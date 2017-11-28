Maimuna Aliyu, the embattled mother of Maryam Sanda, will be arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, on Tuesday for corruption.



Mrs Aliyu, a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans Ltd, was nominated to the board of the company but later dropped when it was discovered that she was under ICPC probe.



She is to be arraigned at the FCT High Court Jabi, Abuja, the same court where her daughter, Maryam Sanda, is currently facing trial for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.







A statement by ICPC’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Mohammed Hussein, said Mrs Aliyu allegedly sold off three plots of land 2432; 2433; and 2434 in Cadastral Zone B08 area of the FCT.



According to the ICPC, the said plots, valued at N57million, were got on behalf of the bank without remitting the money to it.



The anti-graft agency also alleged that she made a false statement to its officials all contrary to Sections 19 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.



