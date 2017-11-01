Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) (13649 Views)

According to Adat Adat Obona, a administrative Staff at the College of Health Technology, Calabar, the victim Mr Ethoti was at the practicum site at Abini Biase LGA on Friday to address some abnormalities bordering on misbehavior exhibited by Miss Odinke Sylvester, when fight broke between the two of them and Odinke resolved to bathing Ethoti with combination of hot water, salt and pepper.



Mr Ethoti is currently receiving treatment at Cottage Hospital, Akpet Central.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-attacks-man-hot-water-mixed-pepper-salt-calabar-photos.html

Nigerian girls sha.





Is this the literal interpretation of



'you are in hot soup today'



Is this the literal interpretation of

'you are in hot soup today'

Mum didn't elaborate all this while na























Wait, I think vitilego is now a man-made condition if u understand

Today you read a news on how a woman killed her husband 2moa Na anoda thing person go read! But to be sincere this lady is wicked! Ha! Hot water + Pepper + Salt . She's heartless. OMG! So one need to be careful with ladies now o! Ha

Hmm so as pretty as she is she has such a wicked hrt. Smh. 1 Like

but why but why

... if the woman no kill her husband, she pour acid or hot water on the guy shuuuuuuu, or hit am for head with pestle. On behalf of guys abeg make unable take am easy abeg... WOMEN!!!! What is going on na...You people just they vex these days... Make una take am easy abeg ooooooooo...

Haaaa.. 3 in one mixture... Wickedness x3 1 Like 1 Share

The rate at which women are leading the domestic violence now, is questionable.



I see this as the negative Impact of the so called F.I.N, you need to see female comment in this group on facebook. A friend of mine will say the group is occultic, a group where u can't counsel a fellow female in the name of God.

A group you can't challenge the story of a fellow member, anything the female do is always right, in my opinion I think Lola th founder of the group has done more than good 11 Likes

I think the best way to sort this kind of cases is to simply pour back to the person that poured!.. Case closed!







I won't be suffering the pain while you are cool with your health while treating the case!





Do me, i do you! 2 Likes

Pure wickedness, no matter what he must have done.... too bad

Dis is d result of fighting. Hw will a guy be quarreling with woman publicly. Nonsense

Evil girl!!! With her head like Techno powerbank...... 6 Likes

Feminist evolution in Nigeria

Guess she wants some human Barbecue!!

I think there is a well orchestrated mission From women of our times to disseminate the men.We are becoming endangered species. 2 Likes

Fear women!! The fear of them is the beginning of wisdom! 1 Like

Guys save your soul from Karishikaz. If you still gat bitches wey dey give you one kine vibe. Abeg no mumu yaself with lovey dovey.



Highest bitches go get na 7 yrs jail, 2 for good behaviour while you go sleep 4eva 5 Likes 1 Share





" this is grotesque, freakish, pythonic,inhumane, mindless, wicked, tragic, merciless, barbaric and condemnable"

Yey 2 Likes

Too bad!!! 1 Like

And If Person Slap Their Eye Swell,all Those Olosho Feminist No Go Let Person Hear Word For Nairaland.

Now Tell Me This One No Go Fit Kill Person. Evil Witch! 2 Likes 1 Share

daewoorazer:



Is this the literal interpretation of 'you are in hot soup today'

More like .... you will be a Barbecue today!

May be he was a randy oga and they taught him good lesson. Women violence these days, eh?

Our women have gone mad again

It's like Nigerian ladies just dey wake up to domestic violence lately.

Maybe na part of women libration and empowerment. Smh

There is more to this story.... Let's hear from both sides

Gosh,



Mixed with salt and pepper? Na so she wicked,

Off to jail with her.





power has indeed changed hands



and she appears so innocent what was he trying to do before the hot water mixed with pepper came on him?power has indeed changed handsand she appears so innocent