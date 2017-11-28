









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Krc8BV4RQ1M



When Elon Musk revealed the world's fastest production car last week, it wowed the automotive world and was hailed as the world's fastest production vehicle.



But a Taiwanese firm,Xing Mobility has revealed a new car that could beat it.The Miss R 1,000-kilowatt (1,341-hp) electric on-road/off-road supercar will be able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 1.8 seconds i.e a tenth of a second faster than Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster.



Powered by 4 independent 350V motors and hitting 200 km/h (124 mph) in 5.1 seconds, how long it takes last year's Maserati Quattroporte to reach half that speed, and Miss R is expected to have a top speed between 270 and 300 km/h (168 and 186 mph).



Miss R's battery pack can produce 1 Megawatt of power with 98 modules holding 4,116 cells.Rather than chase a fast recharging time,Xing Mobility took an alternative approach by adopting a highly efficient and lightweight battery swap system that allows the entire battery enclosure to be exchanged within 5 minutes.



The firm has already begun testing a prototype of the car, and says the next step will be high-speed testing the vehicle at full power, with a view of revealing the completed prototype in late 2018.



Xing Mobility plans to build just 20 of the limited-production cars, which they intend to make available for purchase in 2019 with a price starting at $1million USD compared to Teslas $200,000 (£151,000).



But the new Tesla Roadster might still come out on top in terms of acceleration as Elon Musk has already hinted a special option package will take the Tesla Roadster to the next level.



