pm
na WA oh..
But Nigeria have gotten so bad that beggars now use our music to beg for money, today i saw one beggar with plate singing: " U know say my problem solution na Ego"...
Wen he saw me passing without giving him money, he changed the song to:
"if u no get money hide ur face"..
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:14pm
Konji is bad
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by Riversides2003(m): 6:14pm
See what Buhari has turned this country to, nothing seems bad again. Immorality on the rise. Jesus is coming back soon,repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by Queendoncom(f): 6:15pm
Jalingo? Is that the name of a place?
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by oyetunder(m): 6:15pm
FROM Jalingo with love...sorry...with lust. BUT Most of those shouting have lots of ponogr...on their phones. And such phones are in their pockets when they go to churches and mosques. Let me go and cook something and eat jare...
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by Realfitbody: 6:15pm
We live in a time where people see immorality as a way of life, now everyone believes they can do anyhow they wish with their bodies
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by I124U: 6:15pm
Click like if u also opened this thread just to see d sextape
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by ceezarhh(m): 6:15pm
people are becoming amateur p*rnstars gradually... sex videos everywhere!...meanwhile, I'm still waiting for the link to the video...
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by Rapmoney(m): 6:15pm
The things that will happen in 10 years time will be worse than the things happening presently.
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by sotall(m): 6:15pm
Where is the video?
Every other thing aside that is rubbish
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by lovere: 6:15pm
Wey d video
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by jobaltol: 6:16pm
Hypocrites....most of those condemning them will be award winners if pornvideos decide to give awards to top and loyal customers
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by ayxmania: 6:16pm
So Jalingo residents shouldn't have sex?
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by Dinirojones(m): 6:16pm
Biko ....where is the video
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by koolcat: 6:16pm
where is d video? or Idonbelivit
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by BigSarah(f): 6:16pm
The cleric only needs the female to reenact the act with him
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by ruffhandu: 6:17pm
Where is the video? Shamelessness of this generation.
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by Okoyeeboz: 6:17pm
It would be unconscionable of me to align myself with the postulation of the Alfa without a careful perusal of the fountain-origo of this brouhaha.
In simple English: me sef wan watch the video.
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by emeijeh(m): 6:17pm
censeakay:
Dearlord:
ruffhandu:
koolcat:
Dinirojones:
lovere:
sotall:
Guys, calm down...... Every disappointment is a blessing
See their necks like Pepsi long throat bottles for sex video matter
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by Dearlord(m): 6:18pm
the link or I don't believe it.
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by censeakay(m): 6:18pm
i know say vangard too dey lie, were the video
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by frenzyduchess(f): 6:18pm
Are they adults?, if yes, was it consentual,if yes, so what will be their charges?
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by morereb10: 6:19pm
hmmm
|Re: Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested by yeyerolling: 6:19pm
over there on xvids over 100k naija amatuer porn dey der, pple future wives o
