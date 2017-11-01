₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Angelanest: 6:50pm
Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha appeared to be emotionally touched yesterday as a blind evangelist and his wife sang during service at government house victory chapel in Owerri. See photos and people's reaction to this below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/governor-rochas-okorocha-blind-evangelist-imo-govt-house-photos.html
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Angelanest: 6:51pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by EngrMarve(m): 6:52pm
I see the man's statue coming
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by 40kobo77: 6:52pm
I follow him eyes
And na the woman he dey admire. Abi na only me notice say the shirt on her right shoulder fall go down small.
Tall Okorocha just dey look ripe Mango.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by EngrMarve(m): 6:54pm
Guy, do you know that lala can still delete your comment?
40kobo77:
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by squash47(m): 6:54pm
He was manually measuring and assesing his height,width and skin color.
Statue loading...70%
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by optional1(f): 7:05pm
Meaning the blind man will get his own statue in owarri this weekend..
Blind man should be happy now.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Keneking: 7:06pm
Physicaly challenged persons statue loading ...
Is the man's wife blind too?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 7:08pm
Trust Nigerians, That pose will soon become a Meme!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:55pm
May God answer our prayers!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by kay29000(m): 8:55pm
Hmm! Touching.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by alfred007(m): 8:55pm
statue governor
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by GreatDreams: 8:56pm
El Rufai should help us find a teacher to complete this....As Fayose is to ponmo, as Rochas Okorocha is to STA...?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by policy12: 8:56pm
Okorocha dey imagine so how much will ur statue cost?
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by ladeb: 8:56pm
lol
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 8:57pm
EngrMarve:U no go kii this man
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by pezeji(m): 8:57pm
op say d man is blind but him see pass rochas... rochas just d imagin hw to build statue for d guy
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by eleojo23: 8:59pm
Rochas just dey use eye measure the guy for the next statue...
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:59pm
Please how does this blind preacher locate his wife's Bermuda triangle?
In the first picture,
Rochas seems to be sizing the blind man up. Wondering if his destiny can be used for rituals.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 9:00pm
The statue builder governor...
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Flashh: 9:00pm
Statue!!!
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by emmanuelrabb(m): 9:00pm
People commenting about statues just weak me
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by iamleumas: 9:00pm
Oka
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 9:00pm
So okorocha fit stand for Altar ? That must be an altar of
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by abiolag(m): 9:02pm
This is another meme posture for mr statue of nigeria
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by dikeigbo2(m): 9:02pm
What will I do to this man now?..........Let's make a statue of him
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by IMASTEX: 9:03pm
Rochas! Rochas!! Rochas!!! Listen to the voice of your god. Make thee a status.
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:04pm
One status for you bros.. No fear
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by BTT(m): 9:04pm
Statue!
Rochas was most probably wondering:
'So all these statues wey I build now, this guy no fit see them. If I say na 100 I build now, shey this him wife no go do amebo so?''
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by timibare: 9:21pm
Rochas en imo state engineers at work, finishing touches na hin remain
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Blissp99(f): 9:39pm
Rochas
My Governor my Governor
Pls give me dis Contract
I will even give u the Statues of all de guys in Nairaland
|Re: Rochas Okorocha And A Blind Evangelist At A Church Service In Imo (Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:43pm
How can a blind man be an evangelist?
It's there in the bible that any man with disability can't stand in the altar same for gender with long hair (women).
All these yeye doctrines people follow nowadays ehnn.
