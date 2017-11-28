₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,673 members, 3,937,616 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 02:41 AM

Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court (4145 Views)

Corpse Of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Wife Maryam Sanda (Graphic / The Scene Where Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Was Killed By Wife Maryam Sanda At Home / Bilyamin Muhammed Bello Stabbed To Death By Maryam Sanda, His Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by lalasticlala(m): 12:46am
Maimuna Aliyu, the embattled mother of Maryam Sanda, will be arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, on Tuesday for corruption.

Mrs Aliyu, a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Ltd, was nominated to the board of the company but later dropped when it was discovered that she was under ICPC probe.

She is to be arraigned at the FCT High Court Jabi, Abuja, the same court where her daughter, Maryam Sanda, is currently facing trial for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.



A statement by ICPC’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Mohammed Hussein, said Mrs Aliyu allegedly sold off three plots of land 2432; 2433; and 2434 in Cadastral Zone B08 area of the FCT.

According to the ICPC, the said plots, valued at N57million, were got on behalf of the bank without remitting the money to it.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that she made a false statement to its officials all contrary to Sections 19 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.


https://dailynigerian.com/headline/maryam-sandas-arraigned-court/

1 Like

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by evy1(m): 12:53am
Wawu
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by misterjosh(m): 12:53am
Hmm
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Mendelssohn(m): 12:54am
Double wahala for dedi body.....

2 Likes

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by ceenote: 12:54am
ok
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by abdulhadi101(m): 12:55am
Like mother like daughter

3 Likes

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by generalbush(m): 12:56am
Pheeew

Govt should protect we Men...

These women are out to destroy us!

5 Likes

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by chikeze(m): 12:56am
Like mother like daughter. shocked
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by BrutusOj(m): 12:56am
is she a Muslim woman? just asking cos of the way she exposed her cleavage oo, quite unusual of an average Muslim woman

1 Like

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by M7even(m): 12:56am
oh boy see sugar mummy of life

1 Like

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Benjom(m): 12:56am
Quite pathetic undecided
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Blackhawk01: 12:57am
Everything na double double... lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by ladeb: 12:58am
hmmm
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by nurex01(m): 12:58am
When you marry because of wealth. All those ladies get jealous easily
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by omoadeleye(m): 1:00am
What a fantastic family reunion
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:00am
Some mothers do have 'em!
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by gozzlin: 1:00am
Chai, this woman fine o! See cleavage!
Would make a perfect sugar mummy.
Alas, she's a kleptomaniac. So sad
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:00am
M7even:
oh boy see sugar mummy of life
Na wa o!
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Evablizin(f): 1:02am
Good.

They should lock them up.

Snake will never cease to give birth to a long thing.
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by RAFIC(m): 1:02am
Can we stop calling this lady "killer woman" until she is convicted by a competent court of law?

This age of social media justice would be the worst in the history of mankind.

1 Like

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Vladm(m): 1:02am
like mama, like pikin
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Araoluwa005(m): 1:03am
the mother is more beautiful than the daughter
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by boldking(m): 1:03am
mumu mother like mmm
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by KehnnyCares(m): 1:06am
Is there anyone here who saw what I'm seeing over here all? smiley smiley
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Benita27(f): 1:07am
BrutusOj:
is she a Muslim woman? just asking cos of the way she exposed her cleavage oo, quite unusual of an average Muslim woman
The rich muslims are liberal. Islamic laws are for the poor. grin

6 Likes

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by PearlStreet(m): 1:08am
The Mom takes other people's money,
Her daughter took another person's life.

What a complete family.
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by b0rn2fuck(m): 1:10am
Benita27:
The rich muslims are liberal. Islamic laws are for the poor. grin
my sweetdick for you jooh
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Austinoiz(m): 1:11am
Mama Oku! Mama Oringo uwa niile.
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by alfaHaywhy(m): 1:12am
.....

Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by TimeMod3: 1:12am
Akantbilivit... lala still dey carry FP button at 12:45
BTW, this mama na milf
#NoBitchAttitude
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by mannymie01: 1:14am
ki Olohun mase wa ni odaran, tomotomo bi akara
Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by solasoulmusic(f): 1:16am
This is so sad o mother and daughter ke it is well o

(0) (1) (Reply)

A Must Read!!! Authentic List Of Top Ten Nigerian Armed Robbers In History. / Has Anyone Noticed The Warning On MMM Official Website (pictures) / Pics Of A Liltle Girl Smoking Shisha Goes Viral On Twitter (PHOTOS)

Viewing this topic: p2flexx(m), lunacol(m), timesup234, donikky(f), dablazor, freshyd, begge, echarlz(m), Khd95(m), kumalee, obioraval(m), Sparkle777(f), aby007, MORPHYLEE, tman2sure(m), Clemzzz(m), ifylamode and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.