Buhari's Sister, Rakiya Adamu: "I Speak With My Brother Every Day" / Army Hands Over Rakiya Abubakar, Newly Found Chibok Girl To Borno Governor / Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar With Her Baby (Photo)

How LG chairman slapped female councilor in Kebbi





A female councilor in Fakai local government area of Kebbi, Rakiya Musa Birnin Tudu was twice slapped by her chairman for telling him the complaints of constituents and local government workers.



The councilor, in an interview with BBC Hausa service on Monday and monitored by DAILY NIGERIAN in Abuja, said the chairman is owing workers four months’ salary, with complaints coming from all quarters over the way he solitarily performs the affairs of the local government.



She said as a result of the myriads of these problems, which also saw elected councilors confined to within spectators position, a council meeting was summoned where she voiced these grievances to the chairman.







“It was during a council meeting convened over the different problems afflicting the constituents in the local government. We were discussing on these issues and we also asked him whether we offended him because of the way he has not been involving us in the affairs of the local government.



“In this local government, we have reached 4 months without salary. People are complaining of how they have been disengaged from their works. Some of them complain of cut in their salaries. All these were tabled and the chairman was urged to act,” she said.



Then it was Mrs Birnin Tudu’s turnto speak, as the meeting allows everyone to talk. “I told him that being close to our constituents we hear a lot of complaints first hand. And as the chairman, he cannot get to hear some of these complaints and misdemeanors, but we hear everything and we are not happy.







“I told him we are elected councilors but we have been relegated in running the affairs of the local government. Some directors have stopped coming to work. I urged him to please do something and pay workers their salaries.”



Soon after rounding off her submissions, the female council said “as the secretary was talking, he (the chairman) stepped out of his seat and came towards me. He was even asked by the secretary of where he is going, but he replied that he was going to sit.



“I was not expecting anything when he severely slapped me twice. Some councilors later prevailed upon him. He even boasted that a councilor was never slapped in the history of the local government, but he had done so, moreso on an elected female councilor.







“He then went out to the charged crowd, who equally were making comments on me and making threats because of my stance. He calmed them down with the news of what he did to me.”



Asked on her response, she said he decided to follow the chain of command that is inherent in politics by reporting it to their leaders.



She said she expects the leaders and the APC to do justice to her, as she has been “abused and embarrassed,” by the chairman.



https://dailynigerian.com/news/lg-chairman-slapped-female-councilor-kebbi/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_Cl2PZGrLo 1 Like





This is what happens when you elect an incompetent and proud person as a LG chairman.



How can i allow this woman talk to me like this,is the only stupid thing running in his mind when she was talking.



This is what happens when you elect an incompetent and proud person as a LG chairman.

How can i allow this woman talk to me like this,is the only stupid thing running in his mind when she was talking.

I pray that leaders and APC will do justice to her as she said.

Just imagine !! No regard for women in the north , that's why they marry as many as they wish to. He should go and try this with Edo or Warri girl, what you'll hear is that "he has been buried according to islamic rites" 2 Likes

Posting a thread on frontpage 1am in the morning? 3 Likes





That's what you get in Nigerian politics... Where Ex governors still rule and control a sitting governor... Where governors bows down to greet the president??



Why should governors bow down to greet a president??



Why should a chairman slap a Councillor??



He even ignored the backlash he could face because she's a woman... Na wa



Which way 9ja



That's what you get in Nigerian politics... Where Ex governors still rule and control a sitting governor... Where governors bows down to greet the president??

Why should governors bow down to greet a president??

Why should a chairman slap a Councillor??

He even ignored the backlash he could face because she's a woman... Na wa

Which way 9ja

She should press charges. 1 Like

I wonder o

aieromon:

Posting a thread on frontpage 1am in the morning?



And u are reading it by 1:22

aieromon:

Posting a thread on frontpage 1am in the morning?



He's on night shift

What is the name of the chairman ? Who did he think he is, SADDAM ?

He needs reprimanding.

You can imagine what his wife is passing through at home. What kind of a man slaps a woman, Beast !

Dan banza kawai....kaba duk wani maza mai tunani kunya.



Dan akuya !

This animalistic behaviour should be punished.

Really?.. Ordinary chairman and you are doing this perhaps his type will start beating as gov

Can this be obtained in other countries, without her suing the stupid chairman..... this country is a poo hole. More likely a zoo as they say

Don't you know that in that part of the country, women are not allowed to talk. How dare you. You derseved what you got.



Is NL now running 24hrs? Lala been making FP back to back at past midnight.



#NoBitchAttitude

TimeMod3:

Don't you know that in that part of the country, women are not allowed to talk. How dare you. You derseved what you got.



Is NL now running 24hrs? Lala been making FP back to back at past midnight.



women are not allowed to talk? Then why did they elect her to talk( by representing the people) does your sense enter airplane mood at night?

It's obvious, "they" are not used to women being in leadership position and especially expressing their opinions boldly



May God deliver "them"

This is too bad.

may God have mercy on him

hyfr:

women are not allowed to talk? Then why did they elect her to talk( by representing the people) does your sense enter airplane mood at night? No matter the position they may hold, they are not allowed to challenge the authority of their men.

Why was she slapped & was told to go to hell?



No matter the position they may hold, they are not allowed to challenge the authority of their men.

Why was she slapped & was told to go to hell?

#StopBitchAttitude

Maybe they have been choping the local government money together before and now the Chiarman wants to chop alone. Nigeria politicians don't just slap themselves like that if money is not involved. We need to get the full gist, not this one sided story .

She said she expects the leaders and the APC to do justice to her, as she has been “abused and embarrassed,” by the chairman.





Sorry ma'am, tinubu will hear of this..





He has realised that she's saying the truth out of other councillors, so he needed to shot her up.





Thank God and your stars it didn't happen in an advance country.





BTW: Who is posting to FrontPage by this time? Is the person winch and wizard? If truly and APC are ate transparent enough in their dealings, I guess this should be his last political journey.He has realised that she's saying the truth out of other councillors, so he needed to shot her up.Thank God and your stars it didn't happen in an advance country.BTW: Who is posting to FrontPage by this time? Is the person winch and wizard?

After the attacks by wome... Maryam that stabbed her husband, the unjustified 7yrs term for the woman that stabbed her husband sometimes ago..

And the flexing of Time Making a with anode woman's husband after crying victim and forming STDs for her innocent husband.



It Seems men are fighting back...





May all those feminists no quote me on