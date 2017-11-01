



Hello darling, How are you today?. I’m sure you’re doing alright despite the daily hustle and bustle that are inevitable in our country. If you’re an extrovert, this might be all you need to start your day.



From the dictionary, an extrovert is a friendly person who enjoys talking to and being with other people. In my own point of view, I’d say the definition doesn’t do enough justice to it;an extrovert is someone who feels energized by spending time or being around other people. You may have a hard time fixing yourself into this specie of humans but if you love meeting new people or if a big social event leaves you feeling energized and renewed then might just be the guy I’m talking to.



On the positive side, you are often described as a talkative, Sociable,action oriented, enthusiastic, friendly and outgoing individual. You don’t just enjoy talking to friends, family members and Co workers; you love to strike up conversations with total strangers. You are very open and people find it easy to get to know you. You’re willing to share your thoughts and feelings without reservation. Solving problems by discussing them is what you do best. When on a first date, you’d rather go to a live concert at a Central Park than stay at home and watch Netflix over a glass of wine.

As much as being an extrovert has it’s many pluses, it also has very grave minuses. You become too loud and often predictable. Since bragging is a “follow-come”package,you begin to acquire enemies within your own circle. Most often you act first before thinking and this leaves you in deep regret sometimes. Sarcasm is one of your greatest tool, in fact you’re endowed with it but in the long run people become highly irritable to it. Extroverts are more likely to engage in antisocial or delinquent behaviors. Your innocence is divine and sugar coating is not one of your traits.

Learning to control your tongue will save you a great deal of trouble. Try as much as possible to keep secrets. Avoid silly jokes and do not pry on people’s feelings. Don’t relent on being outright,the world may use a lot of it right now.



Remember that extroversion isn’t an all or nothing trait; it’s actually a continuum and some people might be very extroverted while others are less so(ambiverts). As much as you have so much outward happiness, there’s a great deal of unresolved conflict within you. Try to make yourself happy first before anyone or anything else. Reach an orgasm of inner peace!!!





