|Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by lalasticlala(m): 12:46am
Maimuna Aliyu, the embattled mother of Maryam Sanda, will be arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, on Tuesday for corruption.
https://dailynigerian.com/headline/maryam-sandas-arraigned-court/
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by evy1(m): 12:53am
Wawu
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by misterjosh(m): 12:53am
Hmm
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Mendelssohn(m): 12:54am
Double wahala for dedi body.....
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by ceenote: 12:54am
ok
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by abdulhadi101(m): 12:55am
Like mother like daughter
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by generalbush(m): 12:56am
Pheeew
Govt should protect we Men...
These women are out to destroy us!
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by chikeze(m): 12:56am
Like mother like daughter.
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by BrutusOj(m): 12:56am
is she a Muslim woman? just asking cos of the way she exposed her cleavage oo, quite unusual of an average Muslim woman
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by M7even(m): 12:56am
oh boy see sugar mummy of life
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Benjom(m): 12:56am
Quite pathetic
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Blackhawk01: 12:57am
Everything na double double...
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by ladeb: 12:58am
hmmm
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by nurex01(m): 12:58am
When you marry because of wealth. All those ladies get jealous easily
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by omoadeleye(m): 1:00am
What a fantastic family reunion
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:00am
Some mothers do have 'em!
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by gozzlin: 1:00am
Chai, this woman fine o! See cleavage!
Would make a perfect sugar mummy.
Alas, she's a kleptomaniac. So sad
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:00am
M7even:Na wa o!
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Evablizin(f): 1:02am
Good.
They should lock them up.
Snake will never cease to give birth to a long thing.
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by RAFIC(m): 1:02am
Can we stop calling this lady "killer woman" until she is convicted by a competent court of law?
This age of social media justice would be the worst in the history of mankind.
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Vladm(m): 1:02am
like mama, like pikin
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Araoluwa005(m): 1:03am
the mother is more beautiful than the daughter
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by boldking(m): 1:03am
mumu mother like mmm
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by KehnnyCares(m): 1:06am
Is there anyone here who saw what I'm seeing over here all?
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Benita27(f): 1:07am
BrutusOj:The rich muslims are liberal. Islamic laws are for the poor.
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by PearlStreet(m): 1:08am
The Mom takes other people's money,
Her daughter took another person's life.
What a complete family.
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by b0rn2fuck(m): 1:10am
Benita27:my sweetdick for you jooh
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by Austinoiz(m): 1:11am
Mama Oku! Mama Oringo uwa niile.
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by alfaHaywhy(m): 1:12am
.....
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by TimeMod3: 1:12am
Akantbilivit... lala still dey carry FP button at 12:45
BTW, this mama na milf
#NoBitchAttitude
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by mannymie01: 1:14am
ki Olohun mase wa ni odaran, tomotomo bi akara
|Re: Maimuna Aliyu, Maryam Sanda’s Mother To Be Arraigned By ICPC In Same Court by solasoulmusic(f): 1:16am
This is so sad o mother and daughter ke it is well o
