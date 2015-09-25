₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by AutoReportNG: 7:19pm On Nov 27
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday restated the commitment of the State Government to ensure the comfort and safety of residents and investors, saying the general welfare of the people remains a top priority for his administration.
This is as it emerged that the State Government has perfected plans to acquire Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which is a specialized light aircraft, to secure creeks and riverine communities in the State.
Speaking at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja when he received Commanders of Armed Forces formations in the State on courtesy visit, Governor Ambode said it was gratifying that in the last two and half years of his administration, security agencies have been extremely cooperative with the State Government and working hard to ensure safety of lives and property.
While lauding the cordial relationship that exists among security agencies in the State, Governor Ambode said it was also commendable that there had never been any major civilian-military clash since the advent of his administration, and urged the military to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the State.
He said: “All the security agencies in the State have been extremely cooperative with us. They have been able to put down that foundation that we have always wanted that without security there will be no development and irrespective of the changes we have had in terms of leadership of armed forces formations in the last two and half years, they have all done extremely well.
“Lagos is a cosmopolitan State and no matter how much efforts or resources government is putting in place, if there are no leg runners to execute those resources or even use them effectively, we will not be talking about peace.
“My aim is to ensure that every Lagosian sleeps and wake up comfortable and whatever it takes for us to do that is through the utmost cooperation of security agencies and I believe that you will offer that and as we move Lagos forward, it will have positive impact on Nigeria as a whole because everything good that happens in Lagos, is a reflection of what is happening in Nigeria.”
While assuring that the State Government would not relent in supporting security agencies with critical infrastructure and logistics to enhance their job, the Governor also urged them to continue to put the equipment procured for them into good use for the overall security and comfort of the people.
“I want to most sincerely thank Governor Ambode for all the support he has rendered to security services of the State particularly in the area of vehicles and other logistic support. I am aware you are at the verge of recording another feat getting an ISR platform to ensure a 24/7 surveillance in the creek areas of Lagos State so that we will be able to fish out the criminals that disturb people from going about their lawful business,” Yahaya said.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by AutoReportNG: 7:19pm On Nov 27
Lagos leads, others are learning..
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by Keneking: 7:19pm On Nov 27
Another fraud? What happens to all the choopers purchased last year and before?
Where would the light aircraft land? Any airport or airfield in the creeks?
Cant he lease from Buhari's airforce
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by sarrki(m): 7:20pm On Nov 27
Keneking:
Accidented Brain box works this way
Even if repaired
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by biacan(f): 7:21pm On Nov 27
Ambode is working
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by NwaChibuzor: 7:24pm On Nov 27
Lagos state is trying to get there. But they can't get there. Not until they learn to accomodate we the igbos that constitute 80% of the state's economy and realize that lagos truly doesn't belong to the yoruba's but realistically belongs to the igbos.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by sarrki(m): 7:26pm On Nov 27
Quick Analysis on our nation
Tinubu -Fashola- Ambode and we see Lagos working
Now we have baba in place of tinubu in Nigeria so let's start building and Nigeria will be great again
Yoruba's always leading
That's why they call us pacesetters
First television station
First storey building
First skyscraper
First Nobel laureate
First free education system
In short first in everything
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by sarrki(m): 7:27pm On Nov 27
NwaChibuzor:
By their name you shall know them
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by Blue3k(m): 8:08pm On Nov 27
Nice.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by quickberry(m): 9:25pm On Nov 27
biacan:
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by iamleumas: 9:59pm On Nov 27
Chai
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by pol23: 10:02pm On Nov 27
Why close thread.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by Isupaefugbemi00(m): 10:03pm On Nov 27
who
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by danchuzzy(m): 10:04pm On Nov 27
pol23:
I dunno sef.
The closed thread is on FP and redirecting people to this one.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by Okoyeeboz: 10:15pm On Nov 27
Keneking:
Keneshuku, you think that for an aircraft to operate in the creeks. there must be an airport in the creeks?
You see why gala hawkers should never be allowed to post on Nairaland?
Stop disgracing your lineage and advertising your ignorance.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by Okoyeeboz: 10:16pm On Nov 27
NwaChibuzor:
Lagos belongs to the Igbos?
Don't worry, by 2019,the political environmental sanitation in Lagos politics would be complete. We're collecting ALL our seats back.
Keep making noise online, those that would cure your madness have already started work.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by anonimi: 10:17pm On Nov 27
sarrki:
You are so myopic in thinking, walahi.
If Yorubas are leading why are you supporting an illiterate old soldier who has ruined our economy and security to be the president while a dynamic law professor is the vice president?
Each time that Bubu is away in London for treatment and Osinbajo acts, every Nigerian sees the positive difference and meaningful change.
Yet you are stuck to bubu's backside orifice as if your existence depends on the miserable crumbs from the 40 thieves cabal in the All Poverty Congress, APC presidency. Must the south be eternal slaves to the owners of naijeriya who feel they are born-to-rule over all of us?
Repent now before it is too late.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by pol23: 10:24pm On Nov 27
Some people will come here to tell us How Lagos logically belongs to them...
When there's a bad news on Bado around Ikorodu..they call us Skull miners ....
We are Yorubas...
We are working on our Flaws.
We are proud of our success.
Together we will reach that height.
Eko oni baje oo
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by beamtopola: 10:24pm On Nov 27
sarrki:This first oil well in Africa.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by anonimi: 10:26pm On Nov 27
Blue3k:
Nice way of stealing, you mean
The same way Thief-nuibu, Fash_Ole and Amb_Ole stole money with their fraudulent resale of helicopters, CCTVs, the Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC is doing with this new scam project.
Instead of completing the light rail project that has been in the works since 1983 before Bubu cancelled it as a military dictator out of jealousy, they are scamming us with yoyo thieving schemes.
Bitterleafsoup:
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by anonimi: 10:27pm On Nov 27
pol23:
Good, balanced comment.
Cheers.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by wildcatter23(m): 10:47pm On Nov 27
.
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by medolab90(m): 10:48pm On Nov 27
Seen
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by BruncleZuma: 10:48pm On Nov 27
Okay o
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by Follysho707: 10:50pm On Nov 27
Na lie... na to protect Tinubu and his cohorts
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by FisifunKododada: 10:52pm On Nov 27
NwaChibuzor:
Wehdone sir
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by kay29000(m): 11:01pm On Nov 27
Interesting
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:17pm On Nov 27
EKO ONI BAJE
|Re: Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks by maxtop(m): 11:17pm On Nov 27
Do we have a militant in Lagos? Or he meant to say Area boys. Kwotinu, God is watching you in 3D. This money you are sharing
