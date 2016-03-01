Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Desperate To Make A First Class? 5 Stress-free Ways On How I Made 4.77 CGPA (5941 Views)

Yes, i made 4.77 GPA and you too can make it and even surpass this feat. It is not a rocket science. It is possible to achieve, but the question you should ask yourself is, are you desperate enough? Follow me closely and take your time to digest every single word:



Unlike in the past, first class students are beginning to struggle even to keep up with their average students counterpart and the reason for this unfortunate incidence is not far-fetched.



Some people believe it is due to shady examination malpractices being perpetuated by this same supposed first class students. Some other people also believe it is as a result of declining education standard in which cramming and other unproductive academic exercises are being encouraged. Whatever the reasons are, the fact still remains that education standard is declining globally and unless a proactive step is taken, we should not be surprise if true education goes into oblivion.



how-to-5-proven-tips-on-how-i-made-first-class



So, back to the main agenda, what does it take to be a first class student? Or better still, how can i be an outstanding student? Ho! I’m sorry. If you are expecting me to roll out some principles like focus, determination, Big dream among others as tips for making first class. Sorry to disappoint you. I’m not going to be going that. But mind you, am not totally discarding those principles. They sometimes work, but not in all circumstance. Rather than bore you with 14 principles for achieving outstanding success in your academics, I will rather suggest we work out some practicable tips for making first class because experience has shown that these principles lack empirical backing – not practicable.







At one point in our lifetime we’ve all tried to be focused and unwavering in our pursuit for academic excellence. But at the end, what achievement have we made? On this note, these are some practicable proven tips that worked for me and will definitely work for you in your pursuit for academic success:

Let’s kick the ball rolling!



The God Factor



Yes! You need God to achieve first class and virtually everything in life. You should however understand that am not here to preach to you as a Christian, or Muslim, or any religion whatsoever. But what am basically saying is that, we all need a supreme being to look up to; someone to trust in completely especially in critical moment of our life. There are some things you can’t just achieve with your physical strength, therefore, the need for a spiritual backup. Trust in God and he will make your first class a reality.



Build a System around You



This is exactly what you need. To achieve this seemingly impossible academic feat (first class), there is a need for you to build a formidable system around you that will propel you to match action with words and make success an habit for you.



What then do I means by a system? “A system in this context is a daily activity engaged in by people over time in order to produce a sort of cultural feelings around it. A system is what you do over and over again until it becomes a part and parcel of you. To achieve first class, you need to engage in perpetual activity of reading on a daily basis until it becomes your second nature so much that when you did not read for a day, you feel like something is missing inside you- like you’ve not brush for a day.



Building a system around you is about contributing to your success bit by bit on a daily basis. Just like the popular saying goes, “success is not a day job. It’s a daily job. It takes a formidable system to achieve first class. Have tried it and it worked.



Crave Knowledge, Not First Class



Don’t get it twisted. I’m not suggesting you shouldn’t pursue first class with vigor and tenacity. My point is that, if only you can give knowledge priority, first class will come automatically. And besides, you lose nothing if you did not eventually hit your target. After all, you’ve gained more knowledge in the process which in itself priceless. Simply put, knowledge should be your watchword, not first class.







Know Thyself



Knowing yourself is about conducting some sort of SWOT analysis on yourself to give room for self evaluation and self assessment. Ask yourself questions like, what are my strengths and weaknesses? How can I maximize opportunities and minimize threats? All these questions will help you in knowing yourself better and how best to position yourself for outstanding success. For instance, I know myself to be a procrastinator and I minimize this weakness by giving myself a deadline. With a deadline, I know I have to deliver within the stipulated time. Setting a deadline also makes me more accountable to myself. So, when you know yourself, you will discover that making first class is as easy as drinking a cup of tea.



Teach, Teach, and Teach



This is the bottom line of all academic excellence. Research has shown that teaching is perhaps the best way of learning. Teaching is a way of imparting knowledge into people. By imparting knowledge, you are consciously giving more knowledge in the process. So, teaching is the best tool you can use to aid your understanding and by extension, your potential of being a first class.

I’m passionate about teaching. Are you? You can share your view by simply commenting.



13 Likes 1 Share

I endorse this! This is massively insightful, I hope it gets to the front page! Thanks for sharing. I think am gonna save the page

The number one point is crap is like basically doing noting



And even if a god exist why shoud he give a crap about you getting a first class or not? what of people that believe him that didnt get first class what would you say about that?



Hard work and determination is what might get you first class and not god. there are people around the word with different beliefs and there are doing fine.

Op, you're the real mvp. I enjoyed reading your post. I must confess that you write well.

Having said that, i can't seem to make a goal and stick to it. Call it indiscipline or anything. I will definitely work on it.

You regard yourself as a procastinator, omoh you no do am pass me.

I read a lot albeit stuffs i find on the internet but i usually can't bring myself to read academic books. I kinda find them boring. Do you experience this? How do you overcome it?

Deicide:

The number one point is crap is like basically doing noting

That is a big lie



Every thing seen in the physical is as a result of it manifestation in the sprirtual.

There is nothing EVER possible without God, including the life you are living, the food you are eating and even the clothes you are wearing(every idea to create something comes from the creator(GOD),clothes,food, and your life was been created)



for you to succeed in your academic pursuit and acheive first class, you need assistant in your thinking(first class people think deeply) The only person that broadens your thinking is the HOLY SPIRIT, he also enhances your UNDERSTANDING. reading without adequate understand is a big waste. You need the God factor bro!



life is no joke Every thing seen in the physical is as a result of it manifestation in the sprirtual.There is nothing EVER possible without God, including the life you are living, the food you are eating and even the clothes you are wearing(every idea to create something comes from the creator(GOD),clothes,food, and your life was been created)reading without adequate understand is a big waste. You need the God factor bro!

