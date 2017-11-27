₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by itsdumebi(m): 6:18pm
@POLITICSNGR
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state recently ordered the demolition of a building belonging to popular fast food chain, Mr Biggs as it had turned to a hideout for criminals.
In his drive to flush out criminals and hoodlums out of the state, Security agencies in the state including men of 'Operation Flush', Civil Defense and Nigerian Police force led by the Hon. Commissioner for works, Ekiti state, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun, stormed the building situated around Fajuyi park, Ado Ekiti for demolition.
PoliticsNGR learnt that the building has been abandoned for about a decade and was now a hideout for men of the underworld to carry out their nefarious activities.
Speaking with press at the site, Mrs Funmi Ogun told news men that the governor will not tolerate criminal or any other antisocial activity within the state and that any structure housing criminals or their activities will be demolished or seized by the government.
She supervised the men at the site on behalf of the Governor as the building was completely pulled down. Photos from the scene below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/27/fayose-orders-demolition-mr-biggs-building-used-criminal-hideout-pics/
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by fuckerstard: 6:20pm
Gone r the days when mrBiggs dey control market, I can't remember when i enter one last.
8 Likes
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by rusher14: 6:22pm
Why buy rice and chicken when Fayose would give you one for your vote?
7 Likes
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Robisky001: 6:32pm
If it has actually folded up and has become a safe haven for criminals I okay it's demolition..... Prevention is better than cure.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Keneking: 6:36pm
Great decision...his counterpart in Lagos would send LIRS to recover unpaid taxes
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 6:37pm
rusher14:
What is this one even saying? mbok!
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by HtwoOw: 6:39pm
Abi your balance no carry am ?
fuckerstard:
Just kidding ..
This is personal, Unless the building was abandoned , Criminals don't eat , hangout or meet in places like Biggs when there's shepe , paraga , ogogoro joint
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by free2ryhme: 6:40pm
Bad market
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by money121(m): 6:40pm
Lobatan
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 6:40pm
Mr. Biggs Do ppl still go there?
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:40pm
fuckerstard:
Mr Biggs to fuckerstard:
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Sunofgod(m): 6:41pm
Ok... but who get the land?
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by felnino(m): 6:42pm
Fayose & building demolition. That's how he closed GT bank.
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 6:42pm
Fayose again
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by morereb10: 6:42pm
good move
no sentiments
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by hisgrace090: 6:42pm
Whatsoever that bring sanity to human live is accepted.
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by 8stargeneral: 6:43pm
Good development
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by purem(m): 6:43pm
The amazing part of yhu opening this thread is that you're going to read a particular post that contains meaningless informations but you will never know until you finish reading it
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by dialoaded(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Spaxon(f): 6:44pm
Chai Mr Biggs
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Abbeyme: 6:44pm
How I wish it was in Lagos.
Buildings around the abandoned restaurant will be jittery. Lagos likes to demolish houses at the slightest exercise and provocation.
The Mr. Biggs building must have been eyed by one government official or Lagos will just use it for one business centre like that
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by sonnie10: 6:44pm
It would be good research topic for business students to write on why Mr Biggs model of business did not survive the fast food chain competition
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Hedonistically: 6:45pm
So much ado over a demolition. Not sure how this is the best way to handle the situation.
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by jonnytad(m): 6:45pm
Gov fayose and cute ladies. .... see commissioner
Why ur name come bi ogun nd you dey work for fayose? Why not come to Ogun state, our governor is more handsome, less aggressive unlike fayose and He likes good things too
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by ImpressionsNG: 6:45pm
The fact that the Mr. Biggs outlet had to go moribund in the first place tells us something instructive about the economy of the state. Then again, the demolition is an overkill. How about converting the building to something that adds value to the state and it's people?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by pol23: 6:45pm
Abeg...
Replace those packaging trash seller with Amala joint.
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Mufasa27(m): 6:46pm
felnino:Which Gt bank are you talking about?
Una don come again shey
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by ednut1(m): 6:46pm
and pple are homeless o
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Pavore9: 6:46pm
Nice ont.
|Re: Fayose Orders Demolition Of Mr Biggs Building Used As Criminal Hideout (photos) by Abbeyme: 6:49pm
Fayose is now being presidential.
Before now, he would personally supervise the demolition with sharing of pure water and biscuits for the people around and well-wishers.
