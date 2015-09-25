Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Security: LASG To Acquire Surveillance Aircraft To Secure Creeks (2509 Views)

Lagos To Buy Surveillance Aircraft To Fight Militants / Nigeria Acquires 5 Super Mushshak Aircraft To Tackle Boko Haram / Military Kills 114 Militants In Ogun And Lagos Creeks - Today.ng (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This is as it emerged that the State Government has perfected plans to acquire Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which is a specialized light aircraft, to secure creeks and riverine communities in the State.



Speaking at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja when he received Commanders of Armed Forces formations in the State on courtesy visit, Governor Ambode said it was gratifying that in the last two and half years of his administration, security agencies have been extremely cooperative with the State Government and working hard to ensure safety of lives and property.



While lauding the cordial relationship that exists among security agencies in the State, Governor Ambode said it was also commendable that there had never been any major civilian-military clash since the advent of his administration, and urged the military to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the State.



He said: “All the security agencies in the State have been extremely cooperative with us. They have been able to put down that foundation that we have always wanted that without security there will be no development and irrespective of the changes we have had in terms of leadership of armed forces formations in the last two and half years, they have all done extremely well.



“Lagos is a cosmopolitan State and no matter how much efforts or resources government is putting in place, if there are no leg runners to execute those resources or even use them effectively, we will not be talking about peace.



“My aim is to ensure that every Lagosian sleeps and wake up comfortable and whatever it takes for us to do that is through the utmost cooperation of security agencies and I believe that you will offer that and as we move Lagos forward, it will have positive impact on Nigeria as a whole because everything good that happens in Lagos, is a reflection of what is happening in Nigeria.”



While assuring that the State Government would not relent in supporting security agencies with critical infrastructure and logistics to enhance their job, the Governor also urged them to continue to put the equipment procured for them into good use for the overall security and comfort of the people.



“I want to most sincerely thank Governor Ambode for all the support he has rendered to security services of the State particularly in the area of vehicles and other logistic support. I am aware you are at the verge of recording another feat getting an ISR platform to ensure a 24/7 surveillance in the creek areas of Lagos State so that we will be able to fish out the criminals that disturb people from going about their lawful business,” Yahaya said.





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/security-lasg-to-acquire-surveillance.html





@Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday restated the commitment of the State Government to ensure the comfort and safety of residents and investors, saying the general welfare of the people remains a top priority for his administration.This is as it emerged that the State Government has perfected plans to acquire Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform, which is a specialized light aircraft, to secure creeks and riverine communities in the State.Speaking at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja when he received Commanders of Armed Forces formations in the State on courtesy visit, Governor Ambode said it was gratifying that in the last two and half years of his administration, security agencies have been extremely cooperative with the State Government and working hard to ensure safety of lives and property.While lauding the cordial relationship that exists among security agencies in the State, Governor Ambode said it was also commendable that there had never been any major civilian-military clash since the advent of his administration, and urged the military to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the State.He said: “All the security agencies in the State have been extremely cooperative with us. They have been able to put down that foundation that we have always wanted that without security there will be no development and irrespective of the changes we have had in terms of leadership of armed forces formations in the last two and half years, they have all done extremely well.While assuring that the State Government would not relent in supporting security agencies with critical infrastructure and logistics to enhance their job, the Governor also urged them to continue to put the equipment procured for them into good use for the overall security and comfort of the people.“I want to most sincerely thank Governor Ambode for all the support he has rendered to security services of the State particularly in the area of vehicles and other logistic support. I am aware you are at the verge of recording another feat getting an ISR platform to ensure a 24/7 surveillance in the creek areas of Lagos State so that we will be able to fish out the criminals that disturb people from going about their lawful business,” Yahaya said.Source:@Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like





See more pictures here here...



http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/security-lasg-to-acquire-surveillance.html Lagos leads, others are learning..See more pictures here here... 5 Likes 1 Share





Where would the light aircraft land? Any airport or airfield in the creeks?



