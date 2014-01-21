₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,766 members, 3,937,896 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 November 2017 at 07:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter (5975 Views)
Benue-born Female Fire Fighter Breaks The Internet With Her Beauty (photos) / Dennis Dooshima, A Beautiful Fire Fighter (Photos) / PHOTOS: This Pretty Girl Is A Tomato Seller And Very Proud Of It! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by HeWrites(m): 1:09am
Dennis Dooshima is an incredibly beautiful Nigerian female firefighter.
The classy and savvy young woman sure knows how to melt the hearts of Nigerians with her poise and standard.
Dooshima is a firefighter you would love to meet any time any day because of her ravishing beauty.
See more photos below;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/check-out-hot-photos-of-this-pretty.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by HeWrites(m): 1:10am
More; http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/check-out-hot-photos-of-this-pretty.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by FreddyKruger: 1:51am
Wow! If i were resident in her city, my house will always be on fire.
14 Likes
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by yarimo(m): 2:20am
FreddyKruger:that means you will always be in IDP camp
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by TRAPP(m): 2:47am
Some guy would run towards the fire to get rescued by this lady.
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by dyadeleye(m): 3:06am
Some of the oga for fire service right now
12 Likes
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Realfitbody: 3:09am
Dennis Dooshima is an incredibly beautiful Nigerian female firefighter.
let her hotness not cause fires that she is supposed to prevent oo
1 Like
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by NwaAmaikpe: 7:17am
I see.
The only fire this one can quench is the fire in her oga's loins.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by ladeb: 7:17am
THIS WAN SELF NA FIRE OWN HER OWN
1 Like
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by I124U: 7:17am
This one na food for the ogas at the top na
Tbh
With the way most girls now hustle with their body, I’m starting to consider those that objectify women
Chai make we no lie, this girl set small
1 Like
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Papiikush: 7:18am
I hope she can move those ass faster before the whole house burns to ash
5 Likes
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by solpat(m): 7:18am
1 Like
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Luxuryconsult: 7:18am
FreddyKruger:hahahahahah.. Oluwa ooo. Those curves though.
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Adeoba10(m): 7:18am
FreddyKruger:.. ... In Jesus name u have prayed!!! Amen... So shall it be.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Gepheral: 7:18am
Wow!
This type fit make person on gas comot for house o
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Esomchi44(m): 7:18am
hawt
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by louisilva: 7:18am
High guys.
Pleas prey for me I am righting O level Inglish agein. I have bin failling sins 2011 but this yeah I am very redi and am confeedent I wheel pass width a A.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by twilliamx: 7:19am
Yummy
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Esomchi44(m): 7:19am
mans not hot
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Bari22(m): 7:19am
FreddyKruger:
Amen
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Sammy95: 7:19am
��������� ⛔Send in clear picture or correct Codes of� ♒iTunes ☸Amazon (Receipt) ☮Walmart ♊Steam Gift Cards
✴with face value of $200, $100, $50, $25 & $15 etc
☣Attach your account details to Cash out in less than 10-15mins.
�I need up to 10000$ per day
Be assured that I pay faster than any dealer. DM on whatsapp or call me with *07038354118* A trial will thrill and convince you����
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Sebastine1994(m): 7:19am
Uncle just look at the kind of news that interest you. Daily we are all getting older. We want to live Nigeria better than we found it.
If we sold 30 million shares at 100 Naira each. We could build one factory every day. Just imagine what your 100 Naira can do when combined together. Think of the jobs and interest that it would generate. In a year Nigeria will have more factories than CHINA and America combined. Join this movement now. Check my signature or send your name and state to 07064869102
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by ayoxelee(m): 7:20am
everybody just dy rebrand, from sexy police officer to sexy fire fighter. No matter how sexy she look my house will never b on fire
1 Like
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by overhypedsteve(m): 7:21am
Dhs
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by maxiuc(m): 7:21am
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by BruncleZuma: 7:21am
Nigerians can make and break anybody's career. Dem no go allow the madam slay quietly and live her life. O ti ooo
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Offpoint: 7:21am
This kind thing can make man literally set his house on fire o
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by AbdulAdam56(m): 7:21am
louisilva:
3 Likes
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by DeBlessedOne(m): 7:22am
Na this kind tin dey make person use him own set fire for him house. God deliver us from coke bottle.
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by Keneking: 7:23am
Ambode sef
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by GrandMufti: 7:23am
She's wearing a wig on duty?
1 Like
|Re: Check These Beautiful Photos Of A Nigerian Female Fire Fighter by jonadaft: 7:23am
Fire fir?
Research Analysis & Project Aid / Career On Rechargecard Printing / Do You Need A Mechanical & Electrical Autocad Design Engineer?
Viewing this topic: Theflint1(m), brainbox1000(m), rosco1404, benjaminben(m), kizolo(m), diggz, BrilliantMind, Africanista, Ggee(m), Gamesmart, sparklebabe(f), wisedrugz, memnon37(m), aottravels(m), infotainment(m), jeeqaa7(m), olusteady79, Toma96(m), mumayyez, paparazzhi(f), Faramide(m), Roydonzy87, 12month, ahmedolawale, matosneh(m), FRESHG(m), realabraham, Twizzy30(m), owendmayor(m), Xyzee, osadhordy(m), culcid(m), CaptainBUGGY, donmatin(m), charlesazeh(m), alextywo(m), gleaf, Osgee(m), obicentlis, driy65(m), ChiClassic(m), Zico4real(m), emmyspark007(m), MissGracy(f), yungchief(m), Settingz321(m), lokotowers(m), abiri(m), Goodoldays(m), PqsMike, seyizma(m), planter(m), donklint86, vivienD, Freshemzy(m), Afrocatalyst, CuriousX, virus05(m), dogtails, Daniyomex(m), tjay007, iamdee17(f), walexzy5050(m), endemophy, Sleemchoko8, Patng, obamanuru(m), sotonzBlog(m), candyguyofficia(m), dk2baba(m), highpriest4, mrkunlex, bobofati(m), andymofia(m), hollamanng(m), LeediaLee(f), Opeyemi5(m), cassiekel, dannyfillz(m), Dzes, gonkin(m), Mydreamman, segebase(m), oba009(m), adeleye17 and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16