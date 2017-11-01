₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by MrThisandthat: 7:12pm On Nov 27
Hello darling, How are you today?. I’m sure you’re doing alright despite the daily hustle and bustle that are inevitable in our country. If you’re an extrovert, this might be all you need to start your day.
From the dictionary, an extrovert is a friendly person who enjoys talking to and being with other people. In my own point of view, I’d say the definition doesn’t do enough justice to it;an extrovert is someone who feels energized by spending time or being around other people. You may have a hard time fixing yourself into this specie of humans but if you love meeting new people or if a big social event leaves you feeling energized and renewed then might just be the guy I’m talking to.
On the positive side, you are often described as a talkative, Sociable,action oriented, enthusiastic, friendly and outgoing individual. You don’t just enjoy talking to friends, family members and Co workers; you love to strike up conversations with total strangers. You are very open and people find it easy to get to know you. You’re willing to share your thoughts and feelings without reservation. Solving problems by discussing them is what you do best. When on a first date, you’d rather go to a live concert at a Central Park than stay at home and watch Netflix over a glass of wine.
As much as being an extrovert has it’s many pluses, it also has very grave minuses. You become too loud and often predictable. Since bragging is a “follow-come”package,you begin to acquire enemies within your own circle. Most often you act first before thinking and this leaves you in deep regret sometimes. Sarcasm is one of your greatest tool, in fact you’re endowed with it but in the long run people become highly irritable to it. Extroverts are more likely to engage in antisocial or delinquent behaviors. Your innocence is divine and sugar coating is not one of your traits.
Learning to control your tongue will save you a great deal of trouble. Try as much as possible to keep secrets. Avoid silly jokes and do not pry on people’s feelings. Don’t relent on being outright,the world may use a lot of it right now.
Remember that extroversion isn’t an all or nothing trait; it’s actually a continuum and some people might be very extroverted while others are less so(ambiverts). As much as you have so much outward happiness, there’s a great deal of unresolved conflict within you. Try to make yourself happy first before anyone or anything else. Reach an orgasm of inner peace!!!
Yours truly,
Sassynigerian.
For Another Nigerian's Blog
Source: http://anothernigerian.com/2017/11/letter-to-the-extroverts-from-sassynigerian.html
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Chuksmarvel(m): 7:17pm On Nov 27
Yeah yeah
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by unnamebo: 8:14pm On Nov 27
Bros, u dey write sha
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by DanielsParker(m): 7:07am
ok
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Priscy01(f): 7:07am
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by drizslim(m): 7:07am
It's only in Nigerian that when you looking for a tailor, you'll see a cobbler, when you looking for cobbler, you see tailor, and when you looking for none, you'll see tailor and cobbler gisting.
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Franzinni: 7:07am
Good morning brain work out!
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by techsparkhub: 7:08am
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by ladeb: 7:08am
what to say
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by flyca: 7:09am
Oga blogger, you just lifted the characteristics of an extrovent online.
Where is the letter?
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by BTT(m): 7:09am
We are too extroverted to read your letter.
Let's gist.
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Offpoint: 7:09am
booking space this morning... I'll comment later
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Sunnycliff(m): 7:10am
Ever since I said a word to someone which I didn't see as painful but it led the person to depression, I have learnt to count my words as an Extrovert, though not really easy because I talk too much!
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by kay29000(m): 7:10am
Hmm
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by IMASTEX: 7:11am
Nice piece
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by brightgreat: 7:11am
Orgasm kwa.....hian is it not too early
Tuesday morning faaa
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by apharm(m): 7:12am
techsparkhub:Jumia is a scam
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by rali123(f): 7:12am
Just be happy with whoever you are, I am an introvert to the core, sometimes I like it, sometimes I don't but I look forward to being just me... Extrovert can be a pain in the ass sometimes, when I have them around me, I am always like (in my head though) can you just shut your mouth for once, holy geez, get off my space
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 7:12am
G
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Rhisky(m): 7:12am
my life in summary
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by jericco1(m): 7:13am
let me squat here.
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by GideonThomas(m): 7:14am
You just made ma day,,A typical example of myself bt I tell you,sometime I wish I can have a new heart cus the one am having is so emotional that I find it difficult dealing wit people that have hurt me
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Rexphobia(m): 7:15am
Tell them
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by syncACE(m): 7:16am
nice write up..but i dont agree with the bragging part...am an extrovert and i dont brag, funny enough there are introverts who brag...
I think bragging has to do with an individual's psychology and ego control...
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by tukdi: 7:17am
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by teemanbastos(m): 7:22am
All different traits are beauty of creation.
We should all engendered them to our collective happiness.
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Luukasz(m): 7:24am
I have a distaste for extroverts like hell, they can be obnoxious. #ProudlyIntrovert
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by Emeritus001(m): 7:28am
Nice
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by alfaHaywhy(m): 7:33am
.
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by alfaHaywhy(m): 7:33am
OP.
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by DancingSkeleton(m): 7:38am
rali123:aunty stop bleaching na
|Re: Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian by clevadani: 7:42am
It seems we've entered another letter writing season.
Time to write my own letter to Nwaikpe
