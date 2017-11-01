₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by CastedDude: 8:21pm
One Miss Odinke Sylvester, a second year Community Health Extension Worker student, has been accused of pouring a hot water mixed with pepper and salt on Mr. Ethoti Uno, the President of Community Health Department, College of Health Technology, Calabar, Cross River state capital.
According to Adat Adat Obona, a administrative Staff at the College of Health Technology, Calabar, the victim Mr Ethoti was at the practicum site at Abini Biase LGA on Friday to address some abnormalities bordering on misbehavior exhibited by Miss Odinke Sylvester, when fight broke between the two of them and Odinke resolved to bathing Ethoti with combination of hot water, salt and pepper.
Mr Ethoti is currently receiving treatment at Cottage Hospital, Akpet Central.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/lady-attacks-man-hot-water-mixed-pepper-salt-calabar-photos.html
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by NaeChris: 8:32pm
Nigerian girls sha.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by daewoorazer(m): 8:33pm
Is this the literal interpretation of
'you are in hot soup today'
Mum didn't elaborate all this while na
Wait, I think vitilego is now a man-made condition if u understand
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Movic1(m): 8:38pm
OMG! So one need to be careful with ladies now o! Ha Today you read a news on how a woman killed her husband 2moa Na anoda thing person go read! But to be sincere this lady is wicked! Ha! Hot water + Pepper + Salt . She's heartless.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by tossie101(f): 8:39pm
Hmm so as pretty as she is she has such a wicked hrt. Smh.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by joystickextend1(m): 8:39pm
but why
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Philipmems(m): 8:39pm
WOMEN!!!! What is going on na...You people just they vex these days... Make una take am easy abeg ooooooooo ... if the woman no kill her husband, she pour acid or hot water on the guy shuuuuuuu, or hit am for head with pestle. On behalf of guys abeg make unable take am easy abeg...
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by saydfact(m): 8:39pm
Haaaa.. 3 in one mixture... Wickedness x3
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by policy12: 8:39pm
The rate at which women are leading the domestic violence now, is questionable.
I see this as the negative Impact of the so called F.I.N, you need to see female comment in this group on facebook. A friend of mine will say the group is occultic, a group where u can't counsel a fellow female in the name of God.
A group you can't challenge the story of a fellow member, anything the female do is always right, in my opinion I think Lola th founder of the group has done more than good
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by donstan18(m): 8:39pm
I think the best way to sort this kind of cases is to simply pour back to the person that poured!.. Case closed!
I won't be suffering the pain while you are cool with your health while treating the case!
Do me, i do you!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by hezy4real01(m): 8:39pm
Pure wickedness, no matter what he must have done.... too bad
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by collabo4me(m): 8:39pm
Dis is d result of fighting. Hw will a guy be quarreling with woman publicly. Nonsense
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 8:39pm
Evil girl!!! With her head like Techno powerbank......
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by mrphysics(m): 8:39pm
Feminist evolution in Nigeria
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by jonadaft: 8:40pm
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:40pm
Guess she wants some human Barbecue!!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by nkwuocha1: 8:40pm
I think there is a well orchestrated mission From women of our times to disseminate the men.We are becoming endangered species.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by cashlurd(m): 8:40pm
Fear women!! The fear of them is the beginning of wisdom!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by superemmy(m): 8:40pm
Guys save your soul from Karishikaz. If you still gat bitches wey dey give you one kine vibe. Abeg no mumu yaself with lovey dovey.
Highest bitches go get na 7 yrs jail, 2 for good behaviour while you go sleep 4eva
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Keneking: 8:40pm
This govt sef
" this is grotesque, freakish, pythonic,inhumane, mindless, wicked, tragic, merciless, barbaric and condemnable"
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by dasauce(m): 8:40pm
Yey
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by chiboy90: 8:40pm
Too bad!!!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Edonojie007(m): 8:41pm
And If Person Slap Their Eye Swell,all Those Olosho Feminist No Go Let Person Hear Word For Nairaland.
Now Tell Me This One No Go Fit Kill Person. Evil Witch!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:41pm
daewoorazer:More like .... you will be a Barbecue today!
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by priceaction: 8:41pm
May be he was a randy oga and they taught him good lesson. Women violence these days, eh?
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by kumakunta: 8:41pm
Our women have gone mad again
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by anukulapo: 8:41pm
It's like Nigerian ladies just dey wake up to domestic violence lately.
Maybe na part of women libration and empowerment. Smh
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Braaad: 8:41pm
There is more to this story.... Let's hear from both sides
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by Daeylar(f): 8:41pm
Gosh,
Mixed with salt and pepper? Na so she wicked,
Off to jail with her.
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by uzomanny(m): 8:42pm
what was he trying to do before the hot water mixed with pepper came on him?
power has indeed changed hands
and she appears so innocent
|Re: Lady Pours Hot Water Mixed With Pepper & Salt On A Man In Calabar (Graphic Pics) by ceezarhh(m): 8:42pm
Not just hot water...she had to mix it with pepper!. Let same be done to her, except hers' will be melted aboniki balm and pepper...