Cant he lease from Buhari's airforce Another fraud? What happens to all the choopers purchased last year and before?Where would the light aircraft land? Any airport or airfield in the creeks?Cant he lease from Buhari's airforce 8 Likes 2 Shares

Keneking:

Another fraud



Accidented Brain box works this way



Even if repaired Accidented Brain box works this wayEven if repaired 10 Likes 2 Shares

Ambode is working 1 Like

Lagos state is trying to get there. But they can't get there. Not until they learn to accomodate we the igbos that constitute 80% of the state's economy and realize that lagos truly doesn't belong to the yoruba's but realistically belongs to the igbos. 2 Likes 1 Share

Quick Analysis on our nation



Tinubu -Fashola- Ambode and we see Lagos working



Now we have baba in place of tinubu in Nigeria so let's start building and Nigeria will be great again





Yoruba's always leading



That's why they call us pacesetters



First television station



First storey building



First skyscraper



First Nobel laureate



First free education system



In short first in everything 10 Likes 2 Shares

NwaChibuzor:

Lagos state is trying to get there. But they can't get there.

By their name you shall know them By their name you shall know them 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice.

biacan:

Ambode is working

Chai

Why close thread.

who

pol23:

Why close thread.

I dunno sef.



The closed thread is on FP and redirecting people to this one. I dunno sef.The closed thread is on FP and redirecting people to this one. 1 Like

Keneking:

Another fraud? What happens to all the choopers purchased last year and before?



Where would the light aircraft land? Any airport or airfield in the creeks?



Cant he lease from Buhari's airforce

Keneshuku, you think that for an aircraft to operate in the creeks. there must be an airport in the creeks?



You see why gala hawkers should never be allowed to post on Nairaland?



Stop disgracing your lineage and advertising your ignorance. Keneshuku, you think that for an aircraft to operate in the creeks. there must be an airport in the creeks?You see why gala hawkers should never be allowed to post on Nairaland?Stop disgracing your lineage and advertising your ignorance. 10 Likes 1 Share

NwaChibuzor:

Lagos state is trying to get there. But they can't get there. Not until they learn to accomodate we the igbos that constitute 80% of the state's economy and realize that lagos truly doesn't belong to the yoruba's but realistically belongs to the igbos.

Lagos belongs to the Igbos?



Don't worry, by 2019,the political environmental sanitation in Lagos politics would be complete. We're collecting ALL our seats back.



Keep making noise online, those that would cure your madness have already started work. Lagos belongs to the Igbos?Don't worry, by 2019,the political environmental sanitation in Lagos politics would be complete. We're collecting ALL our seats back.Keep making noise online, those that would cure your madness have already started work. 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Quick Analysis on our nation

Tinubu -Fashola- Ambode and we see Lagos working

Now we have baba in place of tinubu in Nigeria so let's start building and Nigeria will be great again

Yoruba's always leading

That's why they call us pacesetters

First television station

First storey building

First skyscraper

First Nobel laureate

First free education system

In short first in everything

You are so myopic in thinking, walahi.

If Yorubas are leading why are you supporting an illiterate old soldier who has ruined our economy and security to be the president while a dynamic law professor is the vice president?

Each time that Bubu is away in London for treatment and Osinbajo acts, every Nigerian sees the positive difference and meaningful change.

Yet you are stuck to bubu's backside orifice as if your existence depends on the miserable crumbs from the 40 thieves cabal in the All Poverty Congress, APC presidency. Must the south be eternal slaves to the owners of naijeriya who feel they are born-to-rule over all of us?

Repent now before it is too late.

















You are so myopic in thinking, walahi.If Yorubas are leadingto be the president while a dynamic law professor is the vice president?Each time that Bubu is away in London for treatment andYet you are stuck to bubu's backside orifice as if your existence depends on the miserable crumbs from the 40 thieves cabal in the All Poverty Congress, APC presidency. Must the south be eternal slaves to the owners of naijeriya who feel they are born-to-rule over all of us?Repent now before it is too late. 2 Likes

Some people will come here to tell us How Lagos logically belongs to them...

When there's a bad news on Bado around Ikorodu..they call us Skull miners ....

We are Yorubas...

We are working on our Flaws.

We are proud of our success.

Together we will reach that height.

Eko oni baje oo 7 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Quick Analysis on our nation



Tinubu -Fashola- Ambode and we see Lagos working



Now we have baba in place of tinubu in Nigeria so let's start building and Nigeria will be great again





Yoruba's always leading



That's why they call us pacesetters



First television station



First storey building



First skyscraper



First Nobel laureate



First free education system



In short first in everything

This first oil well in Africa. This first oil well in Africa. 1 Like 1 Share

Blue3k:

Nice.

