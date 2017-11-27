Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) (7452 Views)

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state recently ordered the demolition of a building belonging to popular fast food chain, Mr Biggs as it had turned to a hideout for criminals.



In his drive to flush out criminals and hoodlums out of the state, Security agencies in the state including men of 'Operation Flush', Civil Defense and Nigerian Police force led by the Hon. Commissioner for works, Ekiti state, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun, stormed the building situated around Fajuyi park, Ado Ekiti for demolition.



PoliticsNGR learnt that the building has been abandoned for about a decade and was now a hideout for men of the underworld to carry out their nefarious activities.



Speaking with press at the site, Mrs Funmi Ogun told news men that the governor will not tolerate criminal or any other antisocial activity within the state and that any structure housing criminals or their activities will be demolished or seized by the government.



She supervised the men at the site on behalf of the Governor as the building was completely pulled down. Photos from the scene below;



Gone r the days when mrBiggs dey control market, I can't remember when i enter one last. 8 Likes

Why buy rice and chicken when Fayose would give you one for your vote? 7 Likes

If it has actually folded up and has become a safe haven for criminals I okay it's demolition..... Prevention is better than cure. 1 Like

Great decision...his counterpart in Lagos would send LIRS to recover unpaid taxes

rusher14:

Why but rice and chicken when Fayose would give you one for your vote?

What is this one even saying? mbok! What is this one even saying? mbok! 1 Like





fuckerstard:

Gone r the days when mrBiggs dey control market, I can't remember when i enter one last.



Just kidding ..







This is personal, Unless the building was abandoned , Criminals don't eat , hangout or meet in places like Biggs when there's shepe , paraga , ogogoro joint Abi your balance no carry am ?Just kidding ..This is personal, Unless the building was abandoned , Criminals don't eat , hangout or meet in places like Biggs when there's shepe , paraga , ogogoro joint 1 Like

Bad market

Lobatan

Do ppl still go there? Mr. BiggsDo ppl still go there? 2 Likes

fuckerstard:

Gone r the days when mrBiggs dey control market, I can't remember when i enter one last.



Mr Biggs to fuckerstard:





1 Like

Ok... but who get the land?

Fayose & building demolition. That's how he closed GT bank.

Fayose again

good move



no sentiments

Whatsoever that bring sanity to human live is accepted.

Good development

Chai Mr Biggs

How I wish it was in Lagos.



Buildings around the abandoned restaurant will be jittery. Lagos likes to demolish houses at the slightest exercise and provocation.



The Mr. Biggs building must have been eyed by one government official or Lagos will just use it for one business centre like that

It would be good research topic for business students to write on why Mr Biggs model of business did not survive the fast food chain competition 1 Like

So much ado over a demolition. Not sure how this is the best way to handle the situation.



Why ur name come bi ogun nd you dey work for fayose? Why not come to Ogun state, our governor is more handsome, less aggressive unlike fayose and He likes good things too Gov fayose and cute ladies. .... see commissionerWhy ur name come bi ogun nd you dey work for fayose? Why not come to Ogun state, our governor is more handsome, less aggressive unlike fayose and He likes good things too

The fact that the Mr. Biggs outlet had to go moribund in the first place tells us something instructive about the economy of the state. Then again, the demolition is an overkill. How about converting the building to something that adds value to the state and it's people? 1 Like

Abeg...

Replace those packaging trash seller with Amala joint.

felnino:

Fayose & building demolition. That's how he demolished GT bank. Which Gt bank are you talking about?



Una don come again shey Which Gt bank are you talking about?Una don come again shey 1 Like

and pple are homeless o

Nice ont.