COME AND MAKE FIRST CLASS IN BIOCHEMISTRY ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. I HAD 2ND CLASS UPPER AFTER DOING ALL OF THE ABOVE!

nigeriancritic1:



Because you didn't make first class in Biochemistry doesn't mean others can't

tellsblinks:





That is a big lie



Every thing seen in the physical is as a result of it manifestation in the sprirtual.

There is nothing EVER possible without God, including the life you are living, the food you are eating and even the clothes you are wearing(every idea to create something comes from the creator(GOD),clothes,food, and your life was been created)



for you to succeed in your academic pursuit and acheive first class, you need assistant in your thinking(first class people think deeply) The only person that broadens your thinking is the HOLY SPIRIT, he also enhances your UNDERSTANDING. reading without adequate understand is a big waste. You need the God factor bro!



..I'm not a christian,yet on 1st class..

Uyi168:

Are you an atheist?

did god say u shud go to school how do atheists in china and the west make first class

Infamous:

..no

Uyi168:

Then that is basically saying. You believe in a supreme BEING.

Infamous:

I'm a deist.

yeyerolling:

how do atheists in china and the west make first class did god say u shud go to school Yes, i have always thought about this.

Yes, i have always thought about this.Right now, i believe there is a natural law. If you know this law and live by it, you can achieve anything you want. I believe GOD is NATURE. Being aware of GOD is being aware of NATURE and vice versa. Lemme stop here.

Uyi168:

I'm a deist.

You believe in the existence of a supreme being; regardless of what HE is called.

Infamous:



..I believe u knw what deism is all abt..

Uyi168:

no, i don't. pls tell me

Infamous:

Check it out on google..

Uyi168:

Just did. So you believe in the existence of GOD but don't believe HE directly affects life on earth, right?

Infamous:



yea..



Uyi168:

yea.. Exactly.

Belief in GOD/NATURE makes one to know these laws and by living the laws, anything is achievable.

Exactly.Belief in GOD/NATURE makes one to know these laws and by living the laws, anything is achievable.Christianity has evolved into something else.

nigeriancritic1:



COME AND MAKE FIRST CLASS IN BIOCHEMISTRY ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA. I HAD 2ND CLASS UPPER AFTER DOING ALL OF THE ABOVE!

I doubt that caus I know a frnd that came out with first class in bio chem.



I doubt that caus I know a frnd that came out with first class in bio chem.Bro check well you where not consistent in one of the above point.

Uyi168:

..I'm not a christian,yet on 1st class..

First class in which university? Federal or state? Pls don't tell me it's a private university(that dashes first class to most average student)



First class in which university? Federal or state? Pls don't tell me it's a private university(that dashes first class to most average student)

Your first class might be as a result of grace. Am not hear to argue religion with you bro, but with time, you will come to realize that there must be a God factor in everything you do

tellsblinks:





First class in which university? Federal or state? Pls don't tell me it's a private university(that dashes first class to most average student)



..uniben oga..pharmacy.

op first class in what course...



?

dayowunmi:

Thanks for stopping by; am glad you find it resouceful, you can as well check our blog for more..... https://www.scholarshipvilla.tk

Uyi168:

Dear sir, i'm planning on studying pharmacy. Do you think it's good choice? what are the Job prospects? I await your reply.

IamTeen:

Dear sir, i'm planning on studying pharmacy. Do you think it's good choice? what are the Job prospects? I await your reply. According to my own knowledge and point of view Studying pharmacy is a good choice, The vast majority of pharmacy graduates work as pharmacists in large retail chains or independent pharmacies but there are other job Prospects/options available within academia, regulatory bodies and the pharmaceutical industry, Job options



Jobs directly related to your degree include:



Community pharmacist

Hospital pharmacist

Research scientist (medical)



Jobs where your degree would be useful also includes:



Clinical research associate

Higher education lecturer

Medical sales representative

Pharmacologist

Product/process development scientist

Regulatory affairs officer

Research scientist (life sciences)

Science writer

Toxicologist



According to my own knowledge and point of view Studying pharmacy is a good choice, The vast majority of pharmacy graduates work as pharmacists in large retail chains or independent pharmacies but there are other job Prospects/options available within academia, regulatory bodies and the pharmaceutical industry, Job optionsJobs directly related to your degree include:Community pharmacistHospital pharmacistResearch scientist (medical)Jobs where your degree would be useful also includes:Clinical research associateHigher education lecturerMedical sales representativePharmacologistProduct/process development scientistRegulatory affairs officerResearch scientist (life sciences)Science writerToxicologistRemember that many employers accept applications from graduates with any degree subject, so don't restrict your thinking to the jobs listed here there are so many others too Thanks.

dareal199:



According to my own knowledge and point of view Studying pharmacy is a good choice, The vast majority of pharmacy graduates work as pharmacists in large retail chains or independent pharmacies but there are other job Prospects/options available within academia, regulatory bodies and the pharmaceutical industry, Job options



Jobs directly related to your degree include:



Community pharmacist

Hospital pharmacist

Research scientist (medical)



Jobs where your degree would be useful also includes:



Clinical research associate

Higher education lecturer

Medical sales representative

Pharmacologist

Product/process development scientist

Regulatory affairs officer

Research scientist (life sciences)

Science writer

Toxicologist



Thank you for the response, i appreciate it.

IamTeen:

..As a pharmacist,u can work in the hospital/community pharmacy as clinical pharmacist..the area of industrial pharmacy is also there where u work as regulatory pharmacist..sales and marketing is also there..nt forgeting research and academics