Nice way of stealing, you mean

The same way Thief-nuibu, Fash_Ole and Amb_Ole stole money with their fraudulent resale of helicopters, CCTVs, the Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC is doing with this new scam project.

Instead of completing the light rail project that has been in the works since 1983 before Bubu cancelled it as a military dictator out of jealousy, they are scamming us with yoyo thieving schemes.



Bitterleafsoup:

S-H-A-M-E-L-E-S-S!!!



Lagos Govt Sells Helicopter It Bought in 2009 To Itself in 2015.



Questions are now being asked by Nigerians as to whether or not the Lagos State government sold the two helicopters it bought in 2009 to itself and paid afresh.

On December 7, 2009, the then Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola launched two Bell 412 EP Helicopters for security surveillance in the State.

However, on November 27, 2015, the State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode commissioned three helicopters, 15 armoured personnel carriers, APCs, two gunboats, 165 vehicles and others purchased at a cost of N4.765 billion.

One of the helicopters was a Bell 412 EP 5N-LAG (Manufacturers Serial Number 36495), the same as the ones commissioned by Fashola in 2009!

When Fashola launched the helicopters in 2009, he did not say that it belonged to Caverton. Rather, he said Caverton would assist the government to enforce safety standards, implying that the helicopters never belonged to Caverton.

A trail of documents and news articles readily available online show that this helicopter (5N-LAG) together with 5N-LSG were both procured in 2009 via deductions from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund by the Fashola’s led government.

According publication by Saharareporters on November 20, 2009, revealed that the Bell 412 EP that Caverton advertised as its own was one of the two helicopters the Lagos State government purchased through the Lagos State Trust Fund to fight crime in the state.

In 2007, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund was established under the Lagos State Security Trust Fund Law 2007 enacted by the state assembly. The Trust Fund was established to raise money and equipment through voluntary subscriptions and donations from all interested government agencies, private organizations and individuals. The funds were then to be invested to take care of the security challenges of the entire state.

Caverton is owned by a businessman, Remi Makanjuola, who also doubled then as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Lagos Trust Fund.

Saharareporters claimed then that in telephone calls made to a Florida–based company, Africair Inc., it discovered that the Lagos State Security Trust Fund had ordered two helicopters, which were supplied, shipped and re-assembled in Lagos.

Africa rep. of Africair, Mr. Robert Prentice, in Nairobi, Kenya confirmed that his company had completed the supply of the helicopters to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. Prodded as to why Caverton is claiming ownership of the equipment, he admitted that the state has a deal with Caverton to operate the helicopters.

The inference from all these is that the Lagos State Government purchased the repainted 5N-LAG helicopter from itself or better still, Ambode repurchased the same helicopter bought by Fashola.



- Hope For Nigeria



http://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2015/09/25/lagos-government-set-to-acquire-2-new-helicopters/ Resold Helicopter

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2009/12/fashola-launches-surveillance-helicopters/ Old Helicopter





Nice way of stealing, you meanThe same way Thief-nuibu, Fash_Ole and Amb_Ole stole money with their fraudulent resale of helicopters, CCTVs, the Association of ProgreTHIEF Criminals, APC is doing with this new scam project.out of jealousy, they are scamming us with yoyo thieving schemes. 1 Like

pol23:

Some people will come here to tell us How Lagos logically belongs to them...

When there's a bad news on Bado around Ikorodu..they call us Skull miners ....

We are Yorubas...

We are working on our Flaws.

We are proud of our success.

Together we will reach that height.

Eko oni baje oo

Good, balanced comment.

Cheers. Good, balanced comment.Cheers. 3 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Seen

Okay o

Na lie... na to protect Tinubu and his cohorts 1 Like

NwaChibuzor:

Lagos state is trying to get there. But they can't get there. Not until they learn to accomodate we the igbos that constitute 80% of the state's economy and realize that lagos truly doesn't belong to the yoruba's but realistically belongs to the igbos.

Wehdone sir



Wehdone sir 3 Likes

Interesting

EKO ONI BAJE