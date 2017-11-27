



Speaking at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, when he received Commanders of Armed Forces formations in the State on courtesy visit, Ambode said it was gratifying that in the last two and half years of his administration, security agencies have been extremely cooperative and working hard to ensure safety of lives and property.





While lauding the cordial relationship that exists among security agencies, Ambode noted that there had never been any major civilian-military clash since the advent of his administration, and urged the military to sustain the peaceful atmosphere in the State.



He said: “All the security agencies in the State have been extremely cooperative with us. They have been able to put down that foundation that we have always wanted that without security there will be no development and irrespective of the changes we have had in terms of leadership of armed forces formations in the last two and half years, they have all done extremely well.



“Lagos is a cosmopolitan State and no matter how much efforts or resources government is putting in place, if there are no leg runners to execute those resources or even use them effectively, we will not be talking about peace.



“My aim is to ensure that every Lagosian sleeps and wake up comfortable and whatever it takes for us to do that is through the utmost cooperation of security agencies and I believe that you will offer that and as we move Lagos forward, it will have positive impact on Nigeria as a whole because everything good that happens in Lagos, is a reflection of what is happening in Nigeria.”





While assuring that his government would not relent in supporting security agencies with critical infrastructure and logistics to enhance their job, the Governor also urged them to continue to put the equipment procured for them into good use for the overall security and comfort of the people.



Earlier, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Airforce Logistics Command, AVM J’afaru Yahaya, who led other service commanders including GOC 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Dauke; Commander, 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ellias Attu; Commander, Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier General T.J Kareem; Commander, 651 Base Service Group of Nigerian Navy, Air Commodore Musbau Olatunji, among others, said they were at Lagos House to assure the State Government of their commitment to ensure security-tight environment for people to go about their lawful business.



Yahaya lauded Governor Ambode for the support to security agencies, saying the move by the State Government to acquire ISR platform would go a long way in securing the creeks and helping security agencies to fish out criminals.



“I want to most sincerely thank Governor Ambode for all the support he has rendered to security services of the State particularly in the area of vehicles and other logistic support.





“I am aware you are at the verge of recording another feat getting an ISR platform to ensure a 24/7 surveillance in the creek areas of Lagos State so that we will be able to fish out the criminals that disturb people from going about their lawful business,” Yahaya said.



