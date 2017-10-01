Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Sex Video Of 2 Jalingo Residents Goes Viral; Muslim Cleric Wants Lovers Arrested (17523 Views)

The Taraba state Police Command, on Monday, warned citizens in the state against circulating sex video on social network platforms.



A sex video involving a man and a woman, both of whom were residents of Jalingo, had gone viral on the social network, sparking off public outrage. The command’s spokesman, Mr David Misal, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo. According to him, circulating sex video can constitute a public nuisance, which can spark off public unrest. “The perpetrators of this act must desist from it immediately because it can cause public nuisance and dent the image of our society,’’ Misal said.







When contacted, a Muslim cleric, Ustaz Aminu Abdullahi, condemned the video and urged security stakeholders in the state to address the issue immediately.



“I am calling on all stakeholders to tackle this offence, which is against our religion, culture and even our laws. “The two persons having sex in the tape are residents of Jalingo. We expect them to be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others. “This irresponsibility cannot be allowed to continue because it will erode our values and expose our children to immorality”.

Jesus is coming back soon,repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.

Jalingo? Is that the name of a place?

Most of those shouting have lots of ponogr...on their phones. And such phones are in their pockets when they go to churches and mosques.

We live in a time where people see immorality as a way of life, now everyone believes they can do anyhow they wish with their bodies

The things that will happen in 10 years time will be worse than the things happening presently.

Every other thing aside that is rubbish

Hypocrites....most of those condemning them will be award winners if pornvideos decide to give awards to top and loyal customers

So Jalingo residents shouldn't have sex?

The cleric only needs the female to reenact the act with him

Where is the video? Shamelessness of this generation.

It would be unconscionable of me to align myself with the postulation of the Alfa without a careful perusal of the fountain-origo of this brouhaha.



In simple English: me sef wan watch the video.

