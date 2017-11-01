Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) (6734 Views)

Source; Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha appeared to be emotionally touched yesterday as a blind evangelist and his wife sang during service at government house victory chapel in Owerri. See photos and people's reaction to this below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/governor-rochas-okorocha-blind-evangelist-imo-govt-house-photos.html

I see the man's statue coming 13 Likes 3 Shares

I follow him eyes



And na the woman he dey admire. Abi na only me notice say the shirt on her right shoulder fall go down small.



Tall Okorocha just dey look ripe Mango. 3 Likes 1 Share

40kobo77:

Booked too Guy, do you know that lala can still delete your comment? 1 Like

He was manually measuring and assesing his height,width and skin color.

Statue loading...70% 4 Likes 2 Shares

Meaning the blind man will get his own statue in owarri this weekend..



Blind man should be happy now. 1 Like 1 Share

Physicaly challenged persons statue loading ...



Is the man's wife blind too?





Trust Nigerians, That pose will soon become a Meme! Trust Nigerians, That pose will soon become a Meme! 5 Likes

May God answer our prayers!

Hmm! Touching.

statue governor 1 Like

El Rufai should help us find a teacher to complete this....As Fayose is to ponmo, as Rochas Okorocha is to STA...?

Okorocha dey imagine so how much will ur statue cost?

lol

EngrMarve:

I see the man's statue coming U no go kii this man U no go kii this man

op say d man is blind but him see pass rochas... rochas just d imagin hw to build statue for d guy

Rochas just dey use eye measure the guy for the next statue...







Please how does this blind preacher locate his wife's Bermuda triangle?





In the first picture,

Rochas seems to be sizing the blind man up. Wondering if his destiny can be used for rituals. Please how does this blind preacher locate his wife's Bermuda triangle?In the first picture,Rochas seems to be sizing the blind man up. Wondering if his destiny can be used for rituals. 1 Like 1 Share

The statue builder governor...

Statue!!!

People commenting about statues just weak me

Oka

So okorocha fit stand for Altar ? That must be an altar of

This is another meme posture for mr statue of nigeria

What will I do to this man now?..........Let's make a statue of him

Rochas! Rochas!! Rochas!!! Listen to the voice of your god. Make thee a status.

One status for you bros.. No fear

Statue!



Rochas was most probably wondering:



'So all these statues wey I build now, this guy no fit see them. If I say na 100 I build now, shey this him wife no go do amebo so?''

Rochas en imo state engineers at work, finishing touches na hin remain 2 Likes



My Governor my Governor

Pls give me dis Contract

I will even give u the Statues of all de guys in Nairaland RochasMy Governor my GovernorPls give me dis ContractI will even give u the Statues of all de guys in Nairaland