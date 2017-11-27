₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,606 members, 3,937,420 topics. Date: Monday, 27 November 2017 at 10:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) (11035 Views)
EFCC Arrests And Arraigns Akpaikpe Etim For Internet Fraud (Photo) / EFCC Declares Woman Wanted For N1 Billion Fraud (photo) / Babalawo Arrested And Arraigned For N2.4 Million Fraud (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by aminulive: 6:14pm
@POLITICSNGR
The EFCC Kaduna Zonal Office, today, Monday, November 27, 2017, arraigned one Abubakar Isiyaku before Justice Mohammed Yahaya of the State High Court, Kano, on a one-count charge bordering on Criminal Breach of Trust and Obtaining by False Pretence.
Investigations into the case revealed that the accused who allegedly specialises in disguising as a female fraudulently opened a facebook account with profile name Hajia Fatima Mohmammed and through this medium, continuously chatted and eventually exchanged numbers with the complainant.
Along the line, they arranged to meet one on one, but being that Abubakar was not a female as he portrayed all this while, and lied to the complainant on the day they were to meet that his mum was hospitalised in Lagos.
Having realised that he had earned the trust of the complainant, he decided to further his plan by informing him(complainant)that his mum needs to be flown out for an emergency medical procedure in Saudi Arabia and would need the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira as a loan to make arrangements.
Surprisingly, after a while, the accused called the complainant with a purported Saudi line to intimate him about the progress of treatment and asked for an additional Five Hundred Thousand Naira to further offset the remaining medical bills. The complainant again sent the amount.
Having fully mapped out his plan, he then informed the complainant about their return to Nigeria and possibility of refunding the borrowed monies but met another hitch as his father was purportedly arrested at the airport upon arrival by the EFCC, his accounts frozen and needed money to bail his father which will all be paid back from the sum of Two Billion Naira that was hidden somewhere in the father's house.
The complainant in his statement revealed that a total of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira was given to the accused so far and after some time his phone lines were no longer reachable and efforts to retrieve all his money became futile.
The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge and prosecuting counsel, Sa'ad Hanafi Sa'ad urged the court to fix a date for hearing while the defence counsel, Habib Shittu filed for the accused's bail which the prosecuting counsel asked for time to scrutinize and respond to.
The Judge subsequently ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending ruling on his bail application. The case is adjourned to 18th and 19th of December, 2017 for ruling on bail application and commencement of trial.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/27/man-arraigned-using-female-facbook-account-n1-5-million-fraudpic/
3 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by purem(m): 6:19pm
wetin concern me
Shey na da mumu wey dey send money to pesin wey im neva see I go kom dey pity?
I said it dis morning on the other thread dat the whitish manure in some guys brain has turned to blackish mud when the so-called love has caught dem in between girls
Adon dey go if dem don geh sense make dem call me.....
15 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by HtwoOw: 6:39pm
Even Hausa ?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Munae(f): 7:02pm
I fear G ehn.. .
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by columbus007(m): 7:08pm
Now what do I call this now
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by emeijeh(m): 7:57pm
Namecheckers will soon flood this place
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by squash47(m): 7:57pm
i love yahoo boys..this guy format tight fa..but d aboki in d guy really show,..no sense in him at all..something u for don go meet our Edo people make dm mk u invicible,na im u dy dy jonze..tcheew
3 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by eleojo23: 7:58pm
Seriously, how do they do this thing?
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Earthquake1: 7:58pm
.
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Earthquake1: 7:58pm
.
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Johnpaul01: 7:58pm
Criminal, Fraudster, good for you, you have just been admitted into University of kirikiri to study Fanning Technology. Congratulations man!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Earthquake1: 7:58pm
They should arrest all these boys using women big nyansh and big boobs dp on nairaland.
Awon fraudsters.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by blessedweapon(m): 7:59pm
Nigeria sef...
Why should our country use cardboard paper for mugshot??
All these dusty arid dwellers that keep tarnishing the image of this nation
Diokpara Sarrki dem
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by medolab90(m): 7:59pm
Aboki boy self no wan carry last the hustle Is real
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by jerrythafinisher(m): 7:59pm
busted
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by solpat(m): 7:59pm
Scammers everywhere
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Edu3Again: 7:59pm
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by gurunlocker: 8:00pm
Local G boy...
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by abbaapple: 8:01pm
Kilode
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Alwaysking: 8:01pm
Aboki too dey scam
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Valindazz(m): 8:01pm
To be honest, this isn't a crime. He used his brain and also, did he force the girl? Everybody lies but use your lies to get money..
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by Thylord(m): 8:02pm
haauusaa mumu abeg.see local 41 10
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by BonPatrick: 8:02pm
Bro ur time is up you are too greedy
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by fuckerstard: 8:02pm
My guy wan buy Honda
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by elantraceey(f): 8:02pm
Except the man was jazzed, he must be a very very very foolish man, who parts with 1.5m just like that
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by osazeeblue01: 8:03pm
They should arrest the idiot for sending money because of yash
3 Likes
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by dominique(f): 8:04pm
This their mugshot be as it get o.
They cannot even spell conspiracy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by iamleumas: 8:04pm
His village people right now.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by sonnie10: 8:04pm
Valindazz post:
Bros which girl are you talking about? Abi you don smoke weed?
1 Like
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by sonnie10: 8:05pm
elantraceey:
Maybe too much money
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by squash47(m): 8:05pm
Earthquake1:Shut up
|Re: Man Arraigned For Using Female Facebook Account For N1.5 Million Fraud(photo) by iamleumas: 8:05pm
while the Aboki scammer should be punished...if there is law to hold him down;
the complainant too shld be made to face the music for being an cyber fool in 2017?
Are the two of them NOT olosho gamblers?....what is good for the scammer is also good for the gambler!
Meanwhile,
I want to sell a USA Adsense account with $62 inside.
If you're interested, kindly quote me.
Slain Banker’s Husband, A Responsible Prisoner – Journalist / Drunk Policemen Kill Teenager, Other During Christmas Party (PHOTO) / Fulani Herdsmen Invade Golgolfa In Kaduna, Kill Two
Viewing this topic: obynno7(m), BenzEne1(m), olanshi(m), sosonwa(f), Walexwisdom(m), David4best(m), omoikea(m), HOLYDICK(m), jokepearl(f), K024(m), erobes(m), davonameen(m), Gariga, Chamladas, omonlaa, Eedyb, johnnn20, FlySly05, moneymind, agricbusines(m), affable4, adebisiolumide5(m), Ewilonco, ImohWilliams1(m), Suprenoh(f), davbaba, Dc4life(m), DatIgboboy(m), dajebeedrys(m), yungmoney447(m), galadima77(m), tonyzeal(m), Wiziman(m), dejisakin(m), fiyin47(m), cashmoney2015, CyberEBOLA(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27