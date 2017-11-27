₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Fogman(m): 6:50pm
What Do you think?? Nice or Trash
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by alexdidi(m): 6:53pm
The eagle design is too big. Get rid of it and you have yourself an awesome looking jersey.
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by MicheyJ1: 6:56pm
This is badass
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by newyorks(m): 7:00pm
dope
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Zaheertyler(m): 7:02pm
let's see people in our group first.... make we no waste this fine design.
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by jamalnation: 7:03pm
nice
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Enoma222(m): 7:13pm
wowowowow :Dwowowowow
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Kenzico(m): 7:13pm
Let this not become a Kit of a BAD OMEN For us o!!
They should leave our current kit for us!
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by jerryunit48: 8:50pm
Wow... am loving it already
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by timidapsin(m): 8:50pm
Cool
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 8:51pm
Source pls?
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:51pm
This is so lovely, pretty, beautiful.
All da best guys!
See you in Russia!!
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by kay29000(m): 8:51pm
Cool. I like both colors.
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by naptu2: 8:51pm
Reminds me of the 1994 jersey.
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by RealZizou(m): 8:52pm
E fine nao
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by IGNACOSTI(m): 8:52pm
Nice
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by julioralph(m): 8:52pm
Nice but the green should be a bit lighter, just like the one used at Korea/Japan.
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by chrisbaby24(m): 8:52pm
Over nice dey worry am..
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Phi001(m): 8:52pm
The eagle on it is too big...
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by marwanafrica(m): 8:52pm
this is a sign of a victory
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Primusinterpares(m): 8:52pm
Super Eagles...Please come home with the cup... that's all we ask from you...
our prayers and best wishes are with you...
#nice kit there....
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Legalosas: 8:52pm
The eagle sha. E no get Joy. Ruins the beauty
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by dohyn(m): 8:52pm
Doesn't have the wow factor that Egypt has...
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by bannykel: 8:52pm
nice
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by censeakay(m): 8:53pm
see design
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Flashh: 8:53pm
Anyhow you sees it::: Nice+Trash=World Cup glory.
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by timibare: 8:53pm
Not good at all, it looks like d last jersey NIKE did for us when we played world cup, can't they make a simple design , weytin b ds Eiye jersey naa
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by EVILFOREST: 8:53pm
Marked for Death already
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by alfred007(m): 8:53pm
ok
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 8:54pm
Dope
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by Godbest(m): 8:54pm
very beautiful. this makes sense scatter
|Re: The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 8:54pm
Awesome
