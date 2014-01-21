Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter (5975 Views)

The classy and savvy young woman sure knows how to melt the hearts of Nigerians with her poise and standard.



Dooshima is a firefighter you would love to meet any time any day because of her ravishing beauty.



See more photos below;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/check-out-hot-photos-of-this-pretty.html



Wow! If i were resident in her city, my house will always be on fire. Wow! If i were resident in her city, my house will always be on fire. 14 Likes

FreddyKruger:

Wow! If i were resident in her city, my house will always be on fire. that means you will always be in IDP camp that means you will always be in IDP camp 35 Likes 2 Shares

Some guy would run towards the fire to get rescued by this lady.

Some of the oga for fire service right now 12 Likes

Dennis Dooshima is an incredibly beautiful Nigerian female firefighter.



The classy and savvy young woman sure knows how to melt the hearts of Nigerians with her poise and standard.

let her hotness not cause fires that she is supposed to prevent oo let her hotness not cause fires that she is supposed to prevent oo 1 Like





I see.





The only fire this one can quench is the fire in her oga's loins. I see.The only fire this one can quench is the fire in her oga's loins. 3 Likes 1 Share

THIS WAN SELF NA FIRE OWN HER OWN 1 Like

This one na food for the ogas at the top na





Tbh



With the way most girls now hustle with their body, I’m starting to consider those that objectify women









Chai make we no lie, this girl set small 1 Like

I hope she can move those ass faster before the whole house burns to ash 5 Likes

1 Like

FreddyKruger:

Wow! If i were resident in her city, my house will always be on fire. hahahahahah.. Oluwa ooo. Those curves though. hahahahahah.. Oluwa ooo. Those curves though.

FreddyKruger:

Wow! If i were resident in her city, my house will always be on fire. .. ... In Jesus name u have prayed!!! Amen... So shall it be..... .. ... In Jesus name u have prayed!!! Amen... So shall it be..... 1 Like 1 Share

Wow!

This type fit make person on gas comot for house o

hawt

High guys.

Pleas prey for me I am righting O level Inglish agein. I have bin failling sins 2011 but this yeah I am very redi and am confeedent I wheel pass width a A. 5 Likes 1 Share

Yummy

mans not hot

FreddyKruger:

Wow! If i were resident in her city, my house will always be on fire.

Amen Amen

Uncle just look at the kind of news that interest you. Daily we are all getting older. We want to live Nigeria better than we found it.

everybody just dy rebrand, from sexy police officer to sexy fire fighter. No matter how sexy she look my house will never b on fire 1 Like

Dhs

Nigerians can make and break anybody's career. Dem no go allow the madam slay quietly and live her life. O ti ooo

This kind thing can make man literally set his house on fire o

louisilva:

High guys.

Pleas prey for me I am righting O level Inglish agein. I have bin failling sins 2011 but this yeah I am very redi and am confeedent I wheel pass width a A. 3 Likes

Na this kind tin dey make person use him own set fire for him house. God deliver us from coke bottle.

Ambode sef

She's wearing a wig on duty? 1 Like