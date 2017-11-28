₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 1:10am
How LG chairman slapped female councilor in Kebbi
https://dailynigerian.com/news/lg-chairman-slapped-female-councilor-kebbi/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_Cl2PZGrLo
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by Evablizin(f): 1:13am
This is what happens when you elect an incompetent and proud person as a LG chairman.
How can i allow this woman talk to me like this,is the only stupid thing running in his mind when she was talking.
I pray that leaders and APC will do justice to her as she said.
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by HeWrites(m): 1:14am
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by JoNach: 1:15am
Just imagine !! No regard for women in the north , that's why they marry as many as they wish to. He should go and try this with Edo or Warri girl, what you'll hear is that "he has been buried according to islamic rites"
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by sonnie10: 1:15am
Singing...
Everything na double double .
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by lomaxx: 1:16am
Wild.
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by apeiron24(m): 1:16am
Aye lee, Aye ma le, oro aye yi o, Otoju su mi
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by kingdoncome: 1:17am
Easy oo
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by Evablizin(f): 1:17am
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by aieromon(m): 1:18am
Posting a thread on frontpage 1am in the morning?
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by HeWrites(m): 1:18am
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by Forceup(f): 1:19am
Lawd
That's what you get in Nigerian politics... Where Ex governors still rule and control a sitting governor... Where governors bows down to greet the president??
Why should governors bow down to greet a president??
Why should a chairman slap a Councillor??
He even ignored the backlash he could face because she's a woman... Na wa
Which way 9ja
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by iotama22: 1:20am
She should press charges.
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by gloryman91: 1:20am
I wonder o
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by obaival(m): 1:22am
aieromon:And u are reading it by 1:22
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by grayht(m): 1:25am
aieromon:He's on night shift
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by faaz24: 1:26am
What is the name of the chairman ? Who did he think he is, SADDAM ?
He needs reprimanding.
You can imagine what his wife is passing through at home. What kind of a man slaps a woman, Beast !
Dan banza kawai....kaba duk wani maza mai tunani kunya.
Dan akuya !
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by sholay2011(m): 1:27am
This animalistic behaviour should be punished.
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by imstrong1: 1:27am
Really?.. Ordinary chairman and you are doing this perhaps his type will start beating as gov
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by hyfr(m): 1:28am
Can this be obtained in other countries, without her suing the stupid chairman..... this country is a poo hole. More likely a zoo as they say
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by TimeMod3: 1:29am
Don't you know that in that part of the country, women are not allowed to talk. How dare you. You derseved what you got.
Is NL now running 24hrs? Lala been making FP back to back at past midnight.
#NoBitchAttitude
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by hyfr(m): 1:30am
TimeMod3:women are not allowed to talk? Then why did they elect her to talk( by representing the people) does your sense enter airplane mood at night?
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by ddeola: 1:30am
It's obvious, "they" are not used to women being in leadership position and especially expressing their opinions boldly
May God deliver "them"
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by cy4cent(f): 1:34am
This is too bad.
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by olamil3000: 1:36am
http://quickfinda.com
may God have mercy on him
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by TimeMod3: 1:39am
hyfr:No matter the position they may hold, they are not allowed to challenge the authority of their men.
Why was she slapped & was told to go to hell?
#StopBitchAttitude
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by Esaylai: 1:39am
Esaylai ooo!!!
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by kokoA(m): 1:41am
Maybe they have been choping the local government money together before and now the Chiarman wants to chop alone. Nigeria politicians don't just slap themselves like that if money is not involved. We need to get the full gist, not this one sided story .
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by condralbedez: 1:42am
She said she expects the leaders and the APC to do justice to her, as she has been “abused and embarrassed,” by the chairman.
Sorry ma'am, tinubu will hear of this..
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by wunmi590(m): 1:42am
If truly and APC are ate transparent enough in their dealings, I guess this should be his last political journey.
He has realised that she's saying the truth out of other councillors, so he needed to shot her up.
Thank God and your stars it didn't happen in an advance country.
BTW: Who is posting to FrontPage by this time? Is the person winch and wizard?
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by Lordsocrates: 1:43am
After the attacks by wome... Maryam that stabbed her husband, the unjustified 7yrs term for the woman that stabbed her husband sometimes ago..
And the flexing of Time Making a with anode woman's husband after crying victim and forming STDs for her innocent husband.
It Seems men are fighting back...
May all those feminists no quote me on, Abel,
|Re: Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu Slapped Twice By LG Chairman In Kebbi (photo) by Dcholeric: 1:49am
Lordsocrates:just two slaps isn't enough bro
