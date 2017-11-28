₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by Automotive1(m): 2:31am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Krc8BV4RQ1M
When Elon Musk revealed the world's fastest production car last week, it wowed the automotive world and was hailed as the world's fastest production vehicle.
But a Taiwanese firm,Xing Mobility has revealed a new car that could beat it.The Miss R 1,000-kilowatt (1,341-hp) electric on-road/off-road supercar will be able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 1.8 seconds i.e a tenth of a second faster than Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster.
Powered by 4 independent 350V motors and hitting 200 km/h (124 mph) in 5.1 seconds, how long it takes last year's Maserati Quattroporte to reach half that speed, and Miss R is expected to have a top speed between 270 and 300 km/h (168 and 186 mph).
Miss R's battery pack can produce 1 Megawatt of power with 98 modules holding 4,116 cells.Rather than chase a fast recharging time,Xing Mobility took an alternative approach by adopting a highly efficient and lightweight battery swap system that allows the entire battery enclosure to be exchanged within 5 minutes.
The firm has already begun testing a prototype of the car, and says the next step will be high-speed testing the vehicle at full power, with a view of revealing the completed prototype in late 2018.
Xing Mobility plans to build just 20 of the limited-production cars, which they intend to make available for purchase in 2019 with a price starting at $1million USD compared to Teslas $200,000 (£151,000).
But the new Tesla Roadster might still come out on top in terms of acceleration as Elon Musk has already hinted a special option package will take the Tesla Roadster to the next level.
Source : https://autojosh.com/1341-hp-electric-onoff-road-miss-r-supercar-quicker-new-tesla-roadster/
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by Aldebaran(m): 4:26am
They keep setting and breaking new speed records...
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by Esomchi44(m): 7:13am
I don't even what to say let see the nigga below
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by matuskyoo7(m): 7:15am
Battery cars, just hope the battery will nt explode one day
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by beamtopola: 7:17am
But all the world leaders are still driving on fossil cars and flying on fossil jet.
waiting concern us for naija.
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by jeff1607(m): 7:17am
I will buy the car without the casing. (more affordable)
thank you
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by nNEOo(m): 7:18am
Stupid design .....#Roastar
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by chicent2k3(m): 7:18am
I still don't get. Yeah, I know their roads are as smooth as those in heaven (perhaps) but what's the essence of building these cars when they can't be put to optimum speed in everyday use.
Abeg 222km/h don do.
They should help save lives.
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by DeBlessedOne(m): 7:19am
Yet, some men still ejaculate faster than the two cars.
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by larrytorch(m): 7:21am
Another way to die. Good for sport though.
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by overhypedsteve(m): 7:21am
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by SalamRushdie: 7:26am
The Tesla road model specs released was that of the base model
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by kingreign: 7:26am
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by valdes00(m): 7:31am
Abeg where people dey rush go wey dey make Dem dey produce this kind fast cars....
Car wey I no go fit use go greet my babe parent for Igando, that wan na car...
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by ClassicMan202(m): 7:38am
Ok o, lemme be managing my private jet jejely
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by nathanccr(m): 7:45am
The car is good for Car race only
|Re: This 1,341-HP Electric On/Off-Road Miss R Supercar Is Quicker Than Tesla Roaster by BruncleZuma: 7:50am
Brings to mind Paul Simon's "Fast Car" with Wycleff Jean
