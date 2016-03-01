₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by dareal199(m): 1:39am
Yes, i made 4.77 GPA and you too can make it and even surpass this feat. It is not a rocket science. It is possible to achieve, but the question you should ask yourself is, are you desperate enough? Follow me closely and take your time to digest every single word:
https://www.scholarshipvilla.tk/5-proven-tips-made-first-class/
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by dayowunmi(m): 2:42am
I endorse this! This is massively insightful, I hope it gets to the front page! Thanks for sharing. I think am gonna save the page
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Deicide: 3:42am
The number one point is crap is like basically doing noting
And even if a god exist why shoud he give a crap about you getting a first class or not? what of people that believe him that didnt get first class what would you say about that?
Hard work and determination is what might get you first class and not god. there are people around the word with different beliefs and there are doing fine.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 7:40am
Op, you're the real mvp. I enjoyed reading your post. I must confess that you write well.
Having said that, i can't seem to make a goal and stick to it. Call it indiscipline or anything. I will definitely work on it.
You regard yourself as a procastinator, omoh you no do am pass me.
I read a lot albeit stuffs i find on the internet but i usually can't bring myself to read academic books. I kinda find them boring. Do you experience this? How do you overcome it?
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by tellsblinks(m): 8:33am
Deicide:
That is a big lie
Every thing seen in the physical is as a result of it manifestation in the sprirtual.
There is nothing EVER possible without God, including the life you are living, the food you are eating and even the clothes you are wearing(every idea to create something comes from the creator(GOD),clothes,food, and your life was been created)
for you to succeed in your academic pursuit and acheive first class, you need assistant in your thinking(first class people think deeply) The only person that broadens your thinking is the HOLY SPIRIT, he also enhances your UNDERSTANDING. reading without adequate understand is a big waste. You need the God factor bro!
life is no joke
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by nigeriancritic1(m): 8:48am
COME AND MAKE FIRST CLASS IN BIOCHEMISTRY ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. I HAD 2ND CLASS UPPER AFTER DOING ALL OF THE ABOVE!
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by davbravo(m): 9:08am
nigeriancritic1:Because you didn't make first class in Biochemistry doesn't mean others can't
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 9:56am
tellsblinks:..I'm not a christian,yet on 1st class..
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 10:42am
Uyi168:Are you an atheist?
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by yeyerolling: 10:59am
how do atheists in china and the west make first class did god say u shud go to school
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 11:02am
Infamous:..no
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 11:10am
Uyi168:Then that is basically saying. You believe in a supreme BEING.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 11:14am
Infamous:I'm a deist.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 11:18am
yeyerolling:Yes, i have always thought about this.
Right now, i believe there is a natural law. If you know this law and live by it, you can achieve anything you want. I believe GOD is NATURE. Being aware of GOD is being aware of NATURE and vice versa. Lemme stop here.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 11:20am
Uyi168:
You believe in the existence of a supreme being; regardless of what HE is called.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 11:27am
Infamous:..I believe u knw what deism is all abt..
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 11:30am
Uyi168:no, i don't. pls tell me
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 11:32am
Infamous:Check it out on google..
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 11:36am
Uyi168:Just did. So you believe in the existence of GOD but don't believe HE directly affects life on earth, right?
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 11:43am
Infamous:yea..
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by carmine9(f): 12:09pm
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Infamous(m): 12:26pm
Uyi168:Exactly.
Belief in GOD/NATURE makes one to know these laws and by living the laws, anything is achievable.
Christianity has evolved into something else.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by tellsblinks(m): 1:36pm
nigeriancritic1:
I doubt that caus I know a frnd that came out with first class in bio chem.
Bro check well you where not consistent in one of the above point.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by tellsblinks(m): 1:45pm
Uyi168:
First class in which university? Federal or state? Pls don't tell me it's a private university(that dashes first class to most average student)
Your first class might be as a result of grace. Am not hear to argue religion with you bro, but with time, you will come to realize that there must be a God factor in everything you do
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 2:06pm
tellsblinks:..uniben oga..pharmacy.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by OmoDavido(m): 2:12pm
op first class in what course...
?
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by dareal199(m): 2:19pm
dayowunmi:Thanks for stopping by; am glad you find it resouceful, you can as well check our blog for more..... https://www.scholarshipvilla.tk
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by IamTeen: 3:39pm
Uyi168:Dear sir, i'm planning on studying pharmacy. Do you think it's good choice? what are the Job prospects? I await your reply.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by dareal199(m): 4:28pm
IamTeen:According to my own knowledge and point of view Studying pharmacy is a good choice, The vast majority of pharmacy graduates work as pharmacists in large retail chains or independent pharmacies but there are other job Prospects/options available within academia, regulatory bodies and the pharmaceutical industry, Job options
Jobs directly related to your degree include:
Community pharmacist
Hospital pharmacist
Research scientist (medical)
Jobs where your degree would be useful also includes:
Clinical research associate
Higher education lecturer
Medical sales representative
Pharmacologist
Product/process development scientist
Regulatory affairs officer
Research scientist (life sciences)
Science writer
Toxicologist
Remember that many employers accept applications from graduates with any degree subject, so don't restrict your thinking to the jobs listed here there are so many others too Thanks.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by IamTeen: 4:31pm
dareal199:Thank you for the response, i appreciate it.
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by Uyi168(m): 5:12pm
IamTeen:..As a pharmacist,u can work in the hospital/community pharmacy as clinical pharmacist..the area of industrial pharmacy is also there where u work as regulatory pharmacist..sales and marketing is also there..nt forgeting research and academics
|Re: Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA by dareal199(m): 5:25pm
IamTeen:You are welcome
