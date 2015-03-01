₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by dre11(m): 9:47pm On Nov 27
By Isiaka Wakili
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/electricity-nigerians-must-pay-higher-tariffs--fg.html
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by optional1(f): 9:53pm On Nov 27
something wey i no see to use iron or charge my phone i go come pay by force.. ..
Una don chop crazy come smoke mess
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by odogwubiafra: 10:02pm On Nov 27
Anti-people govt. No, na GEJ fault for handing over to zombies.
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by bettercreature(m): 10:07pm On Nov 27
Lol who cares? I’ve already disconnected myself.Nothing like solar power
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Jirate(m): 10:10pm On Nov 27
More like “Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs For Darkness”……Useless Party.
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by meccuno: 10:14pm On Nov 27
you for just kill us ....
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by HiddenShadow: 10:17pm On Nov 27
The same high tariff system that destroyed South West Nigeria that Fashola wants to introduce on all Nigerians.
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Mrsprof(f): 10:30pm On Nov 27
We must pay high tariff with very little or no supply supply abi? Una dey try o
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Nbote(m): 10:33pm On Nov 27
No need complaining, we don enta already... We have been paying high tariffs since last 2yrs so no b new thing.. I jus hope ppl are learning their lessons
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Sprumbabafather: 10:51pm On Nov 27
A serious government can supply 24 hours power under 6 months - Fash the Bash
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by TANTUMERGO007: 10:54pm On Nov 27
Useless animals in government
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by ifychris77(m): 11:14pm On Nov 27
Una don try, na the one we go pay finish, na only 3days we go see light. Una think say all of us na mumu, way una go use dey chop, make una give umuosu Nsulu light if una want peace
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by SalamRushdie: 12:28am
Immediately Fashola came in this evil govt increased tariifs by 50 percent claiming the increase what requisite for us to start seeing power improvement but instead we withnessed power get far worse than it had ever been and it meant the govt only increased the tariiff for darkness and now in just one year plus they want to increase it again despite not keeping to thier words the first time ..Nigerians is this the kind of govt U want to continue with ?
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by SalamRushdie: 12:29am
Jirate:
Ofcourse because they trade only darkness
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by SHAKABOOM: 1:06am
Useless govt..God punish this useless,evil,heartless,clueless,corrupt govt ad evryone supporting it.
Especially fashola.
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by anonimi: 6:03am
odogwubiafra:
Please tell us what YOU did to make sure Jonathan did not lose in 2015.
Are you a member of a political party?
How much of your own personal savings did you contribute to a political campaign?
Did you volunteer your time and skills to campaign vigorously for Jonathan? To what effect?
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by loveth360(f): 6:07am
The change zombies asked for is here.
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Bari22(m): 6:07am
So sorry for us
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:07am
Why I no go happy when "Change" dey touch everybody. Sai Baba
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by anonimi: 6:08am
SalamRushdie:
.........despite promising megawatts of light.
Barawo Bubu and his 40 thieves cabal of All Poverty Congress, APC presidency have ruined our country.
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by imhotep: 6:08am
bettercreature:Please share your solar solution for us to learn
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Esseite: 6:08am
They never seem to ask the partinent question..
"are the people earning enough to pay for the increase?"
Clowns*
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by anonimi: 6:12am
Sprumbabafather:
Bitterleafsoup:
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by anonimi: 6:15am
loveth360:
Many of them are so ashamed they cannot speak anymore.
They are busy trading bitcoins, iTune cards, eBay $$$$
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Flexherbal(m): 6:17am
End of 2017, we still can not boast of 12 hours of power supply.
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by okosodo: 6:27am
So these eediots have nothing to offer and they have been using their mouths to repair the disaster that they have put us into. All the people that contributed to this evil falling upon us, it will never be well with you
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Keneking: 6:34am
Useless government of hardship
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by SalamRushdie: 6:36am
bettercreature:
You are a typical Nigerian so because you installed solar panel you dont care about electricity improvements again, I know your solar set up ia not large enough to give u upto 10kva of power which is what you need to enjoy electricity welll , abi you no de use de use AC or Washing machine or Electric Iron ne?
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by Samusu(m): 6:49am
I am tired
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by dunkem21(m): 6:57am
Nigerians
|Re: Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG by kattytamer: 7:02am
Just put the country on amazon jare
