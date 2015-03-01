Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Electricity: Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs – FG (1010 Views)

Tariffs: Benin, Ghana Wage Economic War Against Nigeria / Fuel Hike Makes Deltans To Pay Higher Price In Delta State Govt Urban Transport / Nigerians Must Resist Attempt To Change Constitution To Suit Saraki -Sen. Marafa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Isiaka Wakili





The Federal Government has said that Nigerians must pay higher tariffs on electricity.



Speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday at the 6th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum for Private Sector Stakeholders, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo described payment of higher tariffs as inevitable.



He said: "Listening to questions concerning lower tariffs, we must pay higher tariffs, these sorts of things are inevitable. What we are trying to do is not increase tariffs for now, but how we can ensure we clean up the entire value chain. I’m sure you are aware of the Payment Assurance Guarantee which we put in place for over N700billion to ensure gas is paid for and for liquidity in the whole value chain.



"Today (Monday), we will be meeting with the World Bank on a scheme they have been working with us on to fund the entire value chain, and ensure we transit smoothly from where we are, to a much more market-determined policy for electricity.



This will involve a fair amount of subsidy; the Federal Government and World Bank are working together on that. There is no way of sustaining the current subsidies for long term, but we want to ensure the process is smooth."



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/electricity-nigerians-must-pay-higher-tariffs--fg.html





lalasticlala

something wey i no see to use iron or charge my phone i go come pay by force.. ..





Una don chop crazy come smoke mess 8 Likes

Anti-people govt. No, na GEJ fault for handing over to zombies. 10 Likes

Lol who cares? I’ve already disconnected myself.Nothing like solar power 3 Likes 3 Shares

More like “Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs For Darkness”……Useless Party. 11 Likes 2 Shares

you for just kill us .... 1 Like

The same high tariff system that destroyed South West Nigeria that Fashola wants to introduce on all Nigerians. 6 Likes

We must pay high tariff with very little or no supply supply abi? Una dey try o 4 Likes

No need complaining, we don enta already... We have been paying high tariffs since last 2yrs so no b new thing.. I jus hope ppl are learning their lessons 9 Likes

A serious government can supply 24 hours power under 6 months - Fash the Bash 6 Likes 1 Share

Useless animals in government 5 Likes

Una don try, na the one we go pay finish, na only 3days we go see light. Una think say all of us na mumu, way una go use dey chop, make una give umuosu Nsulu light if una want peace

Immediately Fashola came in this evil govt increased tariifs by 50 percent claiming the increase what requisite for us to start seeing power improvement but instead we withnessed power get far worse than it had ever been and it meant the govt only increased the tariiff for darkness and now in just one year plus they want to increase it again despite not keeping to thier words the first time ..Nigerians is this the kind of govt U want to continue with ? 4 Likes

Jirate:

More like “Nigerians Must Pay Higher Tariffs For Darkness”……Useless Party.

Ofcourse because they trade only darkness Ofcourse because they trade only darkness 3 Likes



Especially fashola. Useless govt..God punish this useless,evil,heartless,clueless,corrupt govt ad evryone supporting it.Especially fashola. 2 Likes

odogwubiafra:

Anti-people govt. No, na GEJ fault for handing over to zombies.

Please tell us what YOU did to make sure Jonathan did not lose in 2015.

Are you a member of a political party?

How much of your own personal savings did you contribute to a political campaign?

Did you volunteer your time and skills to campaign vigorously for Jonathan? To what effect?











Please tell us what YOU did to make sure Jonathan did not lose in 2015.Are you a member of a political party?Did you volunteer your time and skills to campaign vigorously for Jonathan? To what effect? 4 Likes

The change zombies asked for is here. 1 Like

So sorry for us

Why I no go happy when "Change" dey touch everybody. Sai Baba 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

Ofcourse because they trade only darkness

.........despite promising megawatts of light.

Barawo Bubu and his 40 thieves cabal of All Poverty Congress, APC presidency have ruined our country.



















.........despite promising megawatts of light.Bubu and his 40 thieves cabal of All Poverty Congress, APC presidency have ruined our country. 1 Like

bettercreature:

Lol who cares? I’ve already disconnected myself.Nothing like solar power Please share your solar solution for us to learn Please share your solar solution for us to learn 1 Like

They never seem to ask the partinent question..



"are the people earning enough to pay for the increase?"



Clowns* 1 Like 1 Share

Sprumbabafather:

A serious government can supply 24 hours power under 6 months - Fash the Bash





















Bitterleafsoup:



“So, let no one say that he has no money to deliver power for the entire country. This is the limit to which the law allows us to do, but we have done this to make a statement that power can be generated."

















Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/power-supply-all-homes-in-lagos-will-be-lit-in-six-months-if-fashola/ 1 Like

loveth360:

The change zombies asked for is here.

Many of them are so ashamed they cannot speak anymore.

They are busy trading bitcoins, iTune cards, eBay $$$$











Many of them are so ashamed they cannot speak anymore.They are busy trading bitcoins, iTune cards, eBay $$$$ 4 Likes 3 Shares

End of 2017, we still can not boast of 12 hours of power supply. 1 Like 1 Share

So these eediots have nothing to offer and they have been using their mouths to repair the disaster that they have put us into. All the people that contributed to this evil falling upon us, it will never be well with you

Useless government of hardship

bettercreature:

Lol who cares? I’ve already disconnected myself.Nothing like solar power

You are a typical Nigerian so because you installed solar panel you dont care about electricity improvements again, I know your solar set up ia not large enough to give u upto 10kva of power which is what you need to enjoy electricity welll , abi you no de use de use AC or Washing machine or Electric Iron ne? You are a typical Nigerian so because you installed solar panel you dont care about electricity improvements again, I know your solar set up ia not large enough to give u upto 10kva of power which is what you need to enjoy electricity welll , abi you no de use de use AC or Washing machine or Electric Iron ne?

I am tired

Nigerians