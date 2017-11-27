Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / The New Super Eagles Kit For Russia 2018 (Photo) (19143 Views)

Adidas Unveils Balls For Russia 2018 World Cup / Countries That Have Qualified For Russia 2018 World Cup & Possible Contenders / "The Super Eagles Thread: Russia 2018, 2019 AFCON and The Dawn of a New Era" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

What Do you think?? Nice or Trash 36 Likes 3 Shares

The eagle design is too big. Get rid of it and you have yourself an awesome looking jersey. 46 Likes 2 Shares

This is badass 23 Likes

dope 45 Likes

let's see people in our group first.... make we no waste this fine design. 76 Likes

nice

wowowowow :Dwowowowow





Let this not become a Kit of a BAD OMEN For us o!!



They should leave our current kit for us! Let this not become a Kit of aFor us o!!They should leave our current kit for us! 3 Likes

Wow... am loving it already 4 Likes

Cool

Source pls? 1 Like

This is so lovely, pretty, beautiful.

All da best guys!



See you in Russia!! 14 Likes 2 Shares

Cool. I like both colors. 1 Like

Reminds me of the 1994 jersey. 47 Likes 2 Shares

E fine nao 2 Likes

Nice

but the green should be a bit lighter, just like the one used at Korea/Japan. Nicebut the green should be a bit lighter, just like the one used at Korea/Japan. 4 Likes

Over nice dey worry am.. 5 Likes

The eagle on it is too big... 2 Likes 1 Share

this is a sign of a victory 5 Likes

Super Eagles...Please come home with the cup... that's all we ask from you...







our prayers and best wishes are with you...





#nice kit there.... 3 Likes

The eagle sha. E no get Joy. Ruins the beauty 2 Likes 1 Share

Doesn't have the wow factor that Egypt has... 5 Likes 4 Shares

nice

see design

Anyhow you sees it::: Nice+Trash=World Cup glory.

Not good at all, it looks like d last jersey NIKE did for us when we played world cup, can't they make a simple design , weytin b ds Eiye jersey naa 3 Likes 1 Share

Marked for Death already

ok

Dope 1 Like

very beautiful. this makes sense scatter 2 Likes